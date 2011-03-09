« previous next »
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #360 on: Today at 08:12:13 am
So flares then
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #361 on: Today at 08:40:00 am
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 12:50:03 am
I jumped on it because its a bit of a mad take. Theres an old joke, what do you call a marine with an iq of 160 a platoon.

But you're overlooking that those marines are putting their reputations on the line... I can't see why anyone would do that and therefore they automatically become credible. I think that's how it works in these circles, anyway.

At no point have our resident Mulder & Scully in here (yes I'm aware Scully was a skeptic, sue me for bad analogous practices) considered whether the people they're paying attention to are simply right or wrong, they only seem concerned with whether or not they might be purposefully lying.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #362 on: Today at 08:48:07 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 10:44:13 am
Now before you even say it, (Alan!) I know some of you don't favour the two media folk who are reporting this on their platform.

However, come on let's look at the information and images. Hell, I'd even be interested in Mick (effing) West or anyone's professional analysis of the photography around this incident, which has over 50 witnesses.

This is certainly UAP, in so much that we need a full understanding of what the object is. I'd go further and put a skeptical hat on, saying: would it be insane if this WAS a United States experimental craft?


Anyway, here's the material:


https://www.weaponizedpodcast.com/news-1/mojave-triangle-uap

Its parachute flares. The 50 witnesses saw five lights hovering (floating) and then shapeshifting (drifting). Theres an official contemporaneous report of the training exercise with images of five flares in IR where the trails are clear.

And more experienced military personnel point out the witnesses are low level personnel on a training base.

https://twitter.com/blackvaultcom/status/1661052262981185536?s=46&t=BVwBNFINLWf3r4jvm6o6uw

This is a typical UFO/UAP report. 5 lights in the sky. They are real lights but if you believe in UFOs they become a craft the size of a football field because of the arrangement of the lights. When the arrangement changes this is clearly evidence of shapeshifting and when one of the lights detaches itself it becomes a four-light craft the size of a football field with a separate probe.

Triangles are the new flying saucers and are perfect for UFO spotting because any three lights can form a triangle. If theres a fourth its either a power source or a separate probe.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #363 on: Today at 08:56:54 am
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #364 on: Today at 09:02:13 am



Look! A spaceship!

This could be two triangle craft in formation with an escort orb following a fighter or…

A fighter dropping aerial parachute flares.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #365 on: Today at 09:04:19 am
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 08:48:07 am
Its parachute flares. The 50 witnesses saw five lights hovering (floating) and then shapeshifting (drifting). Theres an official contemporaneous report of the training exercise with images of five flares in IR where the trails are clear.

And more experienced military personnel point out the witnesses are low level personnel on a training base.

https://twitter.com/blackvaultcom/status/1661052262981185536?s=46&t=BVwBNFINLWf3r4jvm6o6uw

This is a typical UFO/UAP report. 5 lights in the sky. They are real lights but if you believe in UFOs they become a craft the size of a football field because of the arrangement of the lights. When the arrangement changes this is clearly evidence of shapeshifting and when one of the lights detaches itself it becomes a four-light craft the size of a football field with a separate probe.

Triangles are the new flying saucers and are perfect for UFO spotting because any three lights can form a triangle. If theres a fourth its either a power source or a separate probe.


Interesting.

I didn't think we'd be engaging much on this one.

"It's parachute flairs."


Wow, I love your certainly. Especially as I'm not claiming anything extraordinary.

Show me a 4K image on this thing. Show me infrared and lets get a reading of what was physically there.

The baseline now seems to be, we have to get sensor proof of an "object's" size and velocity.

I'm happy for any incident to be classified whatever it is, mundane, weather condition, whatever but what I don't like (obviously) is the blanket thinking, "oh these things are always X, yeah bunch of dumb marines etc".

We always need higher proofs but generally I'd say people don't stand around with their colleagues either making shit up or being extremely obtuse about flairs.

I belive in this case there are actual FLAIRS used to illustrate the object, so you can see real flairs next to something that does not appear to be flairs.

Anyway, show me 4K or 1080p. And give me sensor data on what was out there.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #366 on: Today at 09:08:48 am
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 09:02:13 am



Look! A spaceship!

