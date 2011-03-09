« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Down

Author Topic: UAPs over America: real or balloons??  (Read 10548 times)

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,035
  • i neither know nor care
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #440 on: Today at 09:39:58 am »
Quote from: Bobber please? on Today at 08:18:55 am
Fair enough, I wasnt trying to infer anything though. You have the right to take any stance you want without being questioned. The only questioning should come from ones own mind, as I think we should all challenge our own thinking, stances, beliefs. You can be open minded leaning towards being skeptical or open minded leaning towards there being something. Sounds like youre the former and Im the latter. But then again, I dont like to put myself or people in neat little boxes. Some people seem to prefer labels

In terms of burden of proof, there isnt any concrete proof yet, thats due to the very nature of the phenomenon. Im happy to sit back and see what develops going forwards

From a scientific standpoint, that Galileo link I posted is really good and explains how some scientists such as Avi Loeb are going to investigate it. I like section 2.2 in particular

in that section it refers to meteorite falls and how the witnesses to those events of a 'star falling from the sky' were disbelieved and it was just deemed as 'folk tales'

fair enough, but as we gained a better understanding of science then we did explain that phenomena - and it wasn't space craft

and dogmas and paradigms are always being challenged by the scientific community - that's how we move forward and progress

in fact, as we've advanced intellectually as a species we are more than ever open to anomalous happenings - but yet still no proof of aliens or space craft
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,150
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #441 on: Today at 09:45:45 am »
Quote from: Bobber please? on Today at 09:31:11 am
Not interested any more mate. Argue with someone else

I'm not arguing with anyone. I made a comment to somebody else that they might have a more fruitful approach, and you leapt on it as a chance to have another swipe at me for some reason, despite it never going well for you.

If you keep making basic logical fallacies, then I'm going to keep pointing them out. As you clearly don't enjoy our interactions, you're free to stop responding at any time, or use the ignore list as I've advised.
Logged

Offline Bobber please?

  • But Hicks Is Still A Wanker
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 678
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #442 on: Today at 09:53:57 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 09:45:45 am
I'm not arguing with anyone. I made a comment to somebody else that they might have a more fruitful approach, and you leapt on it as a chance to have another swipe at me for some reason, despite it never going well for you.

If you keep making basic logical fallacies, then I'm going to keep pointing them out. As you clearly don't enjoy our interactions, you're free to stop responding at any time, or use the ignore list as I've advised.

I dont appreciate the condescension and on that basis alone and that you've continued in that vain. ignore list it is.
Logged
Twitter: @stevenrbarnes

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,952
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #443 on: Today at 09:55:28 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 03:21:04 pm
He's neither Saint nor sinner, like all of us.

And most things in life if you cling to one extreme view, to the exclusion of all else, it makes you a dullard.

I'm here to talk about some interesting things that seem to occur, I will try not to take pot-shots at other posters nor lecture people on what I think is inevitable or true.

Extreme view dullard but you wont take potshots or lecture people. Ok.

Try and take a step back and look at what youre posting. An enormous space ship hovering over a military base is just an interesting thing, but suggesting it might have a more rational explanation is an extreme view?

I had a thread on here a few years back called theres nothing so dangerous as a conspiracy theorist and I still think thats true. Especially when you look at the damage done in the last few years with Trump and the big lie about voter fraud, Brexit, QAnon, COVID denial and anti-vax, 5G and so on.

UFO belief seems harmless enough but once you start down the path that theres a few people in the know who have access to the real story it opens the door to more extreme beliefs.

Just reading the UFO believers discussing the issues and the upcoming disclosures its riddled with conspiracy thinking. Is so and so really on the inside? Are they a CIA stooge? Whats really being concealed from us? 

Try and be a bit more skeptical. Despite what you seem to think I am willing to examine any evidence for UFOs being ET in nature. The trouble is there hasnt been anything credible and the latest one undermines any credibility people like Corbell might have had.

Youre welcome to keep posting but if you do any extraordinary claims are going to be looked at skeptically.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,150
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #444 on: Today at 10:06:14 am »
Quote from: Bobber please? on Today at 09:53:57 am
ignore list it is.

