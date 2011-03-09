« previous next »
Author Topic: UAPs over America: real or balloons??  (Read 14176 times)

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #560 on: June 2, 2023, 01:26:55 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on June  2, 2023, 09:43:30 am
I think there is evidence.

But it is either not compelling enough yet (and not peer-reviewed by applicable experts) or it is not publicly available to view.

A commitment to a science-based approach by AARO, NASA and Galileo programmes fills me with positive thoughts we could get an NHI verdict within 5 years.

I'll say 5 years, some believe 1 year.


And I want to be clear I don't subscribe to conspiracy theory but instead to "bureaucracy" theory. In the US, there is a vast DoD/Pentagon machine, with various self-contained classified baskets, and within all of that is the goodies. No consensus on what to do with them, or real urge to reveal difficult and not-fully understood data.



I guess this is an example where theres evidence, but not enough to make a conclusion either way of what they are yet. But I thought it was quite an admission Dr Sean Kirkpatrick made about US military seeing metallic spheres all over the world that are making interesting manoeuvres as this article in The Hill goes into more detail about.

https://thehill.com/opinion/national-security/4030026-us-military-has-been-observing-metallic-orbs-making-extraordinary-maneuvers/
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #561 on: June 2, 2023, 02:06:24 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on June  2, 2023, 01:21:48 pm
What has been purported to be evidence of UFOs in the past has in fact been evidence of new military hardware - stealth bomber and border patrol drones. So while there has been evidence claimed , its in fact evidence of something else entirely. UAP has a credible explanation more times than not, and its never aliens.

Indeed.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #562 on: June 2, 2023, 02:09:43 pm »
Quote from: Bobber please? on May 11, 2023, 06:13:30 pm
A lot of peoples world views are going to be shaken I feel.

Quote from: Alan_X on May 11, 2023, 09:11:03 pm
1. I don't think there's going to be a big reveal of alien bodies and downed alien craft.
2. Even if there was, 99.9% of the world population won't give a shit. The idea that there might be aliens is baked into the culture and any actual 'proof' is probably going to be a disappointment for people who've been watching Guardians of the Galaxy, Avatar, Star Trek and a thousand and one other science fiction shows and movies.

Just saying...

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #563 on: June 2, 2023, 03:38:40 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on June  2, 2023, 10:23:25 am
;D  So there is no evidence

Ask Robert Salas.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #564 on: June 2, 2023, 04:31:33 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on June  2, 2023, 03:38:40 pm
Ask Robert Salas.

Isn't he the man who claims a flying saucer disabled a minuteman site? - his report is suspect to say the least. And it's evidence of nothing. He claims that someone told him there were some strange lights above ground when he was below ground and there was a fault with the launch systems. I know that's grown into UFOs shut down multiple missile sites in UFO world but it was probably just a technical fault.

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #565 on: June 2, 2023, 05:34:32 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on June  2, 2023, 09:43:30 am
I think there is evidence.

But it is either not compelling enough yet (and not peer-reviewed by applicable experts) or it is not publicly available to view.

A commitment to a science-based approach by AARO, NASA and Galileo programmes fills me with positive thoughts we could get an NHI verdict within 5 years.

I'll say 5 years, some believe 1 year.


And I want to be clear I don't subscribe to conspiracy theory but instead to "bureaucracy" theory. In the US, there is a vast DoD/Pentagon machine, with various self-contained classified baskets, and within all of that is the goodies. No consensus on what to do with them, or real urge to reveal difficult and not-fully understood data.


It all depends on when Kennedy can be arsed, he's the laziest dead person I know.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #566 on: June 2, 2023, 06:08:50 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on June  2, 2023, 04:31:33 pm
Isn't he the man who claims a flying saucer disabled a minuteman site? - his report is suspect to say the least. And it's evidence of nothing. He claims that someone told him there were some strange lights above ground when he was below ground and there was a fault with the launch systems. I know that's grown into UFOs shut down multiple missile sites in UFO world but it was probably just a technical fault.