This could be two triangle craft in formation with an escort orb following a fighter or

A fighter dropping aerial parachute flares.

Alan, you appear to be an intelligent person. But this is absolute bullshit, as the two things you are referencing do not compare.
Flairs fall due to gravity. These lights stayed at their altitude, for 10 minutes as reported.

Like I said earlier in a short post, not sure you read it but I would not be blown away if this object was some sort of advanced US stealth craft but the logic on that is a bit shonky as well, given the base in question is massive, so why fly it in front of so many of your own marines, who have eyes and iPhones?

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #367 on: Today at 09:41:25 am
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 08:48:07 am
Its parachute flares. The 50 witnesses saw five lights hovering (floating) and then shapeshifting (drifting). Theres an official contemporaneous report of the training exercise with images of five flares in IR where the trails are clear.

And more experienced military personnel point out the witnesses are low level personnel on a training base.

https://twitter.com/blackvaultcom/status/1661052262981185536?s=46&t=BVwBNFINLWf3r4jvm6o6uw

This is a typical UFO/UAP report. 5 lights in the sky. They are real lights but if you believe in UFOs they become a craft the size of a football field because of the arrangement of the lights. When the arrangement changes this is clearly evidence of shapeshifting and when one of the lights detaches itself it becomes a four-light craft the size of a football field with a separate probe.

Triangles are the new flying saucers and are perfect for UFO spotting because any three lights can form a triangle. If theres a fourth its either a power source or a separate probe.


That takes me back to the 80's to the reports of strange triangular shaped craft that didn't show up on Radar and the military denied anything was flying in the area



Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #368 on: Today at 09:53:15 am
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #369 on: Today at 09:58:43 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 09:08:48 am
Alan, you appear to be an intelligent person. But this is absolute bullshit, as the two things you are referencing do not compare.
Flairs fall due to gravity. These lights stayed at their altitude, for 10 minutes as reported.

Like I said earlier in a short post, not sure you read it but I would not be blown away if this object was some sort of advanced US stealth craft but the logic on that is a bit shonky as well, given the base in question is massive, so why fly it in front of so many of your own marines, who have eyes and iPhones?



Military flares drop on parachutes, they can be long burn and the heat from the flare creates lift, like a hot air balloon, this is what keeps them in the air for long periods of time.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #370 on: Today at 10:10:57 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 09:04:19 am
Interesting.

I didn't think we'd be engaging much on this one.

"It's parachute flairs."


Wow, I love your certainly. Especially as I'm not claiming anything extraordinary.

Show me a 4K image on this thing. Show me infrared and lets get a reading of what was physically there.

The baseline now seems to be, we have to get sensor proof of an "object's" size and velocity.

I'm happy for any incident to be classified whatever it is, mundane, weather condition, whatever but what I don't like (obviously) is the blanket thinking, "oh these things are always X, yeah bunch of dumb marines etc".

We always need higher proofs but generally I'd say people don't stand around with their colleagues either making shit up or being extremely obtuse about flairs.

I belive in this case there are actual FLAIRS used to illustrate the object, so you can see real flairs next to something that does not appear to be flairs.

Anyway, show me 4K or 1080p. And give me sensor data on what was out there.

Theres infra red from the military of five flares in that arrangement at the same time and date in the same location. Its a large base so they probably didnt tell a load of grunts that there would be an exercise which had fuck all to do with them just in case they got excited about some lights in the sky.

Ive just posted an identical event seen by loads of people over San Diego in 2018.

Parachute flares dont fall under gravity (they have parachutes) and can be visible from more than 25 miles away. They hang in the air for 10 minutes or more - theyd be useless if they didnt. All of this is easily researched and explained.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Flare

Which is more likely? A huge craft the size of a football field hovering over a military installation or military training flares from training exercise floating near a military installation?

Or as you suggest - a vast flying craft using non-terrestrial technology flying in full view of some random marines with no security classification?
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #371 on: Today at 10:11:56 am
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #372 on: Today at 10:13:39 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:58:43 am
Military flares drop on parachutes, they can be long burn and the heat from the flare creates lift, like a hot air balloon, this is what keeps them in the air for long periods of time.

UFO twitter has explained this - apparently the military put up flares at the same time as disinformation to cover  the appearance of an enormous spaceship.
