UAPs over America: real or balloons??

WhereAngelsPlay

  Legacy Fan
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #600 on: Today at 07:33:26 pm
Amazing what the grift can do to a persons morals isn't it.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

lionel_messias

  Legacy Fan
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #601 on: Today at 07:48:20 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 07:27:15 pm
From outside of government. And says hes known for a long time which gives him a credibility issue.

Newsweek don't agree: https://www.newsweek.com/ufo-reverse-engineering-project-should-made-public-ex-intel-official-1804300


There is no credibility issue with Chris Mellon, you'd be barking up the wrong tree there.


He'd be a poor choice of target in this.











Alan_X

  Legacy Fan
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #602 on: Today at 08:09:50 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 06:08:28 pm
Okay, doesn't apply to Chris Mellon, who doesn't really make appearances; writes his articles for Politico (plus his own site) and has been quietly lobbying to gain traction for investigations on the Hill.

Chris Mellon interviewed in 2016 by Leslie Kean in the Huffington Post. The source of jbs's quote.

He has been interested in UFOs since he was seven years old:

Q: When did you first become interested in UFOs?

A: I was about seven years old when I saw an old-fashioned amateur movie taken by a friend of our school principal. It showed a huge, golden disc-shaped object serenely moving through sunny, blue skies, passing through cumulous clouds in a manner that would be very hard to fake. I have no idea what became of the movie, but it filled me with wonder and awe. I read everything I could get my hands on afterwards and eventually did a research project on UFOs in college for a physics professor. I remain deeply intrigued.

And questions on concealing information and the existence of recovered hardware:

Q: Do you think that if Clinton is elected we can expect to learn new information about UFOs?

A: I highly doubt DoD or any other government agency is concealing UFO information. I participated in a comprehensive review of DoD's black programs and spent over a decade conducting oversight of the national foreign intelligence program, an almost totally separate world of secrets. I visited Area 51 and other military, intelligence and research facilities. During all those years, I never detected the faintest hint of government interest or involvement in UFOs.

Q: Clinton and John Podesta have been focusing on the need for de-classifying government documents. What do you think about that?

A: While a few new, previously overlooked documents might turn up (the bureaucracy is never perfect), I do not believe they would resolve the UFO issue or provide significant new insights. I can think of one lengthy UFO report that is classified only due to concerns over sources and methods. In fact, it identified a convincing conventional explanation for the pilot sightings in this particular case. There are lots of classified documents related to activities at Area 51, where high security is needed. But this is all legitimate stuff the American people would support. They have nothing to do with UFOs, to the best of my knowledge.

Q: Are you certain there is no government cover-up?

A: It's impossible to prove the negative, so all I can say is that I never saw any evidence of official interest in UFOs. I'd love to believe we have a crashed saucer somewhere, but I've never seen anything remotely supportive of such incredible claims. In my experience, on those rare occasions when UFO incidents involving the government occur, they are highly inconvenient, awkward and embarrassing for the afflicted government officials who want nothing more than to put the issue behind them as quickly as possible! The military seems generally unwilling to investigate even when UFO reports come from our own military pilots or officials in high office such as Fife Symington, the former governor of Arizona. Senior officials are so fearful of being ridiculed that they conceal any expression of interest or curiosity.

Q: Some inside sources have proposed that retrieved hardware from a UFO may exist within a private aerospace company which has become independent from the DoD. In this way, it would be exempt from government oversight and known only to a few people. Do you think this is possible?

A: I find it hard to imagine something as explosive as recovered alien technology remaining under wraps for decades. So while I have no reason to believe there is any recovered alien technology, I will say this: If it were me, and I were trying to bury it deep, I'd take it outside government oversight entirely and place it in a compartment as a new entity within an existing defense company and manage it as what we call an "IRAD" or "Independent Research and Development Activity."

https://www.huffpost.com/entry/is-there-a-ufo-coverup-a_b_9865184

His 'credibility' such as it is stems from his time on government which ended in 2004.

