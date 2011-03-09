« previous next »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:28:11 am
As I wrote before, I have seen very little of West's output. I think, just that Tic Tac video Alan linked. I found West's analysis convincing. I have not double-checked his methodology, but it would seem rather unlikely that he just made it all up. On the other hand, I have seen nothing from Nolan - the biologist* - except vague promises to release proof at some point.

It seems prevalent these days to promote experts in one one field as experts in another unrelated area. We saw it all the time with COVID, 9/11 etc., and we see it here again with UFOs.

You dont seems very well researched on the topic and thats perhaps because you find it ridiculous and fair enough. But to suggest its unlikely one person, a professional debunker who gets paid for debunking would make it up? Yet I suppose what must be millions of people around the world, with no motive other than to be laughed at over the last 70 years and further back are all making it up? Im not drawing any real conclusions to what the phenomena is apart from it seems real and theres something there and its something no one understands.

I dont think you can put up COVID and 9/11 with the UFO/UAP phenomena
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 10:37:21 am
It's a long term interest for me Doc. I'm fascinated by conspiritorial thinking, perception and also enjoy the process of investigation. That bit of work I did on the Mosul orb was fascinating. I learned a load of stuff I didn't know before and there was real satisfaction in being able to model the whole thing and show to my own satisfaction my hypothesis held up.

It's really difficult to explain to people that they are looking at an image taken from 5km away at 5km altitude. If someone can't grasp that and the incredibly narrow field of view they aren't going to understand how a floating balloon can seem to speed over the ground.

If you don't understand or accept that motion blur will turn an object like a bird, a plane or a bug into an elongated shape that will be either saucer or 'tic-tac' shape then the debunking seems ridiculous and easy to dismiss. Its actually straightforward to demonstrate but it requires a willingness to let go of the idea that Tic Tacs are proof of alien craft with impossible properties.

Im off for my motorcycle test now, but on your last point, Im guessing your holding your final conclusion until they release the actual radar and sensor data and not giving any value to the accounts of the people who operated the radars? That would be fair enough for a person who wants to see hard evidence.

Quote from: Bobber please? on Today at 09:31:57 am
I dont enjoy confrontation, but do enjoy debate

The disconnect you're having is that you don't understand how to debate or the rules of logic, and when someone challenges a point you consider it a confrontational attack, and then also insinuate your interlocutor must be angry or otherwise emotional, just because they don't want to have the same sort of discussion you do (the fun one where we all speculate wildly about which movie's aliens the UFO pilots most look like).

Quote from: Bobber please? on Today at 10:17:15 am
Ok at this point then, you believe Mick West over Nobel nominated Stanford Professor Garry Nolan.

See, this is your problem. It's not "believe one or the other", because what we do here is look at the original claim, which is Nolan's. We aren't bothered about 'believing' Mick West at this point, in fact his point about a lack of evidence could have been made by serial untruther Donald Trump (no doubt that's another person you worldy open-minded folk have never heard of) and it would still be just as relevant. The burden of proof doesn't lie with the responder to the claim to have to disprove anything, if there isn't anything supporting it in the first place.

Clearly there are people listening to this Nolan and his ilk and believing them. But if your best reasons are "I can't see why he'd put his reputation on the line if he didn't think it was true" and "Nobody can think of a mundane explanation so this could be something", then neither of those are steps towards determining the truth of any particular claim made for whatever these objects may be.
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 10:51:07 am
The disconnect you're having is that you don't understand how to debate or the rules of logic, and when someone challenges a point you consider it a confrontational attack, and then also insinuate your interlocutor must be angry or otherwise emotional, just because they don't want to have the same sort of discussion you do (the fun one where we all speculate wildly about which movie's aliens the UFO pilots most look like).

See, this is your problem. It's not "believe one or the other", because what we do here is look at the original claim, which is Nolan's. We aren't bothered about 'believing' Mick West at this point, in fact his point about a lack of evidence could have been made by serial untruther Donald Trump (no doubt that's another person you worldy open-minded folk have never heard of) and it would still be just as relevant. The burden of proof doesn't lie with the responder to the claim to have to disprove anything, if there isn't anything supporting it in the first place.

