Im open minded to be fair, I believe its firm ground to say something is in our skies that we either dont understand or are not being told about if the authorities know more than they are letting on.
Based on that, Im happy to keep an open mind either way on what that could be, whether its something of this earth/man made/natural phenomena/airborne clutter or not of this earth. Theres not enough evidence or data that we are privy to to be able to make a determination about any of it either way. Thats pretty much fair to say unless your biased?
Couple of playful questions. What would it take to swing it to concrete evidence?
1: POTUS and world governments announcing we have non human technology?
2: Release of Nimitz radar data confirming objects descending from 80000 feet to sea level in 1 second?
Just curious, I guess because I expect there will always be some who refuse to believe it no matter what. I need some kind of concrete evidence myself to believe it 100% as it indeed is too fantastical. I just havent actually worked out what my level of concrete proof would be yet.
not to side with the 'believers' but if - and it's a very big if
- we do have tangible proof of aliens or alien technology then that in itself could lead to mass panic worldwide and religious adherents would have to reinterpret their own particular doctrine which would cause a right hoo-haa - so not a great outcome for many
but i guess that i'm looking for someone (who is not mentally ill) with a video - it'd have to be a raw video otherwise we'd have to put our faith in the governments or militaries - that would show in clear definition (not shaky shaky or blurred lights at night) either a craft or an alien being... and then that video would still have to be shared and verified beyond reasonable doubt
without that you are relying too much on faith and trust to believe
but, as whereangels has already touched upon, a person who shoots that video knows that they would be an instant millionaire and be known throughout our history for all time as the one who proved that there was other intelligent life in the universe
so lights in the skies even seen by a whole country is just that - lights in the sky - and radar data can fall victim to manipulation or error
show me the proof and i'll make you famous - but i want 10%