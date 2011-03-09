Last comment. Never mind anyone else questioning him - you should be questioning him. What do you actually know about him? Its the argument from authority fallacy.



Stratton claimed he saw werewolves at Skinwalker and that his family were attacked by dog people at his home. Do you believe in werewolves based on that?



Hang on a sec though, I am not making specific claims based on Jay Stratton. I'm saying you cannot condemn a man's entire career based on one incident, reported by one source. Stratton has been on 3 different orgs investigating UAP, this is the point I'm making. He has had access to more data.The debate here is good and it is right to question people and facts/sources especially. I understand lots of people are of the opinion there is nothing in this. Cool. But I don't think you can characterise every person speaking and advocating on UAP as a crackpot because your view is different.I'm sure Christopher Mellon has enough wealth and interesting friends to enjoy a nice life in America; without needing to persue the UAP matter that is so difficult and fraught with stigma and ridicule.Have a read of his Politico article, it's interesting in many ways. Why would a sober individual write this, what would he possibly have to gain, unless he had reason to believe something has been happening that the public should be informed about?*I don't believe in werewolves as there isn't a vast amount of data on them, dating over 70 years and includingcomments by at least 3 U.S presidents.