Clearly there are people listening to this Nolan and his ilk and believing them. But if your best reasons are "I can't see why he'd put his reputation on the line if he didn't think it was true" and "Nobody can think of a mundane explanation so this could be something", then neither of those are steps towards determining the truth of any particular claim made for whatever these objects may be.

Bah youre wrong mate, I assume someones angry if they are swearing. And then people such as yourself randomly jump in with snide remarks accusing me of only wanting to discuss what movie aliens are in UAPs? Bollocks mate, Im out of here not worth wasting my time in trying to have a reasonable discussion.
Quote from: Bobber please? on Today at 11:02:14 am
Bah youre wrong mate, I assume someones angry if they are swearing.

Fucking hell, I must be furious all the time.
Quote from: Bobber please? on Today at 11:02:14 am
Bah youre wrong mate, I assume someones angry if they are swearing. And then people such as yourself randomly jump in with snide remarks accusing me of only wanting to discuss what movie aliens are in UAPs? Bollocks mate, Im out of here not worth wasting my time in trying to have a reasonable discussion.

Probably for the best as you seem to be getting a bit worked up now, which won't help your focus. So long, and good luck on the motorcycle test!

Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 11:03:21 am
Fucking hell, I must be furious all the time.
Like New Yorkers, I use 'fucking' in place of 'very'.
Well, well I am pleased this thread is properly raging now.


So I have an open mind and I have been listening intently to people talking on this subject, not just this year but for many years. But intensively reading and listening to folk these past few months.

In a nutshell, I have said it over and over again: proof is in data. Data has be evaluated, then peer reviewed by scientists. Even then we are potentially talking about something well beyond the paradigm most people are comfortable with.

Skepticism vs Believing. Is that all we have? I appreciate honest debate on all of this. I don't appreciate trying to knock down any individual whose comments do not meet your POV. Let's take Gary Nolan. A couple of exerpts from his Stanford profile:


"Dr. Nolan is the Rachford and Carlota A. Harris Professor in the Department of Pathology at Stanford University School of Medicine. He trained with Leonard Herzenberg (for his Ph.D.) and Nobelist Dr. David Baltimore (for postdoctoral work for the first cloning/characterization of NF-κB p65/ RelA and the development of rapid retroviral production systems). He has published over 300 research articles and is the holder of 40 US patents, and has been honored as one of the top 25 inventors at Stanford University.

Dr. Nolan is the first recipient of the Teal Innovator Award (2012) from the Department of Defense (a $3.3 million grant for advanced studies in ovarian cancer), the first recipient of an FDA BAAA, for Bio-agent protection grant, $3million, from the FDA for a Cross-Species Immune System Reference, and received the award for Outstanding Research Achievement in 2011 from the Nature Publishing Group for his development of CyTOF applications in the immune system. Dr. Nolan has new efforts in the study of Ebola, having developed instrument platforms to deploy in the field in Africa to study Ebola samples safely with the need to transport them to overseas labs (funded by a new $3.5 million grant from the FDA) and another grant to study the effects of Zika and Ebola viruses on humans (also from the FDA)."

Does not sound like a crazed fantasist to me.

Wonder if he's toss it all away for some podcasts and a big of a who-haa on Twitter:


"His areas of research include hematopoiesis, cancer and leukemia, autoimmunity and inflammation, and computational approaches for network and systems immunology. Dr. Nolans recent efforts are focused on a single cell analysis advance using a mass spectrometry-flow cytometry hybrid device, the so- call CyTOF and the Multiparameter Ion Beam Imager (MIBI) developed by Dr. Mike Angelo in his lab (Dr. Angelo is now an Assistant Professor in the Dept of Pathology at Stanford). The approaches use an advanced ion plasma source to determine the levels of tagged reagents bound to cellsenabling a vast increase in the number of parameters that can be measured per celleither as flow cytometry devices (CyTOF) or imaging platforms for cancer (MIBI). Further efforts with another imaging platform termed CODEX (Akoya, Inc.) that inexpensively converts fluorescence scopes to high dimensional imaging platforms."

