personally, i may ridicule the notion of aliens - but not you nor any of your beliefs



to me, like with religion, i can't simply rely on faith in the subject nor witnesses no matter how many - you throw a rock into a crowd and it'll hit someone crazy - for you to offer your thoughts on an open forum (with free speech - even free speech to ridicule) then expect discourse



for me, i simply can't go on superficial evidence no matter how many people believe it or have witnessed it - i need something more concrete



this debate is for UAPs and i guess most of it is weather conditions or military (both friendly and non) and the other 5% is unexplainable - but to think that that unexplained is 'something else' then you're gonna have to bring more to the table



we are not debunkers because we have nothing to debunk - the onus of proof is on you



just that in all these decades and decades there has been nothing proven - loads of interesting videos but nothing proven



such a long time and nothing concrete brought to the said table and therefore you have your answer



things like roswell - most probably is a cover up but one which is going to be US military based using their own technology and nothing more



but many 'beliefs' seem based on sci-fi novels - aliens travelling here or leaving machines - that all needs a colossal commitment to the 'faith'