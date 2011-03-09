As I understand it, life might potentially develop multiple times in the right environment but for two constraining factors. Firstly, the basic chemicals of life were abundant and free before life started but became locked up in extant life starving the opportunity for brand new life forms to develop. Secondly, extant relatively complex life will out-compete completely new, very primitive life forms.
I'm struggling to find a good scientific resource right now, but this seems to describe well what I have read before (more authoritatively elsewhere):https://daley-paley.medium.com/why-hasnt-life-appeared-on-earth-multiple-times-a5ad57cf1cbd
We cannot properly estimate the likelihood of life developing elsewhere. There are far too many unknowns. It could be that suitable starting conditions are vanishingly rare, and/or there are so many other things which must occur just so that it makes it a practical impossibility. If the universe is infinitely large, then if life develops once, it must occur an infinite number of times. The problem is that we do not know (and it is probably unknowable) if the universe is infinitely large. So, unless we discover other life, we are left to estimating its rate of occurrence based upon a whole load of suppositions we are unlikely to ever be able to reliably test.
At this point it is probably worth mentioning the Fermi Paradox: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fermi_paradox
This deals with the basic problem: millions of advanced civilisations might have developed even within the observable universe. But this does not mean that we are ever likely to discover any of them or even exist at the same time as more than a very small number of them.* But we just do not know. But if we were to discover life on any other planet in the solar system of through broadcasts from the stars or distant evidence of technology, it then becomes statistically likely that the universe is teaming with life - it is just that we will never find evidence for the existence of most (or any) of it.
I am no scientist. So have at it - my writings on this are highly unauthoritative. (So no change there).
* Relative to the speed of light, of course. If we receive a signal from a planet is million light years away, it was broadcast a million years ago.