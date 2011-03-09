I'm being whooshed somehow I think?



We don't even know that. Venus may have had life. Mars may have had life. Several moons in our solar system may have had/have life. This is accepted fact. We haven't sent the probes to know for sure.



Regardless, there are trillions of planets in billions of galaxies. Assuming for the moment we aren't unique in all of time and space, it would be fucking mental to assume that life could only ever have happened here. It would be as equally psychotic to think that it couldn't evolve anywhere but here.



I feel I'm missing something?



It's not crazy at all. I posted a few pages back that it depends on the number of variables you think are required to create life. As things stand we have a single datapoint out of billions of galaxies.There are people looking at it but as far as we know, all life on Earth stemmed from a single common ancestor. On a planet perfectly suited to sustaining life it's happened once in 4 billion years. And if it did happen more than once it's disappeared or has failed to have a significant impact on the biology of Earth.Its possible that life could have developed on Mars or Venus millions of years ago when conditions were different but nothing has been found yet and there is certainly no evidence of any higher forms of life.As things stand we don't know whether the chance of life developing on a world with the right conditions* is a 100%, whether its one in a thousand, one in a million or one in a hundred trillion.*We don't even know what the "right conditions" are because to date we've been unable to duplicate the process.