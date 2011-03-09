« previous next »
UAPs over America: real or balloons??

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
June 5, 2023, 08:01:02 pm
Follow up article by Avi Loeb adding some balance to the earlier Debrief article in that evidence must be seen. He also talks more about the forthcoming Galileo expedition to retrieve IM1 which is thought by many to be an interstellar object of unusual origin

https://avi-loeb.medium.com/terrestrial-relics-from-non-human-spacecraft-429dd99a329e
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
June 5, 2023, 08:41:44 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on June  5, 2023, 03:15:24 pm
I read the article. What exactly did it say? "Man says some people told him they have stuff." It seems fairly obvious by now that there are UFO believers in various positions in US Government. Have any of them actually seen this stuff? I keep using the phrase circle-jerk because until someone comes up with some real evidence it's just talk.

I'd even settle for something beyond the meaningless vague assertions that there's something extra terrestrial that's being reverse engineered. What is it they have? An orb? A Tic-Tac? A flying saucer? A black triangle the size of a football field? If they have a crashed craft it must have contained aliens of course. Where are they? Did the other aliens try to recover their lost friends? Or did a bit just fall off a flying saucer? With all of these whistleblowers knocking about surely we should know what they have?

Because what is being claimed is that an interstellar or intergalactic space craft created by an incredibly advanced alien civilisation crashed in America, has been recovered by the military... and the rest of the aliens just left it (and its occupants) in the hands of the US Government. Anti-gravity, 'warp drives', fuel so energy dense it can power a craft across 25,000 trillion miles (minimum) and back, cloaking.

So the rubber is about to hit the road? Big claims and it's all happening in the next few weeks and months apparently. We aren't waiting for contact - it's happened and we're just waiting for 'disclosure.'

Looking forward to all of the evidence.

Minor point, but if these aliens are capable of coming up with all these incredible technologies, I assume they'd also be capable of putting them on drones, so no reason to assume these non-existent craft would have lifeforms aboard.


One quote from that Debrief article:
Quote
Retrievals of this kind are not limited to the United States. This is a global phenomenon

Which suggests either the UAPs are managing to only crash in countries friendly to the US, or somehow this global cover-up manages to overcome all international disputes and any internal political changes.
The US, Russia and China account for almost a quarter of the world's land mass, so great to see those guys finally putting aside their differences to keep ET under wraps.
It is also quite impressive how, despite incidents happening for apparently decades, the aliens have always managed to crash in a place where the MIB can get there first. Just one incident in or around a built up area and I can't see how they'd be able to keep it under wraps.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
June 5, 2023, 10:41:34 pm
Quote from: Bobber please? on June  5, 2023, 08:01:02 pm
Follow up article by Avi Loeb adding some balance to the earlier Debrief article in that evidence must be seen. He also talks more about the forthcoming Galileo expedition to retrieve IM1 which is thought by many to be an interstellar object of unusual origin

https://avi-loeb.medium.com/terrestrial-relics-from-non-human-spacecraft-429dd99a329e

He makes good points in this article, urging an open scientific approach.

He wants prima facie material evidence, 100% yes to that.

Removing secrecy from the subject would help enable that..
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
June 5, 2023, 11:21:31 pm
Quote from: Bobber please? on June  5, 2023, 08:01:02 pm
Follow up article by Avi Loeb adding some balance to the earlier Debrief article in that evidence must be seen. He also talks more about the forthcoming Galileo expedition to retrieve IM1 which is thought by many to be an interstellar object of unusual origin

https://avi-loeb.medium.com/terrestrial-relics-from-non-human-spacecraft-429dd99a329e
I glanced through a few of the articles and need to spend more time on that, but some of the claims are like those of Erich von Daniken back in the day. Give the reader enough evidence to support your point and omit everything else that doesn't fit... For example, the cigar-shaped shape of Oumuamua is deduced (not only by him) from optical reflectance data that assume identical surface with similar roughness everywhere. But one can derive a macroscopic shape that has similar properties by using either different materials or unusual shapes. Everyone knows the colors of gold and chrome, but near perfectly black gold and and chrome are made with microstructures that don't reflect light back. So, imagine a somewhat spherical object with a deep ragged-edges crater that traps light in a similar way, and you can reconstruct the optical response.

The excessive amount of self-quoting is also a bit disturbing. As is self promoting with half-truths. Here is a quote from the linked article:
"The reason for considering an artificial origin for this half-meter-sized object is that it was tougher in material strength than all other 272 meteors in the CNEOS catalog of NASA, and was formally recognized as having an interstellar origin at the 99.999% confidence in an official letter from the US Space Command to NASA on March 1, 2022."
And here is a quote from said letter:
"As you may be aware, Dr. Amir Siraj and Dr. Abraham Loeb of the Department of Astronomy of Harvard University authored a paper titled Discovery of a Meteor of Interstellar Origin. This paper identified a meteor detected on 2014-01-08 at 17:05:34 UTC. The paper reported the meteor as originating from an unbound hyperbolic orbit (defined as interstellar space hereafter) with 99.999% confidence. This event would predate the discovery of 'Oumuamua by about 3 years.