He has testified to AARO on this subject, yes. This is a witness account with some corroboration. From what he says, there was another similar incident in the same time period. It goes down as evidence, and of course you or I, or any other 'court of public opinion' can choose to make our judgement on it. Was it 'probably' a technical fault. I don't know. But I do suspect a man trained to be in charge of nuclear weapons for the US Air Force, is neither prone to flights of fancy, nor particularly motivated to spend 3 decades telling a story he gets ridiculed for. He did not tell his wife for many years, as he was under NDA.

But we can take a view.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #567 on: June 2, 2023, 07:21:23 pm »
I'm sure that a similar thing is supposed to have happened at Rendlesham, in fact Lord Hill Norton, ex Admiral of the Fleet wanted to know if it was aliens or mass hysteria on a US air base in this country that held nuclear weapons. Seemed to think it was important that we know. He can be found in Lords Hansard asking questions on it a few times, but never received a satisfactory answer.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #568 on: June 2, 2023, 07:30:40 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on June  2, 2023, 07:21:23 pm
I'm sure that a similar thing is supposed to have happened at Rendlesham, in fact Lord Hill Norton, ex Admiral of the Fleet wanted to know if it was aliens or mass hysteria on a US air base in this country that held nuclear weapons. Seemed to think it was important that we know. He can be found in Lords Hansard asking questions on it a few times, but never received a satisfactory answer.

Yeah, I mean it is quite well documented. Another one where you go:
"Well that's interesting, please show me or scientists lots of data on it."

With the nuclear element as well. Makes it more intriguing.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #569 on: June 2, 2023, 07:48:14 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on June  2, 2023, 07:30:40 pm
Yeah, I mean it is quite well documented. Another one where you go:
"Well that's interesting, please show me or scientists lots of data on it."

Wasn't there a nuclear element to the base as well?

Yeah, that's what he was referring to.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #570 on: Yesterday at 12:16:07 am »
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #571 on: Yesterday at 09:19:41 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 12:16:07 am
https://thehill.com/opinion/national-security/4030026-us-military-has-been-observing-metallic-orbs-making-extraordinary-maneuvers/


Whatever this thing is, it is not nothing.


Have a great weekend all.  8)
I loved this bit -

"According to Kirkpatrick, spherical objects account for the largest proportion  nearly half  of all UAP reports received by his office."

I could have told him that if he'd only asked. Sorry for being flippant, but nothing will deter me from milking a good cheaplaugh.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #572 on: Yesterday at 03:26:46 pm »
If the government has extraterrestrial materials, its time to reveal them. New article in Politico by Christopher Mellon

https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2023/06/03/ufo-crash-materials-intelligence-00100077
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #573 on: Yesterday at 08:09:13 pm »
Quote from: Bobber please? on Yesterday at 03:26:46 pm
If the government has extraterrestrial materials, its time to reveal them. New article in Politico by Christopher Mellon

https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2023/06/03/ufo-crash-materials-intelligence-00100077

Yeah, this is the central argument.

Of those that want to speak to the public and bring this topic out, probably only
a guy called Jay Stratton knows more than Christopher Mellon, who must have classified clearance.

So he's referring people to Aaro who say they have taken part in reverse engineering and know
about "craft". And what will come out the other end?

Bold article, this.

Raises eyebrows, quiziccally.


Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #574 on: Yesterday at 09:05:54 pm »
The Jay Stratton who is about to turn up on Skinwalker Ranch :D
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #575 on: Yesterday at 10:40:20 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 09:05:54 pm
The Jay Stratton who is about to turn up on Skinwalker Ranch :D

Not sure what that means. He has held extremely senior positions in the US
Naval and intelligence communities (he was J2), to the extent where I doubt there is anyone on this forum
remotely qualified to question him.

