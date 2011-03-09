He's neither Saint nor sinner, like all of us.



And most things in life if you cling to one extreme view, to the exclusion of all else, it makes you a dullard.



I'm here to talk about some interesting things that seem to occur, I will try not to take pot-shots at other posters nor lecture people on what I think is inevitable or true.



Extreme view  dullard  but you wont take potshots or lecture people. Ok.Try and take a step back and look at what youre posting. An enormous space ship hovering over a military base is just an interesting thing, but suggesting it might have a more rational explanation is an extreme view?I had a thread on here a few years back called theres nothing so dangerous as a conspiracy theorist and I still think thats true. Especially when you look at the damage done in the last few years with Trump and the big lie about voter fraud, Brexit, QAnon, COVID denial and anti-vax, 5G and so on.UFO belief seems harmless enough but once you start down the path that theres a few people in the know who have access to the real story it opens the door to more extreme beliefs.Just reading the UFO believers discussing the issues and the upcoming disclosures its riddled with conspiracy thinking. Is so and so really on the inside? Are they a CIA stooge? Whats really being concealed from us?Try and be a bit more skeptical. Despite what you seem to think I am willing to examine any evidence for UFOs being ET in nature. The trouble is there hasnt been anything credible and the latest one undermines any credibility people like Corbell might have had.Youre welcome to keep posting but if you do any extraordinary claims are going to be looked at skeptically.