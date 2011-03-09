« previous next »
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #320 on: May 20, 2023, 07:01:42 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on May 19, 2023, 04:18:02 pm
Whoever supplied him with the exotic materials to analyse is the logical answer.

Found this yesterday. He actually shows the interviewer some examples. The source was apparently Hal Puthoff (yes him again). They call Puthoff who says the source was ‘someone who claimed to be a military officer’. The samples are a couple of tiny pieces if magnesium and a bit of bismuth. It’s all a bit sad.

https://youtu.be/dzTZbSNsKV8

For anyone interested. I found a paper on the composition of the Ubatuba magnesium samples that Nolan showed.

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Ubatuba-sample-Strontium-Copper-Zinc-and-Barium-Isotopes-abundances-from-a-1001-sample_tbl2_360788800

Magnesium obtained in 1957 from a reported event in Brazil. Very interesting as it lists all of the labs that did tests over the years and the results. Bottom line is that it is possibly extra terrestrial but similar to sample from a meteorite.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #321 on: May 20, 2023, 10:20:41 am »
This is the UAP thread - not the Baileys thread.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #322 on: May 20, 2023, 11:28:33 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on May 20, 2023, 07:01:42 am
Found this yesterday. He actually shows the interviewer some examples. The source was apparently Hal Puthoff (yes him again). They call Puthoff who says the source was someone who claimed to be a military officer. The samples are a couple of tiny pieces if magnesium and a bit of bismuth. Its all a bit sad.

https://youtu.be/dzTZbSNsKV8

For anyone interested. I found a paper on the composition of the Ubatuba magnesium samples that Nolan showed.
And Jacques Vallée supplied the bismuth. I can understand people being interested in the subject (much like your interest, Alan), and for allkinds of possible and legitimate reasons. However, there is something really off-kilter and unscientific about how Nolan approaches the subject. Nolan and the interviewer come across as a couple of devotees, swaping anecdotes and the like. And like conspiracy theorists, they seem locked in group think, only focussed on reinforcing their desired conclusion, making the evidence fit (and ignoring evidence to the contrary).
Quote
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Ubatuba-sample-Strontium-Copper-Zinc-and-Barium-Isotopes-abundances-from-a-1001-sample_tbl2_360788800

Magnesium obtained in 1957 from a reported event in Brazil. Very interesting as it lists all of the labs that did tests over the years and the results. Bottom line is that it is possibly extra terrestrial but similar to sample from a meteorite.
These researchers seem much more credible. All four are involved in serious UFO/UAP research, but they stick to the scientific method, and seek out experts in the fields where they require specialised testing and understanding. Brilliant as he might be in the field of leukemia, I gain no similar sense with Nolan when it comes to UFO/UAP research.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #323 on: May 20, 2023, 09:24:32 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on May 20, 2023, 10:20:41 am
This is the UAP thread - not the Baileys thread.

Thats precisely what a government disinformation agent would say.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #324 on: Yesterday at 07:25:11 am »
Quote from: thejbs on May 20, 2023, 09:24:32 pm
Thats precisely what a government disinformation agent would say.
Im called Alan_X for a reason 😉.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #325 on: Yesterday at 08:32:28 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 07:25:11 am
Im called Alan_X for a reason 😉.

Oh you mean it's NOT a porn thing? WTF!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #326 on: Yesterday at 08:42:21 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 08:32:28 am
Oh you mean it's NOT a porn thing? WTF!

He needs a less porny undercover name like er, Deep Throat
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #327 on: Yesterday at 08:52:04 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 08:42:21 am
He needs a less porny undercover name like er, Deep Throat
And a name less prone to unfortunate typos: Anal_X.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #328 on: Yesterday at 09:15:01 am »
Didnt take long for smut to rear its ugly head.

Mind you anal probing..
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #329 on: Yesterday at 09:33:12 am »
Quote from: So… Howard Philips on Yesterday at 09:15:01 am
Didn’t take long for smut to rear its ugly head.

Mind you anal probing……..
At least we are pretty much back on topic! Anal_X Alan_X will be pleased.

https://www.reddit.com/r/AskHistorians/comments/4u3wqe/how_did_anal_probing_become_associated_with_alien/
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #330 on: Yesterday at 10:09:41 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on May 20, 2023, 11:28:33 am
And Jacques Vallée supplied the bismuth. I can understand people being interested in the subject (much like your interest, Alan), and for allkinds of possible and legitimate reasons. However, there is something really off-kilter and unscientific about how Nolan approaches the subject. Nolan and the interviewer come across as a couple of devotees, swaping anecdotes and the like. And like conspiracy theorists, they seem locked in group think, only focussed on reinforcing their desired conclusion, making the evidence fit (and ignoring evidence to the contrary).These researchers seem much more credible. All four are involved in serious UFO/UAP research, but they stick to the scientific method, and seek out experts in the fields where they require specialised testing and understanding. Brilliant as he might be in the field of leukemia, I gain no similar sense with Nolan when it comes to UFO/UAP research.