Good decision. It seems like it'll do wonders for your blood pressure. Just as shame I already used the Spock picture the first time you made a big show of being done, hopefully this time it'll last.

Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 09:55:28 am
UFO belief seems harmless enough but once you start down the path that theres a few people in the know who have access to the real story it opens the door to more extreme beliefs.

Just reading the UFO believers discussing the issues and the upcoming disclosures its riddled with conspiracy thinking. Is so and so really on the inside? Are they a CIA stooge? Whats really being concealed from us? 

This is what's really interesting about the topic, it's how it dovetails into a lot of other, more immediately dangerous online groups. I've read a fair bit about a thick slice of Trump supporters being former new-age spirituality nuts, who are as far from the stereotypical conservative voter as you're likely to get... but somehow, through the insidious worms of social media algorithms, these people have been grasped and sucked in towards the modern far-right voting bloc.
Logged

Offline Bobber please?

  • But Hicks Is Still A Wanker
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 678
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #445 on: Today at 10:37:58 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 09:39:58 am
in that section it refers to meteorite falls and how the witnesses to those events of a 'star falling from the sky' were disbelieved and it was just deemed as 'folk tales'

fair enough, but as we gained a better understanding of science then we did explain that phenomena - and it wasn't space craft

and dogmas and paradigms are always being challenged by the scientific community - that's how we move forward and progress

in fact, as we've advanced intellectually as a species we are more than ever open to anomalous happenings - but yet still no proof of aliens or space craft

I agree with you on the whole, whatever the phenomena is, it may not be aliens or spacecraft. Its good that some scientists are beginning to accept that there's something to investigate. And that's probably all I believe, is that there's "something" that needs to be investigated. Lets go from there
« Last Edit: Today at 10:39:34 am by Bobber please? »
Logged
Twitter: @stevenrbarnes

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,385
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #446 on: Today at 12:14:38 pm »
Quote from: Bobber please? on Today at 08:18:55 am
Fair enough, I wasnt trying to infer anything though. You have the right to take any stance you want without being questioned. The only questioning should come from ones own mind, as I think we should all challenge our own thinking, stances, beliefs. You can be open minded leaning towards being skeptical or open minded leaning towards there being something. Sounds like youre the former and Im the latter. But then again, I dont like to put myself or people in neat little boxes. Some people seem to prefer labels

In terms of burden of proof, there isnt any concrete proof yet, thats due to the very nature of the phenomenon. Im happy to sit back and see what develops going forwards

From a scientific standpoint, that Galileo link I posted is really good and explains how some scientists such as Avi Loeb are going to investigate it. I like section 2.2 in particular

Infer was the wrong word - I was posting half asleep. I meant, imply. And believers in UFOs will often put this across - that youre keeping an open mind. By that, whether you intend it or not, youre implying that a skeptic is not keeping an open mind. Or, that the only open-minded position is that of being willing to believe were in contact with aliens, without any proof to substantiate it.

Its like the point that Alan just made on extreme views. Being a skeptic is not an extreme view when it comes to matters of faith, be it god or aliens. Its the default. Its the most passive view one can take.

I too am happy to sit back and see what happens, but ufologists do it from a position of already believing without evidence. I do it from the null, accepting what is known and waiting for evidence to show otherwise. UFOlogists summarily move the goalposts or dismiss off hand evidence that doesnt fit their beliefs. As I posted a few pages back, studies have shown similar traits among those with strong faith in religion and aliens, despite little to no overlap in their faiths.
Logged

Offline Bobber please?

  • But Hicks Is Still A Wanker
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 678
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #447 on: Today at 01:41:07 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 12:14:38 pm
Infer was the wrong word - I was posting half asleep. I meant, imply. And believers in UFOs will often put this across - that youre keeping an open mind. By that, whether you intend it or not, youre implying that a skeptic is not keeping an open mind. Or, that the only open-minded position is that of being willing to believe were in contact with aliens, without any proof to substantiate it.

Its like the point that Alan just made on extreme views. Being a skeptic is not an extreme view when it comes to matters of faith, be it god or aliens. Its the default. Its the most passive view one can take.

