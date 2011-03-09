Good summary. Looking again at the paper, an earlier analysis was by Peter Sturrock - a physicist at Stanford. Sturrock also writes about UFOs. So it’s weird that there’s a phone conversation with Hal Puthoff saying the samples came from someone in the military. The samples say ‘Ubatuba’ for fucks sake. It’s all such bollocks. Desperately trying to take something which has clear provenance (and in my opinion almost certainly debris from a meteorite exploding in the sky over Brazil) and trying to add in a ‘military’ link.
Nolan is a brilliant immunologist and by all accounts Sturrock and others associated are very good scientists. That doesn’t stop them being sucked into the world of ufology and in Nolan’s case embellishing things to add to the mystery.
I find it strange when obviously intelligent people start going all conspiratorial. I think, in the main, they are narcissists and they crave the added attention of extending their existing public profile. Truth and facts can take a back seat.
Off the top of my head, people with existing public profiles who now court the attention - nay, devotion - of conspiracy nuts: Elon Musk; Russell Brand; John Campbell. There are surely plenty of others whose names do not immediately spring to mind.