In other words, Avi Loeb reports something in a paper, DoD quotes the paper in a letter to NASA, Avi Loeb quotes the 99.999% confidence as "formally recognized". Yay!

And there are many other things like that. I'm not saying it's all bullshit, but neither was Erich von Daniken's...
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Yesterday at 12:05:33 am
Ive just watched extracts from the interview. Absolute bullshit. Alien bodies, many different downed alien craft. He hasnt actually seen anything but they definitely exist. Laughable. The man is a clown.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Yesterday at 12:10:40 am
Quote from: RJH on June  5, 2023, 08:41:44 pm
Minor point, but if these aliens are capable of coming up with all these incredible technologies, I assume they'd also be capable of putting them on drones, so no reason to assume these non-existent craft would have lifeforms aboard.


One quote from that Debrief article:
Which suggests either the UAPs are managing to only crash in countries friendly to the US, or somehow this global cover-up manages to overcome all international disputes and any internal political changes.
The US, Russia and China account for almost a quarter of the world's land mass, so great to see those guys finally putting aside their differences to keep ET under wraps.
It is also quite impressive how, despite incidents happening for apparently decades, the aliens have always managed to crash in a place where the MIB can get there first. Just one incident in or around a built up area and I can't see how they'd be able to keep it under wraps.

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Yesterday at 12:10:51 am
Lost me in the first paragraph with this cretinous, partisan, anti-scientific bullshit:

Quote
Most mainstream scientists argue that the possible existence of spacecraft from a non-human origin is an extraordinary claim that is not worth a serious study until extraordinary evidence falls to their lap. The reason this evidence has to fall into their lap is because they are not engaged in the search for such evidence, and so its non-existence is a self-fulfilling prophecy.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Yesterday at 06:29:07 am
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 12:05:33 am
Ive just watched extracts from the interview. Absolute bullshit. Alien bodies, many different downed alien craft. He hasnt actually seen anything but they definitely exist. Laughable. The man is a clown.

Ive seen the whole thing as presented. There may be more to come but there were no documents, no photos, not even a description of what there is meant to be - just some vague bodies and spaceships.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Yesterday at 07:36:04 am
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 06:29:07 am
Ive seen the whole thing as presented. There may be more to come but there were no documents, no photos, not even a description of what there is meant to be - just some vague bodies and spaceships.

another legend of the hartlepool monkey methinks
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Yesterday at 08:35:18 am
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 06:29:07 am
Ive seen the whole thing as presented. There may be more to come but there were no documents, no photos, not even a description of what there is meant to be - just some vague bodies and spaceships.

I'm not sure he's the real deal but....I am also not sure evidence would be presented to "us" either, certainly not to a shitty news company that did the interview, isn't he supposed to have already testified to congress? I assume he's told them where to look, which would be a started
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Yesterday at 09:41:05 am
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 08:35:18 am
I'm not sure he's the real deal but....I am also not sure evidence would be presented to "us" either, certainly not to a shitty news company that did the interview, isn't he supposed to have already testified to congress? I assume he's told them where to look, which would be a started

He has handed over a pile of classified info to congress, who a number apparently, dont even have the clearance to read what hes handed over.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Yesterday at 11:59:44 am
Did the DOD clear him to do what he's doing? That's not really a whistleblower is it?
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Yesterday at 01:22:40 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 11:59:44 am
Did the DOD clear him to do what he's doing? That's not really a whistleblower is it?

He's using Whistleblower protection to testify under the National Defense Authorization Act of 2022. It seems the DoD cleared him to disclose to journalists what he has said in April of this year.

Complex story, it seems he is claiming he was targeted and harrased as a result of bringing his investigation from 2022.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Yesterday at 03:19:57 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 06:29:07 am
Ive seen the whole thing as presented. There may be more to come but there were no documents, no photos, not even a description of what there is meant to be - just some vague bodies and spaceships.

It'll add a few thousand to his "speaker" fees though & at the end of the day that's the whole point.

And I say that as a human who is desperate to know if we're alone before I die.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Yesterday at 05:45:01 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 07:36:04 am
another legend of the hartlepool monkey methinks

You mean the one dressed in Napoleonic naval officers uniform washed ashore at Hartlepool and hung from the yardarm in contravention of all the custom and usages of war?
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Yesterday at 10:00:38 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 03:19:57 pm
It'll add a few thousand to his "speaker" fees though & at the end of the day that's the whole point.