Surprise, surprise, he worked with Leslie Kean on UFO stuff and is on staff of Tom DeLonge's To The Stars Academy (and T-shirt shop). Other key people of the To the Stars Academy include the same old circle-jerk of characters - Hal Puthoff, Luis Elizondo...
Alan_X

  Legacy Fan
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #603 on: Today at 08:15:44 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 07:48:20 pm
Newsweek don't agree: https://www.newsweek.com/ufo-reverse-engineering-project-should-made-public-ex-intel-official-1804300


There is no credibility issue with Chris Mellon, you'd be barking up the wrong tree there.


He'd be a poor choice of target in this.

He's a perfect target. He's a proven liar because he's changed his story completely.

Also, if the US Government have been reverse engineering alien spacecraft since Roswell they must be fucking shit at it. Shoudn't there be something to show for it by now?
[new username under construction]

  Legacy Fan
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #604 on: Today at 08:24:20 pm
Quote from: Bobber please? on Today at 06:42:57 pm
He did present the metallic sphere video as some evidence, the one thats strikingly similar to the Mosul Orb. They dont have an explanation yet, even Kirkpatrick said they dont have enough data to make a determination.

I've only ever seen stuff from him that can be explained as mundane things, the Mosul Orb is great but could easily be a balloon. I've not seen him show anything like that with erratic movement though
thejbs

  Legacy Fan
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #605 on: Today at 09:58:23 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 08:15:44 pm
He's a perfect target. He's a proven liar because he's changed his story completely.

Also, if the US Government have been reverse engineering alien spacecraft since Roswell they must be fucking shit at it. Shoudn't there be something to show for it by now?

Precisely my point. His two positions a year or so apart are conflicting to a point that one or the other is a lie rather than a change in position. With that, he loses credibility. Could be the nicest man in the world and couldve occupied the highest position in intelligence, but that fact remains.
lionel_messias

  Legacy Fan
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #606 on: Today at 09:58:27 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 08:15:44 pm
He's a perfect target. He's a proven liar because he's changed his story completely.

Also, if the US Government have been reverse engineering alien spacecraft since Roswell they must be fucking shit at it. Shoudn't there be something to show for it by now?

If you take a cursory glance at his website it is clear he is serious about this issue, and as I have been mentioning, his lobbying and others led to historic UAP legislation in the 2022 defence bill, passed in both House and the Senate.

It is clear he changed his mind, sometime after 2016 so that does not make him a "proven liar" unless of course you don't like the POV he represents.

He believes there is a security issue affecting US airspace from 100s of cases and he is also concerned about SAPs, special access programs where $millions can disappear into government silos where unreported research occurs. He would know about this as the former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Intelligence.

Like it or not like it, he is a key figure in getting US Congress to look into this issue and provide funding, oversight and scientific analysis. You don't like that, fine! But there is no basis to discredit him. He is also from the wealthy Mellon family. And you know the funny thing about wealthy people? They spend time and energy on things they believe in. Lucky for them.
WhereAngelsPlay

  Legacy Fan
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #607 on: Today at 09:59:20 pm
It's makes him a blagger.
thejbs

  Legacy Fan
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #608 on: Today at 10:02:15 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 07:48:20 pm
Newsweek don't agree: https://www.newsweek.com/ufo-reverse-engineering-project-should-made-public-ex-intel-official-1804300


There is no credibility issue with Chris Mellon, you'd be barking up the wrong tree there.


He'd be a poor choice of target in this.

Newsweek reported Mellons position. Reporting something someone says is not an endorsement of it.
TepidT2O

  Legacy Fan
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #609 on: Today at 10:10:36 pm
Exceptional claims require exceptional evidence.

Currently we have absolutely no evidence of alien technology, we have no realistic way of alien technology even getting here, and not one iota of evidence that life exists outside the confines of our small blue planet.

So, call me skeptical, but Ill believe it when I see it.
