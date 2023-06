Isn't he the man who claims a flying saucer disabled a minuteman site? - his report is suspect to say the least. And it's evidence of nothing. He claims that someone told him there were some strange lights above ground when he was below ground and there was a fault with the launch systems. I know that's grown into UFOs shut down multiple missile sites in UFO world but it was probably just a technical fault.





He has testified to AARO on this subject, yes. This is a witness account with some corroboration. From what he says, there was another similar incident in the same time period. It goes down as evidence, and of course you or I, or any other 'court of public opinion' can choose to make our judgement on it. Was it 'probably' a technical fault. I don't know. But I do suspect a man trained to be in charge of nuclear weapons for the US Air Force, is neither prone to flights of fancy, nor particularly motivated to spend 3 decades telling a story he gets ridiculed for. He did not tell his wife for many years, as he was under NDA.But we can take a view.