Good summary. Looking again at the paper, an earlier analysis was by Peter Sturrock - a physicist at Stanford. Sturrock also writes about UFOs. So its weird that theres a phone conversation with Hal Puthoff saying the samples came from someone in the military. The samples say Ubatuba for fucks sake. Its all such bollocks. Desperately trying to take something which has clear provenance (and in my opinion almost certainly debris from a meteorite exploding in the sky over Brazil) and trying to add in a military link.

Nolan is a brilliant immunologist and by all accounts Sturrock and others associated are very good scientists. That doesnt stop them being sucked into the world of ufology and in Nolans case embellishing things to add to the mystery.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #331 on: Yesterday at 10:34:42 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 10:09:41 am
Good summary. Looking again at the paper, an earlier analysis was by Peter Sturrock - a physicist at Stanford. Sturrock also writes about UFOs. So it’s weird that there’s a phone conversation with Hal Puthoff saying the samples came from someone in the military. The samples say ‘Ubatuba’ for fucks sake. It’s all such bollocks. Desperately trying to take something which has clear provenance (and in my opinion almost certainly debris from a meteorite exploding in the sky over Brazil) and trying to add in a ‘military’ link.

Nolan is a brilliant immunologist and by all accounts Sturrock and others associated are very good scientists. That doesn’t stop them being sucked into the world of ufology and in Nolan’s case embellishing things to add to the mystery.
I find it strange when obviously intelligent people start going all conspiratorial. I think, in the main, they are narcissists and they crave the added attention of extending their existing public profile. Truth and facts can take a back seat.

Off the top of my head, people with existing public profiles who now court the attention - nay, devotion - of conspiracy nuts: Elon Musk; Russell Brand; John Campbell. There are surely plenty of others whose names do not immediately spring to mind. Is Nolan one of them?
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #332 on: Yesterday at 12:12:51 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on May 20, 2023, 07:01:42 am
Found this yesterday. He actually shows the interviewer some examples. The source was apparently Hal Puthoff (yes him again). They call Puthoff who says the source was someone who claimed to be a military officer. The samples are a couple of tiny pieces if magnesium and a bit of bismuth. Its all a bit sad.

https://youtu.be/dzTZbSNsKV8

For anyone interested. I found a paper on the composition of the Ubatuba magnesium samples that Nolan showed.

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Ubatuba-sample-Strontium-Copper-Zinc-and-Barium-Isotopes-abundances-from-a-1001-sample_tbl2_360788800

Magnesium obtained in 1957 from a reported event in Brazil. Very interesting as it lists all of the labs that did tests over the years and the results. Bottom line is that it is possibly extra terrestrial but similar to sample from a meteorite.

Sped read that link, mainly because most of it you need to be a scientist to understand. I wasn't familiar with the sample or the case. But seems as you say, the outcome is still pretty much inconclusive from what I could make out. No explanation to how such high levels of pure magnesium could be found with strontium added especially in 1957, but cant rule anything out or in. Its origin remains a mystery.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #333 on: Yesterday at 02:21:48 pm »
Quote from: Bobber please? on Yesterday at 12:12:51 pm
Sped read that link, mainly because most of it you need to be a scientist to understand. I wasn't familiar with the sample or the case. But seems as you say, the outcome is still pretty much inconclusive from what I could make out. No explanation to how such high levels of pure magnesium could be found with strontium added especially in 1957, but cant rule anything out or in. Its origin remains a mystery.
And that's the pretty obvious conclusion when reading a properly conducted analysis of the samples. But you/I/we get no sense of this from Nolan - quite the opposite in fact. I too am no scientist, but I do trust the scientific method and understand just enough of it in generalities to usually gain a sense of who I can trust. I don't trust what I have seen from Nolan because there other agendas are in the mix and a lack of specifics.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #334 on: Yesterday at 03:42:35 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 02:21:48 pm
And that's the pretty obvious conclusion when reading a properly conducted analysis of the samples. But you/I/we get no sense of this from Nolan - quite the opposite in fact. I too am no scientist, but I do trust the scientific method and understand just enough of it in generalities to usually gain a sense of who I can trust. I don't trust what I have seen from Nolan because there other agendas are in the mix and a lack of specifics.

