UAPs over America: real or balloons?

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #520 on: Today at 09:32:49 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:18:08 pm
I'm being whooshed somehow I think?

We don't even know that. Venus may have had life. Mars may have had life. Several moons in our solar system may have had/have life. This is accepted fact. We haven't sent the probes to know for sure.

Regardless, there are trillions of planets in billions of galaxies. Assuming for the moment we aren't unique in all of time and space, it would be fucking mental to assume that life could only ever have happened here. It would be as equally psychotic to think that it couldn't evolve anywhere but here.

I feel I'm missing something?
Pluto is also on the possibles list.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #521 on: Today at 09:35:08 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:02:42 pm
Which is why I think you're taken a religious stance here.

We are somehow unique or magic or a one-off.

Nature shows us that where there is a chance, there is a way.

The length of time of the universe is much bigger than we might think. The parameters of life were shaken to the core when we found life in the thermal vents of the ocean. Pressure and something that didn't compute

We have no idea how wide these boundries are. Exotic lifeforms are always possible. We just don't know.
But we dont know if we are unique or not.

Likely the only way we will know if life started ex nihilio more than once is if we find signs of it in our own solar system.

Because theres naff all chance of us finding it elsewhere as its too far to travel
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #522 on: Today at 09:35:33 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 09:32:49 pm
Pluto is also on the possibles list.
The dog or..?
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #523 on: Today at 09:37:55 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:35:33 pm
The dog or..?
Only if it's got sub-surface oceans.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #524 on: Today at 09:56:35 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:18:08 pm
I'm being whooshed somehow I think?

We don't even know that. Venus may have had life. Mars may have had life. Several moons in our solar system may have had/have life. This is accepted fact. We haven't sent the probes to know for sure.

Regardless, there are trillions of planets in billions of galaxies. Assuming for the moment we aren't unique in all of time and space, it would be fucking mental to assume that life could only ever have happened here. It would be as equally psychotic to think that it couldn't evolve anywhere but here.

I feel I'm missing something?

It's not crazy at all. I posted a few pages back that it depends on the number of variables you think are required to create life. As things stand we have a single datapoint out of billions of galaxies.

There are people looking at it but as far as we know, all life on Earth stemmed from a single common ancestor. On a planet perfectly suited to sustaining life it's happened once in 4 billion years. And if it did happen more than once it's disappeared or has failed to have a significant impact on the biology of Earth.

Its possible that life could have developed on Mars or Venus millions of years ago when conditions were different but nothing has been found yet and there is certainly no evidence of any higher forms of life.

As things stand we don't know whether the chance of life developing on a world with the right conditions* is a 100%, whether its one in a thousand, one in a million or one in a hundred trillion.

*We don't even know what the "right conditions" are because to date we've been unable to duplicate the process.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #525 on: Today at 09:59:43 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 09:56:35 pm
It's not crazy at all. I posted a few pages back that it depends on the number of variables you think are required to create life. As things stand we have a single datapoint out of billions of galaxies.

There are people looking at it but as far as we know, all life on Earth stemmed from a single common ancestor. On a planet perfectly suited to sustaining life it's happened once in 4 billion years. And if it did happen more than once it's disappeared or has failed to have a significant impact on the biology of Earth.

Its possible that life could have developed on Mars or Venus millions of years ago when conditions were different but nothing has been found yet and there is certainly no evidence of any higher forms of life.

As things stand we don't know whether the chance of life developing on a world with the right conditions* is a 100%, whether its one in a thousand, one in a million or one in a hundred trillion.

*We don't even know what the "right conditions" are because to date we've been unable to duplicate the process.
Worth remembering that despite the right conditions life only evolved once here.

It was multiple times. It was once

(Unless the form of life that did best swallowed all the others, but Im not sure why that would be the case really)
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #526 on: Today at 10:11:19 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:59:43 pm
Worth remembering that despite the right conditions life only evolved once here.

It was multiple times. It was once

(Unless the form of life that did best swallowed all the others, but Im not sure why that would be the case really)

Did it?
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #527 on: Today at 10:12:44 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 09:56:35 pm
It's not crazy at all. I posted a few pages back that it depends on the number of variables you think are required to create life. As things stand we have a single datapoint out of billions of galaxies.

There are people looking at it but as far as we know, all life on Earth stemmed from a single common ancestor. On a planet perfectly suited to sustaining life it's happened once in 4 billion years. And if it did happen more than once it's disappeared or has failed to have a significant impact on the biology of Earth.

Its possible that life could have developed on Mars or Venus millions of years ago when conditions were different but nothing has been found yet and there is certainly no evidence of any higher forms of life.

As things stand we don't know whether the chance of life developing on a world with the right conditions* is a 100%, whether its one in a thousand, one in a million or one in a hundred trillion.

*We don't even know what the "right conditions" are because to date we've been unable to duplicate the process.

Well we don't know do we mate?

My point is that to think we are the first and only life forms to evolve in a near-infinite* universe doesn't seem a reasonable stance.