And I say that as a human who is desperate to know if we're alone before I die.

This is the thing. Im as desperate as any Ufologist to find evidence of interstellar visitors. Many skeptics will share that longing with believers. Without proof, I just dont believe we have been in contact with any extraterrestrial life.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Yesterday at 10:59:59 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 10:00:38 pm
This is the thing. Im as desperate as any Ufologist to find evidence of interstellar visitors. Many skeptics will share that longing with believers. Without proof, I just dont believe we have been in contact with any extraterrestrial life.

It's going to be badshit crazy if/when intelligent alien life is revealed to all the major religions.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Yesterday at 11:11:43 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:59:59 pm
It's going to be badshit crazy if/when intelligent alien life is revealed to all the major religions.

Religions have shifted the goalposts so many times over the last few millennia, theyll find a way to shoehorn aliens into it. While logic would suggest they should abandon religion in the wake of ET contact, deists haven't a great track record for logic.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Today at 01:42:31 am
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:11:43 pm
Religions have shifted the goalposts so many times over the last few millennia, theyll find a way to shoehorn aliens into it. While logic would suggest they should abandon religion in the wake of ET contact, deists haven't a great track record for logic.

But extraterrestrial life that is more intelligent than us would put a layer between us and God. If God created us in his own image why would he have picked the 2nd best form of life?
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Today at 01:54:14 am
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:11:43 pm
Religions have shifted the goalposts so many times over the last few millennia, theyll find a way to shoehorn aliens into it. While logic would suggest they should abandon religion in the wake of ET contact, deists haven't a great track record for logic.

I'm not a religious person but I don't see why proof of aliens would fundamentally disprove religious belief. Why couldn't god create intelligent creatures on other planets in his likeness as well and appear differently to them as he would to us? I don't think that conflicts with earth based religions
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Today at 02:28:47 am
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 01:54:14 am
I'm not a religious person but I don't see why proof of aliens would fundamentally disprove religious belief. Why couldn't god create intelligent creatures on other planets in his likeness as well and appear differently to them as he would to us? I don't think that conflicts with earth based religions


It'd just be more goalpost moving, for an all seeing, all knowing god he sure did feed his prophets with a whole heap of bullshit.

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Today at 04:06:44 am
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 01:54:14 am
I'm not a religious person but I don't see why proof of aliens would fundamentally disprove religious belief. Why couldn't god create intelligent creatures on other planets in his likeness as well and appear differently to them as he would to us? I don't think that conflicts with earth based religions
Has God created intelligent creatures on this planet?

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Today at 07:22:01 am
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 05:45:01 pm
You mean the one dressed in Napoleonic naval officers uniform washed ashore at Hartlepool and hung from the yardarm in contravention of all the custom and usages of war?

it's a legend but the locals purportedly thought it was a spy - see any similarities?
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Today at 09:08:26 am
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 01:54:14 am
I'm not a religious person but I don't see why proof of aliens would fundamentally disprove religious belief. Why couldn't god create intelligent creatures on other planets in his likeness as well and appear differently to them as he would to us? I don't think that conflicts with earth based religions

Because it would contradict many holy texts.  Not that reality contradicting holy texts has caused an abandonment of religion in the past...
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Today at 09:42:35 am
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 09:08:26 am
Because it would contradict many holy texts.  Not that reality contradicting holy texts has caused an abandonment of religion in the past...

apparently 2 snuck onto the ark

which, in itself, was a 'craft' - i think the rest writes itself
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Today at 09:44:55 am
Congressman Mike Turner on UFO whistleblower David Gruschs claim that the U.S. has spacecraft from another species

Theres no evidence of this and certainly it would be quite a conspiracy for this to be able to be maintained, especially at this level.

https://twitter.com/UAPJames/status/1666213103334203393?s=20

Some interesting stuff coming out about the "whistleblower." In quotes because he's not blowing the whistle on anything he's seen or experienced directly. Essentially it's just rehashing the same old claims. And if it's not the same old claims that would mean the old claims that have been doing the rounds for decades were actually a load of shite. So I expect evidence of the Roswell crash, Trinity, Tic-Tacs etc - apparently the rumour mill suggests the 1933 Musolini UFO is part of all of this.

He's a good friend of Elizondo (of course) and met up with Corbell and Knapp at a Star Trek convention (of course) a year or so ago. Some saying that he's been 'groomed' by Elizondo for a while before going public to Kean and Blumenthal (of course).
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Today at 09:46:35 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:59:59 pm
It's going to be badshit crazy if/when intelligent alien life is revealed to all the major religions.

A lot of the people involved in Skinwalker (at the nexus of most of the current UFO excitement) are Mormons.