I too am happy to sit back and see what happens, but ufologists do it from a position of already believing without evidence. I do it from the null, accepting what is known and waiting for evidence to show otherwise. UFOlogists summarily move the goalposts or dismiss off hand evidence that doesnt fit their beliefs. As I posted a few pages back, studies have shown similar traits among those with strong faith in religion and aliens, despite little to no overlap in their faiths.

No worries, I get where youre coming from and some of the points you raise. But I suppose there are extreme skeptics and extreme believers, and then theres the ones in the middle somewhere. I also guess just as skeptical leaning people may bristle with the implicit suggestion that they are not open minded, someone like myself who thinks theres something we dont understand take umbrage with being labelled believers and jumping to its aliens.

I think both sides try and shift the goalposts.

**edited out some stuff i wrote that in hindsight are off topic
« Last Edit: Today at 02:49:52 pm by Bobber please? »
Logged
Twitter: @stevenrbarnes

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,385
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #448 on: Today at 03:19:03 pm »
Quote from: Bobber please? on Today at 01:41:07 pm
No worries, I get where youre coming from and some of the points you raise. But I suppose there are extreme skeptics and extreme believers, and then theres the ones in the middle somewhere. I also guess just as skeptical leaning people may bristle with the implicit suggestion that they are not open minded, someone like myself who thinks theres something we dont understand take umbrage with being labelled believers and jumping to its aliens.

I think both sides try and shift the goalposts.

**edited out some stuff i wrote that in hindsight are off topic

Examples of skeptics shifting the goalposts? - genuinely curious on that.

And I mostly disagree on extremist skeptics. There are plenty of people devoted to debunking ufos but I dont see how theyre extremist. Debunking sketchy evidence through investigations isnt extremist.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,256
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #449 on: Today at 03:44:55 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 03:19:03 pm
Examples of skeptics shifting the goalposts? - genuinely curious on that.

And I mostly disagree on extremist skeptics. There are plenty of people devoted to debunking ufos but I dont see how theyre extremist. Debunking sketchy evidence through investigations isnt extremist.

The sneaky bastards go to extreme lengths in their investigations.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,902
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #450 on: Today at 05:25:28 pm »
Fish in barrel 0 - 7 Gunmen, and only eternity to go.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,952
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #451 on: Today at 07:02:39 pm »
Overlay of time stamped images show that, surprise, they arent hovering - they are descending.

https://twitter.com/mickwest/status/1661767357843542018?s=46&t=12MwqckR4HBhH5UxD5Whxg

Flares.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,455
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #452 on: Today at 07:10:41 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 09:55:28 am
Extreme view dullard but you wont take potshots or lecture people. Ok.

Try and take a step back and look at what youre posting. An enormous space ship hovering over a military base is just an interesting thing, but suggesting it might have a more rational explanation is an extreme view?

I had a thread on here a few years back called theres nothing so dangerous as a conspiracy theorist and I still think thats true. Especially when you look at the damage done in the last few years with Trump and the big lie about voter fraud, Brexit, QAnon, COVID denial and anti-vax, 5G and so on.

UFO belief seems harmless enough but once you start down the path that theres a few people in the know who have access to the real story it opens the door to more extreme beliefs.

Just reading the UFO believers discussing the issues and the upcoming disclosures its riddled with conspiracy thinking. Is so and so really on the inside? Are they a CIA stooge? Whats really being concealed from us? 

Try and be a bit more skeptical. Despite what you seem to think I am willing to examine any evidence for UFOs being ET in nature. The trouble is there hasnt been anything credible and the latest one undermines any credibility people like Corbell might have had.

Youre welcome to keep posting but if you do any extraordinary claims are going to be looked at skeptically.

Yes, well thank you, I'm glad I'm welcome to keep posting, in a thread I started :)

*Ignores elements of tone for the sake of being nice*

I think Mick West is a dullard, not you per se.

You know, with the Corbell Marines video, I sort of agree bit fed up of this level of material. I put it up as it seemed interesting but it certainly doesn't move the dial.

I could be arsed if he's going to show that level of indistinct video with witness statements over the next few years. Very depressing that would be.

I'll say it again, don't care how skeptical or not you think I am: I want 4K video on a UAP. Want to see something that breaks the internet.



Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,952
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #453 on: Today at 07:14:14 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 10:06:14 am
Good decision. It seems like it'll do wonders for your blood pressure. Just as shame I already used the Spock picture the first time you made a big show of being done, hopefully this time it'll last.

This is what's really interesting about the topic, it's how it dovetails into a lot of other, more immediately dangerous online groups. I've read a fair bit about a thick slice of Trump supporters being former new-age spirituality nuts, who are as far from the stereotypical conservative voter as you're likely to get... but somehow, through the insidious worms of social media algorithms, these people have been grasped and sucked in towards the modern far-right voting bloc.

One of the major gateways into COVID denial and QAnon was Yoga and Wellness groups. Yoga practitioners tend to believe in alternative therapies and dont trust big pharma. That encourages mistrust in MSM and modern medicine. Once youre on that track, FaceBook and social media algorithms took people down the you might also be interested in rabbit hole.

Im not saying anyone in this thread is hooked on anything as whacko as QAnon but studies have shown that people engaged by one conspiracy theory are susceptible to believing others.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,256
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #454 on: Today at 07:15:59 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 07:10:41 pm


I want 4K video on a UAP. Want to see something that breaks the internet.

We all do, chances are that video will be fake though.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,584
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #455 on: Today at 07:15:59 pm »
So, we are agreed on at least thing, then.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 02:39:48 pm
Alan is a saint. I'm not patient enough to continually respond kindly this kind of thing when no matter how much good evidence is posted to refute baseless claims, it barely moves the needle.
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 07:10:41 pm
Yes, well thank you, I'm glad I'm welcome to keep posting, in a thread I started :)

*Ignores elements of tone for the sake of being nice*

I think Mick West is a dullard, not you per se.

You know, with the Corbell Marines video, I sort of agree bit fed up of this level of material. I put it up as it seemed interesting but it certainly doesn't move the dial.

I could be arsed if he's going to show that level of indistinct video with witness statements over the next few years. Very depressing that would be.

I'll say it again, don't care how skeptical or not you think I am: I want 4K video on a UAP. Want to see something that breaks the internet.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,952
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #456 on: Today at 07:21:57 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 07:10:41 pm
Yes, well thank you, I'm glad I'm welcome to keep posting, in a thread I started :)

*Ignores elements of tone for the sake of being nice*

I think Mick West is a dullard, not you per se.

You know, with the Corbell Marines video, I sort of agree bit fed up of this level of material. I put it up as it seemed interesting but it certainly doesn't move the dial.

I could be arsed if he's going to show that level of indistinct video with witness statements over the next few years. Very depressing that would be.

I'll say it again, don't care how skeptical or not you think I am: I want 4K video on a UAP. Want to see something that breaks the internet.


Not me per se? Thanks for that.

And just for the record, in the past this thread would have gone in the bin straight away because there was zero tolerance for conspiracies and unfounded bollocks like UFOs.

Threads like this are in here because I agreed to take on moderation and engage with something that interests me. So wind your neck in about being allowed to post in the thread you started. If you Cant be civil youre welcome to fuck off and start your own forum.

This is a Liverpool FC forum, not weaponised or some other paranormal bullshit site.

Have a good evening. Im off to have a nice meal and watch reruns of Istanbul.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,455
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #457 on: Today at 07:41:39 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 07:21:57 pm
Not me per se? Thanks for that.

And just for the record, in the past this thread would have gone in the bin straight away because there was zero tolerance for conspiracies and unfounded bollocks like UFOs.

Threads like this are in here because I agreed to take on moderation and engage with something that interests me. So wind your neck in about being allowed to post in the thread you started. If you Cant be civil youre welcome to fuck off and start your own forum.

This is a Liverpool FC forum, not weaponised or some other paranormal bullshit site.

Have a good evening. Im off to have a nice meal and watch reruns of Istanbul.

I've been nothing but civil. 😃

And here to engage in debate.

There is skepticism and there is a range of things happening worth chatting about.

It's good to talk about ideas and not look down your nose at
those who do not share your viewpoint.

Have a good evening.

Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Up
« previous next »
 