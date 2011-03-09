Well, well I am pleased this thread is properly raging now.





So I have an open mind and I have been listening intently to people talking on this subject, not just this year but for many years. But intensively reading and listening to folk these past few months.



In a nutshell, I have said it over and over again: proof is in data. Data has be evaluated, then peer reviewed by scientists. Even then we are potentially talking about something well beyond the paradigm most people are comfortable with.



Skepticism vs Believing. Is that all we have? I appreciate honest debate on all of this. I don't appreciate trying to knock down any individual whose comments do not meet your POV. Let's take Gary Nolan. A couple of exerpts from his Stanford profile:





"Dr. Nolan is the Rachford and Carlota A. Harris Professor in the Department of Pathology at Stanford University School of Medicine. He trained with Leonard Herzenberg (for his Ph.D.) and Nobelist Dr. David Baltimore (for postdoctoral work for the first cloning/characterization of NF-κB p65/ RelA and the development of rapid retroviral production systems). He has published over 300 research articles and is the holder of 40 US patents, and has been honored as one of the top 25 inventors at Stanford University.



Dr. Nolan is the first recipient of the Teal Innovator Award (2012) from the Department of Defense (a $3.3 million grant for advanced studies in ovarian cancer), the first recipient of an FDA BAAA, for Bio-agent protection grant, $3million, from the FDA for a Cross-Species Immune System Reference, and received the award for Outstanding Research Achievement in 2011 from the Nature Publishing Group for his development of CyTOF applications in the immune system. Dr. Nolan has new efforts in the study of Ebola, having developed instrument platforms to deploy in the field in Africa to study Ebola samples safely with the need to transport them to overseas labs (funded by a new $3.5 million grant from the FDA) and another grant to study the effects of Zika and Ebola viruses on humans (also from the FDA)."



Does not sound like a crazed fantasist to me.



Wonder if he's toss it all away for some podcasts and a big of a who-haa on Twitter:





"His areas of research include hematopoiesis, cancer and leukemia, autoimmunity and inflammation, and computational approaches for network and systems immunology. Dr. Nolans recent efforts are focused on a single cell analysis advance using a mass spectrometry-flow cytometry hybrid device, the so- call CyTOF and the Multiparameter Ion Beam Imager (MIBI) developed by Dr. Mike Angelo in his lab (Dr. Angelo is now an Assistant Professor in the Dept of Pathology at Stanford). The approaches use an advanced ion plasma source to determine the levels of tagged reagents bound to cellsenabling a vast increase in the number of parameters that can be measured per celleither as flow cytometry devices (CyTOF) or imaging platforms for cancer (MIBI). Further efforts with another imaging platform termed CODEX (Akoya, Inc.) that inexpensively converts fluorescence scopes to high dimensional imaging platforms."



Would not have thought so.



In the area of studying and thinking about objects we have not seen before or studied before, are you going to find a scientist with that as their job title? No, you are not. But someone serious, who understands research and has a grounding in the paradigms of human science and research? You'd have to have an agenda to discount Doctor Gary Nolan.



So I would invite some of you to read between the lines here. There was a UAP hearing last month by AARO. The director said, "no evidence of ETs" but this is how we are going to collect data. We expect another hearing with Pilot testimonies this month and we just heard NASA have their own event on May 31st. Now, NASA too will no doubt say, "this is how we are going to collect data." They are not bringing out alien bodies, or Will Smith!



Biden passed Whistleblow protection specifically on this topic in December 2022, which means anyone who worked on a small government programs, with or without "materials" can come forward and be protected by law. It is said these people exist.



You either believe all of this is based on lies and kabloue or you believe - as I do - that we are seeing a process here. That within the beaurocracy of the United States resides enough evidence to nail this topic to the wall. And what you will hear is three simple letters:





NHI.



Non-human intelligence.







Now Alan X might be right about something, we may all shrug our shoulders and get back to normal life, trying to earn a buck in this crap economy but plenty of us will be transformed by this. A removal of just us from the centre of the narrative.