*There are a few theories around that our local universe may be much older than we think and that the big bang is local to our universe. Then we have branes and all the stuff that goes with that..
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #528 on: Today at 10:29:57 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:11:19 pm
Did it?
Yes.

Otherwise, why is all the biochemistry of life exactly the same? (Chiral its if amino acids, nucleotides etc etc)

Theres no reason for it to be otherwise
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #529 on: Today at 11:01:56 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:35:08 pm
But we dont know if we are unique or not.

Likely the only way we will know if life started ex nihilio more than once is if we find signs of it in our own solar system.

Because theres naff all chance of us finding it elsewhere as its too far to travel

We might find traces of life in our solar system or we might find relics of it outside the system (could be AI machines, of other civilisations). The distance of travel might not present an issue to a civilisation 100,000 or even 1 million years advanced to ours.

I find the numbers so vast when you look at star systems and then Galaxies, that the possibility that life only arose here is a very peculiar one. Does the diversity and breadth of life on this planet support that notion?

Selfishly, I guess we'd all like to know over the next 50 years (I guess some of you might be younger but you get what I'm saying still).
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #530 on: Today at 11:04:07 pm
As I understand it, life might potentially develop multiple times in the right environment but for two constraining factors. Firstly, the basic chemicals of life were abundant and free before life started but became locked up in extant life starving the opportunity for brand new life forms to develop. Secondly, extant relatively complex life will out-compete completely new, very primitive life forms.

I'm struggling to find a good scientific resource right now, but this seems to describe well what I have read before (more authoritatively elsewhere):

https://daley-paley.medium.com/why-hasnt-life-appeared-on-earth-multiple-times-a5ad57cf1cbd

We cannot properly estimate the likelihood of life developing elsewhere. There are far too many unknowns. It could be that suitable starting conditions are vanishingly rare, and/or there are so many other things which must occur just so that it makes it a practical impossibility. If the universe is infinitely large, then if life develops once, it must occur an infinite number of times. The problem is that we do not know (and it is probably unknowable) if the universe is infinitely large. So, unless we discover other life, we are left to estimating its rate of occurrence based upon a whole load of suppositions we are unlikely to ever be able to reliably test.

At this point it is probably worth mentioning the Fermi Paradox: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fermi_paradox

This deals with the basic problem: millions of advanced civilisations might have developed even within the observable universe. But this does not mean that we are ever likely to discover any of them or even exist at the same time as more than a very small number of them.* But we just do not know. But if we were to discover life on any other planet in the solar system of through broadcasts from the stars or distant evidence of technology, it then becomes statistically likely that the universe is teaming with life - it is just that we will never find evidence for the existence of most (or any) of it.

I am no scientist. So have at it - my writings on this are highly unauthoritative. (So no change there).

* Relative to the speed of light, of course. If we receive a signal from a planet is million light years away, it was broadcast a million years ago.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #531 on: Today at 11:10:52 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:01:56 pm
We might find traces of life in our solar system or we might find relics of it outside the system (could be AI machines, of other civilisations). The distance of travel might not present an issue to a civilisation 100,000 or even 1 million years advanced to ours.

I find the numbers so vast when you look at star systems and then Galaxies, that the possibility that life only arose here is a very peculiar one. Does the diversity and breadth of life on this planet support that notion?

Selfishly, I guess we'd all like to know over the next 50 years (I guess some of you might be younger but you get what I'm saying still).
The odds I cant argue with.

But the odds are way better if we know its happened more than once. Once we know its not a one off then life must surely be everywhere

Realistically, even with travel at much higher speed, theres only so fast you can accelerate with life forms on guard and you're talking decades to get even to the nearest systems.

Unless the laws of physics are wrong, the only way we get on formation of life elsewhere is if its happened elsewhere in our solar system or a freak freak occurance

(Project Hail Mary is a fun read about this.  Even though its a bit silly in parts)
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #532 on: Today at 11:19:11 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:29:57 pm
Yes.

Otherwise, why is all the biochemistry of life exactly the same? (Chiral its if amino acids, nucleotides etc etc)

Theres no reason for it to be otherwise

Well I think we can agree our planet went from a molten hell to somewhere where life could evolve.

If we accept that then I think we can accept the major impacts of objects every 65,000,000 or so? This meant that some life was wiped out and some life had to start again while some evolved.

And this happened fairly often.

So.. more than once..?
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #533 on: Today at 11:20:57 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:10:52 pm
The odds I cant argue with.

But the odds are way better if we know its happened more than once. Once we know its not a one off then life must surely be everywhere

Realistically, even with travel at much higher speed, theres only so fast you can accelerate with life forms on guard and you're talking decades to get even to the nearest systems.

Unless the laws of physics are wrong, the only way we get on formation of life elsewhere is if its happened elsewhere in our solar system or a freak freak occurance

(Project Hail Mary is a fun read about this.  Even though its a bit silly in parts)

Read about Von Neumann machines mate (Sp?)

Fascinating stuff.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #534 on: Today at 11:25:33 pm
Im currently reading Project Hail Mary. I keep reading Andy Weir books even though they annoy me - he seems to conceive of the most irritating protagonists. PHM is certainly silly.
