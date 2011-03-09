« previous next »
UAPs over America: real or balloons??

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #320 on: Yesterday at 07:01:42 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on May 19, 2023, 04:18:02 pm
Whoever supplied him with the exotic materials to analyse is the logical answer.

Found this yesterday. He actually shows the interviewer some examples. The source was apparently Hal Puthoff (yes him again). They call Puthoff who says the source was ‘someone who claimed to be a military officer’. The samples are a couple of tiny pieces if magnesium and a bit of bismuth. It’s all a bit sad.

https://youtu.be/dzTZbSNsKV8

For anyone interested. I found a paper on the composition of the Ubatuba magnesium samples that Nolan showed.

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Ubatuba-sample-Strontium-Copper-Zinc-and-Barium-Isotopes-abundances-from-a-1001-sample_tbl2_360788800

Magnesium obtained in 1957 from a reported event in Brazil. Very interesting as it lists all of the labs that did tests over the years and the results. Bottom line is that it is possibly extra terrestrial but similar to sample from a meteorite.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #321 on: Yesterday at 10:20:41 am
This is the UAP thread - not the Baileys thread.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #322 on: Yesterday at 11:28:33 am
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 07:01:42 am
Found this yesterday. He actually shows the interviewer some examples. The source was apparently Hal Puthoff (yes him again). They call Puthoff who says the source was someone who claimed to be a military officer. The samples are a couple of tiny pieces if magnesium and a bit of bismuth. Its all a bit sad.

https://youtu.be/dzTZbSNsKV8

For anyone interested. I found a paper on the composition of the Ubatuba magnesium samples that Nolan showed.
And Jacques Vallée supplied the bismuth. I can understand people being interested in the subject (much like your interest, Alan), and for allkinds of possible and legitimate reasons. However, there is something really off-kilter and unscientific about how Nolan approaches the subject. Nolan and the interviewer come across as a couple of devotees, swaping anecdotes and the like. And like conspiracy theorists, they seem locked in group think, only focussed on reinforcing their desired conclusion, making the evidence fit (and ignoring evidence to the contrary).
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Ubatuba-sample-Strontium-Copper-Zinc-and-Barium-Isotopes-abundances-from-a-1001-sample_tbl2_360788800

Magnesium obtained in 1957 from a reported event in Brazil. Very interesting as it lists all of the labs that did tests over the years and the results. Bottom line is that it is possibly extra terrestrial but similar to sample from a meteorite.
These researchers seem much more credible. All four are involved in serious UFO/UAP research, but they stick to the scientific method, and seek out experts in the fields where they require specialised testing and understanding. Brilliant as he might be in the field of leukemia, I gain no similar sense with Nolan when it comes to UFO/UAP research.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #323 on: Yesterday at 09:24:32 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 10:20:41 am
This is the UAP thread - not the Baileys thread.

Thats precisely what a government disinformation agent would say.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #324 on: Today at 07:25:11 am
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 09:24:32 pm
Thats precisely what a government disinformation agent would say.
Im called Alan_X for a reason 😉.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #325 on: Today at 08:32:28 am
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 07:25:11 am
Im called Alan_X for a reason 😉.

Oh you mean it's NOT a porn thing? WTF!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #326 on: Today at 08:42:21 am
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 08:32:28 am
Oh you mean it's NOT a porn thing? WTF!

He needs a less porny undercover name like er, Deep Throat
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #327 on: Today at 08:52:04 am
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 08:42:21 am
He needs a less porny undercover name like er, Deep Throat
And a name less prone to unfortunate typos: Anal_X.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #328 on: Today at 09:15:01 am
Didnt take long for smut to rear its ugly head.

Mind you anal probing..
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #329 on: Today at 09:33:12 am
Quote from: So… Howard Philips on Today at 09:15:01 am
Didn’t take long for smut to rear its ugly head.

Mind you anal probing……..
At least we are pretty much back on topic! Anal_X Alan_X will be pleased.

https://www.reddit.com/r/AskHistorians/comments/4u3wqe/how_did_anal_probing_become_associated_with_alien/
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #330 on: Today at 10:09:41 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:28:33 am
And Jacques Vallée supplied the bismuth. I can understand people being interested in the subject (much like your interest, Alan), and for allkinds of possible and legitimate reasons. However, there is something really off-kilter and unscientific about how Nolan approaches the subject. Nolan and the interviewer come across as a couple of devotees, swaping anecdotes and the like. And like conspiracy theorists, they seem locked in group think, only focussed on reinforcing their desired conclusion, making the evidence fit (and ignoring evidence to the contrary).These researchers seem much more credible. All four are involved in serious UFO/UAP research, but they stick to the scientific method, and seek out experts in the fields where they require specialised testing and understanding. Brilliant as he might be in the field of leukemia, I gain no similar sense with Nolan when it comes to UFO/UAP research.

Good summary. Looking again at the paper, an earlier analysis was by Peter Sturrock - a physicist at Stanford. Sturrock also writes about UFOs. So its weird that theres a phone conversation with Hal Puthoff saying the samples came from someone in the military. The samples say Ubatuba for fucks sake. Its all such bollocks. Desperately trying to take something which has clear provenance (and in my opinion almost certainly debris from a meteorite exploding in the sky over Brazil) and trying to add in a military link.

Nolan is a brilliant immunologist and by all accounts Sturrock and others associated are very good scientists. That doesnt stop them being sucked into the world of ufology and in Nolans case embellishing things to add to the mystery.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #331 on: Today at 10:34:42 am
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 10:09:41 am
Good summary. Looking again at the paper, an earlier analysis was by Peter Sturrock - a physicist at Stanford. Sturrock also writes about UFOs. So it’s weird that there’s a phone conversation with Hal Puthoff saying the samples came from someone in the military. The samples say ‘Ubatuba’ for fucks sake. It’s all such bollocks. Desperately trying to take something which has clear provenance (and in my opinion almost certainly debris from a meteorite exploding in the sky over Brazil) and trying to add in a ‘military’ link.

Nolan is a brilliant immunologist and by all accounts Sturrock and others associated are very good scientists. That doesn’t stop them being sucked into the world of ufology and in Nolan’s case embellishing things to add to the mystery.
I find it strange when obviously intelligent people start going all conspiratorial. I think, in the main, they are narcissists and they crave the added attention of extending their existing public profile. Truth and facts can take a back seat.

Off the top of my head, people with existing public profiles who now court the attention - nay, devotion - of conspiracy nuts: Elon Musk; Russell Brand; John Campbell. There are surely plenty of others whose names do not immediately spring to mind.