I trust Nolan enough for a number of reasons, but mainly because he is putting his reputation on the line to go with the big promises that he says are happening soon. That trust obviously has an expiry date, so I will see. Some things are happening now that the likes of Nolan, Mellon, Elizondo, Coulthard and co said would happen 2 years ago, such as the military witness testimony hearings under oath, mooted to happen next few weeks, where the likes of Bob Salas will testify under oath that nuclear missiles were tampered with. Obviously lying under oath is perjury. That is enough for me for now
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #335 on: Yesterday at 05:50:27 pm »
i found this an interesting read regarding really really fast space travel

i'm a non-believer but it's good to see the theory being analysed - especially how a person/alien could exist inside that form of travel and how it would seem impossible for them to perform any acts of navigation and also how it would have to be a pre-planned route regarding the displacement of matter

but again, it's all theoretical and to me theory is not evidence - evidence is

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alcubierre_drive?fbclid=IwAR0aUR8DCN069YxoHyWV_uNKQMBuKEWzriP-jrwx-5A0jTVFUa9zVIKWOj0
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #336 on: Yesterday at 06:44:59 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 05:50:27 pm
i found this an interesting read regarding really really fast space travel

i'm a non-believer but it's good to see the theory being analysed - especially how a person/alien could exist inside that form of travel and how it would seem impossible for them to perform any acts of navigation and also how it would have to be a pre-planned route regarding the displacement of matter

but again, it's all theoretical and to me theory is not evidence - evidence is

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alcubierre_drive?fbclid=IwAR0aUR8DCN069YxoHyWV_uNKQMBuKEWzriP-jrwx-5A0jTVFUa9zVIKWOj0
I've read about the Alcubierre Drive in the past. When I first read about it, it would require more mass-energy than is available in the observable universe. I think subsequent refinements got it down to about a star, or some such. But doesn't it also require exotic - highly speculative - matter? Namely, 'negative matter'!? Edit: rather, 'negative energy'.

I might give it a read - it has been a few years since I last read about it.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #337 on: Yesterday at 09:05:20 pm »
Quote from: Bobber please? on Yesterday at 03:42:35 pm
I trust Nolan enough for a number of reasons, but mainly because he is putting his reputation on the line to go with the big promises that he says are happening soon. That trust obviously has an expiry date, so I will see. Some things are happening now that the likes of Nolan, Mellon, Elizondo, Coulthard and co said would happen 2 years ago, such as the military witness testimony hearings under oath, mooted to happen next few weeks, where the likes of Bob Salas will testify under oath that nuclear missiles were tampered with. Obviously lying under oath is perjury. That is enough for me for now

Good points, well made.

And although I haven't read the analysis linked above (but would like to),
I personally don't think any material with truly remarkable properties has yet
been made public.

I imagine testimony under oath to Congress to be a potentially powerful
moment - if and when the right people come forward.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #338 on: Today at 03:20:36 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 06:44:59 pm
I've read about the Alcubierre Drive in the past. When I first read about it, it would require more mass-energy than is available in the observable universe. I think subsequent refinements got it down to about a star, or some such. But doesn't it also require exotic - highly speculative - matter? Namely, 'negative matter'!? Edit: rather, 'negative energy'.

I might give it a read - it has been a few years since I last read about it.

i think what might help perpetuate this theory is that it was only 60 years ago (ish) we had to fill a room with computers to do a task that an average mobile phone could now do in an instant

the more 'we' progress with our knowledge of everything (and nothing) then the more we might be able to understand and readdress current thinking

but i do find it 'silly' when theories exist but rely upon nonsensical factors that determine the outcome - 'yes, we can travel in a bubble using a wave if it was powered by the entire universe/ a collapsed star/ a magic bean/ insert your own here'
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #339 on: Today at 03:30:49 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 06:44:59 pm
I've read about the Alcubierre Drive in the past. When I first read about it, it would require more mass-energy than is available in the observable universe. I think subsequent refinements got it down to about a star, or some such. But doesn't it also require exotic - highly speculative - matter? Namely, 'negative matter'!? Edit: rather, 'negative energy'.

I might give it a read - it has been a few years since I last read about it.

Really interesting to have a quick look at but equally has just cooked my brain for the afternoon with gems like this:

"The Alcubierre metric defines the warp-drive spacetime. It is a Lorentzian manifold that, if interpreted in the context of general relativity, allows a warp bubble to appear in previously flat spacetime and move away at effectively faster-than-light speed."


Like, D'uh.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #340 on: Today at 03:32:50 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 03:30:49 pm
Really interesting to have a quick look at but equally has just cooked my brain for the afternoon with gems like this:

"The Alcubierre metric defines the warp-drive spacetime. It is a Lorentzian manifold that, if interpreted in the context of general relativity, allows a warp bubble to appear in previously flat spacetime and move away at effectively faster-than-light speed."


Like, D'uh.

 ;D
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #341 on: Today at 03:35:57 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 03:30:49 pm
Lorentzian

I think I take that for Hayfever