As such, I don't think he will be one making claims either. He might nudge things behind the scenes though.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #576 on: Yesterday at 10:52:07 pm »
On top of all the other reasons why alien life wont ever get here, its also possible that life elsewhere in the universe is based underwater..
knowing so little about life and how it might originate in different worlds, its perfectly possible that land based life is quite rare
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #577 on: Yesterday at 10:59:16 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:52:07 pm
On top of all the other reasons why alien life wont ever get here, its also possible that life elsewhere in the universe is based underwater knowing so little about life and how it might originate in different worlds, its perfectly possible that land based life is quite rare
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #578 on: Today at 07:10:29 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 09:05:54 pm
The Jay Stratton who is about to turn up on Skinwalker Ranch :D

He’s already been to Skinwalker. He’s “Jonathan Axlerod” in the Book “Skinwalkers at the Pentagon”. After visiting Skinwalker, where he saw werewolves, he was followed home by a poltergeist. Confirmed by Kelleher:

https://www.theblackvault.com/casefiles/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/colmkelleher-edgescience.pdf

He’s a full on believer in all sorts of nonsense who used his position to set up UAP investigations using government money.

I may drop out of this thread for a while. I’m certainly not going to respond to every bad news report like that Hill article.

The NASA task force is clearly well intentioned but I don’t think they really understand what they’re dealing with. I don’t mean the discovery of extra terrestrial visitation. I mean the intensity and passion of the ufo believers.

And it’s just feeding the grifters. It doesn’t matter what is actually said - they just have to find someone in a uniform who says he saw something and it becomes gospel. Or some ufo crank who uses his public office to get funding for his mates to investigate UFOs.

To all the believers on here. Enjoy yourselves but please don’t get sucked in by the conspiracies.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #579 on: Today at 07:22:44 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 10:40:20 pm
Not sure what that means. He has held extremely senior positions in the US
Naval and intelligence communities (he was J2), to the extent where I doubt there is anyone on this forum
remotely qualified to question him.

As such, I don't think he will be one making claims either. He might nudge things behind the scenes though.

Last comment. Never mind anyone else questioning him - you should be questioning him. What do you actually know about him? Its the argument from authority fallacy.

Stratton claimed he saw werewolves at Skinwalker and that his family were attacked by dog people at his home. Do you believe in werewolves based on that?
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #580 on: Today at 07:38:02 am »
Quote from: Bobber please? on Yesterday at 03:26:46 pm
If the government has extraterrestrial materials, its time to reveal them. New article in Politico by Christopher Mellon

https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2023/06/03/ufo-crash-materials-intelligence-00100077

This article is immense. Worth reading for those who don't believe as well.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #581 on: Today at 08:08:36 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 07:22:44 am
Last comment. Never mind anyone else questioning him - you should be questioning him. What do you actually know about him? Its the argument from authority fallacy.

Stratton claimed he saw werewolves at Skinwalker and that his family were attacked by dog people at his home. Do you believe in werewolves based on that?

Hang on a sec though, I am not making specific claims based on Jay Stratton. I'm saying you cannot condemn a man's entire career based on one incident, reported by one source. Stratton has been on 3 different orgs investigating UAP, this is the point I'm making. He has had access to more data.

The debate here is good and it is right to question people and facts/sources especially. I understand lots of people are of the opinion there is nothing in this. Cool. But I don't think you can characterise every person speaking and advocating on UAP as a crackpot because your view is different.

I'm sure Christopher Mellon has enough wealth and interesting friends to enjoy a nice life in America; without needing to persue the UAP matter that is so difficult and fraught with stigma and ridicule.

Have a read of his Politico article, it's interesting in many ways. Why would a sober individual write this, what would he possibly have to gain, unless he had reason to believe something has been happening that the public should be informed about?

*I don't believe in werewolves as there isn't a vast amount of data on them, dating over 70 years and including
comments by at least 3 U.S presidents.

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #582 on: Today at 08:31:01 am »
I read the Politico article. It’s the same article that been written over and over again. “The evidence is there but we can’t show you yet. Trust me.”

Why is Christopher Mellon saying what he says? Maybe he really believes in aliens? Again you’re letting someone’s position and financial status stand in for actual evidence.

How much of his stuff is self-delusion and how much is manipulation? I don’t know. Has he ever produced a single piece of physical evidence?
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #583 on: Today at 08:46:51 am »
Elephants are extremely efficient in hiding in trees. Has anyone seen one in a tree? Thats why But they are there.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #584 on: Today at 09:53:08 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 08:08:36 am
Hang on a sec though, I am not making specific claims based on Jay Stratton. I'm saying you cannot condemn a man's entire career based on one incident, reported by one source. Stratton has been on 3 different orgs investigating UAP, this is the point I'm making. He has had access to more data.