Would not have thought so.

In the area of studying and thinking about objects we have not seen before or studied before, are you going to find a scientist with that as their job title? No, you are not. But someone serious, who understands research and has a grounding in the paradigms of human science and research? You'd have to have an agenda to discount Doctor Gary Nolan.

So I would invite some of you to read between the lines here. There was a UAP hearing last month by AARO. The director said, "no evidence of ETs" but this is how we are going to collect data. We expect another hearing with Pilot testimonies this month and we just heard NASA have their own event on May 31st. Now, NASA too will no doubt say, "this is how we are going to collect data." They are not bringing out alien bodies, or Will Smith!

Biden passed Whistleblow protection specifically on this topic in December 2022, which means anyone who worked on a small government programs, with or without "materials" can come forward and be protected by law. It is said these people exist.

You either believe all of this is based on lies and kabloue or you believe - as I do - that we are seeing a process here. That within the beaurocracy of the United States resides enough evidence to nail this topic to the wall. And what you will hear is three simple letters:


NHI.

Non-human intelligence.



Now Alan X might be right about something, we may all shrug our shoulders and get back to normal life, trying to earn a buck in this crap economy but plenty of us will be transformed by this. A removal of just us from the centre of the narrative.
Quote from: Bobber please? on Today at 11:02:14 am
Bah youre wrong mate, I assume someones angry if they are swearing. And then people such as yourself randomly jump in with snide remarks accusing me of only wanting to discuss what movie aliens are in UAPs? Bollocks mate, Im out of here not worth wasting my time in trying to have a reasonable discussion.

Nah in the UK its quite common to use swear words as adjectives, especially among us common types.
And sarcasm as humour. Try not to take it personally its just how we roll!
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 09:51:36 am
This is all as pointless as arguing about religion. Why don't you all take a break for a year. If real evidence emerges it will smack the whole world right in the mush, you will not have to go looking for it. If nothing emerges then it's jam tomorrow again for those who want it.

Talking of religion maybe the UAPs are actually angels?

It seems a bit strange that the vast majority of these sightings are around the US. Dont aliens have any interest in Russia or China?
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 11:57:17 am
Talking of religion maybe the UAPs are actually angels?

It seems a bit strange that the vast majority of these sightings are around the US. Dont aliens have any interest in Russia or China?

Isn't that the whole premise of almost every show on the History Channel now?
Stuff like Ancient Aliens and Hancock's bilge?

Gary Nolan; an impressive resume but is there really anything there to make him an authority on ET?
Its a mistake to assume that because he is an expert in one field, he must also be an expert in another completely unrelated one.
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 12:28:33 pm
Gary Nolan; an impressive resume but is there really anything there to make him an authority on ET?
Its a mistake to assume that because he is an expert in one field, he must also be an expert in another completely unrelated one.
I made a similar comment a couple of hours ago. It seems to carry no weight.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:28:11 am
As I wrote before, I have seen very little of West's output. I think, just that Tic Tac video Alan linked. I found West's analysis convincing. I have not double-checked his methodology, but it would seem rather unlikely that he just made it all up. On the other hand, I have seen nothing from Nolan - the biologist* - except vague promises to release proof at some point.

* It seems prevalent these days to promote experts in one one field as experts in another unrelated area. We saw it all the time with COVID, 9/11 etc., and we see it here again with UFOs.
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 11:57:17 am
Talking of religion maybe the UAPs are actually angels?

It seems a bit strange that the vast majority of these sightings are around the US. Dont aliens have any interest in Russia or China?

It's a fact that many of the people associated with Skinwalker ranch are Mormons and they believe in multiple universes.
