Follow up article by Avi Loeb adding some balance to the earlier Debrief article in that evidence must be seen. He also talks more about the forthcoming Galileo expedition to retrieve IM1 which is thought by many to be an interstellar object of unusual origin



https://avi-loeb.medium.com/terrestrial-relics-from-non-human-spacecraft-429dd99a329e



I glanced through a few of the articles and need to spend more time on that, but some of the claims are like those of Erich von Daniken back in the day. Give the reader enough evidence to support your point and omit everything else that doesn't fit... For example, the cigar-shaped shape of Oumuamua is deduced (not only by him) from optical reflectance data that. But one can derive a macroscopic shape that has similar properties by using either different materials or unusual shapes. Everyone knows the colors of gold and chrome, but near perfectly black gold and and chrome are made with microstructures that don't reflect light back. So, imagine a somewhat spherical object with a deep ragged-edges crater that traps light in a similar way, and you can reconstruct the optical response.The excessive amount of self-quoting is also a bit disturbing. As is self promoting with half-truths. Here is a quote from the linked article:"The reason for considering an artificial origin for this half-meter-sized object is that it was tougher in material strength than all other 272 meteors in the CNEOS catalog of NASA,And here is a quote from said letter:"As you may be aware,This paper identified a meteor detected on 2014-01-08 at 17:05:34 UTC.This event would predate the discovery of 'Oumuamua by about 3 years.In other words, Avi Loeb reports something in a paper, DoD quotes the paper in a letter to NASA, Avi Loeb quotes the 99.999% confidence as "formally recognized". Yay!And there are many other things like that. I'm not saying it's all bullshit, but neither was Erich von Daniken's...