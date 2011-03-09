Found this yesterday. He actually shows the interviewer some examples. The source was apparently Hal Puthoff (yes him again). They call Puthoff who says the source was someone who claimed to be a military officer. The samples are a couple of tiny pieces if magnesium and a bit of bismuth. Its all a bit sad.



For anyone interested. I found a paper on the composition of the Ubatuba magnesium samples that Nolan showed.

Magnesium obtained in 1957 from a reported event in Brazil. Very interesting as it lists all of the labs that did tests over the years and the results. Bottom line is that it is possibly extra terrestrial but similar to sample from a meteorite.



And Jacques Vallée supplied the bismuth. I can understand people being interested in the subject (much like your interest, Alan), and for allkinds of possible and legitimate reasons. However, there is something really off-kilter and unscientific about how Nolan approaches the subject. Nolan and the interviewer come across as a couple of devotees, swaping anecdotes and the like. And like conspiracy theorists, they seem locked in group think, only focussed on reinforcing their desired conclusion, making the evidence fit (and ignoring evidence to the contrary).These researchers seem much more credible. All four are involved in serious UFO/UAP research, but they stick to the scientific method, and seek out experts in the fields where they require specialised testing and understanding. Brilliant as he might be in the field of leukemia, I gain no similar sense with Nolan when it comes to UFO/UAP research.