The debate here is good and it is right to question people and facts/sources especially. I understand lots of people are of the opinion there is nothing in this. Cool. But I don't think you can characterise every person speaking and advocating on UAP as a crackpot because your view is different.

I'm sure Christopher Mellon has enough wealth and interesting friends to enjoy a nice life in America; without needing to persue the UAP matter that is so difficult and fraught with stigma and ridicule.

Have a read of his Politico article, it's interesting in many ways. Why would a sober individual write this, what would he possibly have to gain, unless he had reason to believe something has been happening that the public should be informed about?

*I don't believe in werewolves as there isn't a vast amount of data on them, dating over 70 years and including
comments by at least 3 U.S presidents.

Youre presenting stigma and ridicule as the only outcome of posting belief UAP. The community of believers is massive. You can become an international celebrity and earn good money though UAP advocacy. Its not a case of losing your family and marriage like Roy Neary.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #585 on: Today at 10:43:34 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 09:05:54 pm
The Jay Stratton who is about to turn up on Skinwalker Ranch :D
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 10:40:20 pm
Not sure what that means. He has held extremely senior positions in the US
Naval and intelligence communities (he was J2), to the extent where I doubt there is anyone on this forum
remotely qualified to question him.

As such, I don't think he will be one making claims either. He might nudge things behind the scenes though.
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 07:10:29 am
Hes already been to Skinwalker. Hes Jonathan Axlerod in the Book Skinwalkers at the Pentagon. After visiting Skinwalker, where he saw werewolves, he was followed home by a poltergeist. Confirmed by Kelleher:

https://www.theblackvault.com/casefiles/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/colmkelleher-edgescience.pdf
Seems like a solid guy - just the kind of person to pin your hopes on.
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 07:10:29 am
Hes a full on believer in all sorts of nonsense who used his position to set up UAP investigations using government money.

I may drop out of this thread for a while. Im certainly not going to respond to every bad news report like that Hill article.

The NASA task force is clearly well intentioned but I dont think they really understand what theyre dealing with. I dont mean the discovery of extra terrestrial visitation. I mean the intensity and passion of the ufo believers.

And its just feeding the grifters. It doesnt matter what is actually said - they just have to find someone in a uniform who says he saw something and it becomes gospel. Or some ufo crank who uses his public office to get funding for his mates to investigate UFOs.

To all the believers on here. Enjoy yourselves but please dont get sucked in by the conspiracies.
I think you are probably correct - it was mistake by the NASA Task Force to attempt to engage with 'believers'. Believers will twist particular comments to suit their purposes and will ignore the rest. And as you say, most of the loudest voices are nothing more than grifters anyway.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #586 on: Today at 01:29:38 pm »
..and commenting that these witnesses have exemplary careers and are intellectuals - i mean, come on... the amount of politicians and celebrities and prime ministers and presidents that are total nobs regardless of their oxbridge upbringing and power status achieved

..and any person can be affected by a mental disorder - and if not treated can be very persuasive

i have a mate who suffers from bi-polar and when 'high' (not drugs but the condition) he will watch a tv programme then go outside and see a billboard and then hear a song on the radio and will make a 'connection' between all 3 things and phone me up and tell me 'what's going on' and 'he's been told'

he can easily form a paranoid delusion and build upon it
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #587 on: Today at 02:32:12 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 08:31:01 am
I read the Politico article. Its the same article that been written over and over again. The evidence is there but we cant show you yet. Trust me.

Why is Christopher Mellon saying what he says? Maybe he really believes in aliens? Again youre letting someones position and financial status stand in for actual evidence.

How much of his stuff is self-delusion and how much is manipulation? I dont know. Has he ever produced a single piece of physical evidence?

If and when he produces physical evidence, that is verified, I think you'll hear about it in all the newspapers.

You say maybe he believes in aliens. Sure but he access to a lot of resources and data, so maybe it is not based on pure belief.
