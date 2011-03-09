Has there been any incidents where there is publicly available data from different sources? For example footage and radar data, or even eye witness testimony and radar data from the same incident?
I'm asking because a lot of people close to me lost their heads during the pandemic with a wide variety of nonsense, with 5G etc etc etc a quick Google and it was easily identified as bollocks, but when I was sent that clip of Obama I did a cursory scratch of the surface and on a skim read it did seem like there were a lot more credible people saying something was a bit odd versus lunatics talking about microchips in vaccines or whatever.
Alan has succinctly shown why the motives of people pushing some of this are questionable which is why I'm curious if any of these have more than one source of evidence of something currently having occurred?
Yeah completely agree on all that 5G, vaccines, microchips etc bollocks. I cant think of a single conspiracy outside of this topic Ive ever given any credence too, whether thats faked moon landings or 9/11.
Off the top of my head, the best stuff publicly available is going to be Nimitz, the Omaha incident of 100 objects swarming Navy ships and the USS Russell incident of 2019. The DOD agents held that one up as a bokeh effect to debunk it but seemingly since, have rowed back on what they said. And its supported by numerous people on the ship at the time. And I understand lots of multiple radar, sensor evidence but Im not really familiar with the details. But no absolute incontrovertible evidence, its all a combination of radar, gun sight, sensor and eye witness, but no indisputable close up 4K footage or smoking gun.
The Ariel School incident is very compelling based on 60 kids reporting the same thing they all saw that day. But a lot of people will dismiss that just because its kids and I suppose no proof or data at all.
Theres a lot of credible people saying something, you can choose to think hang on theres something up or dismiss them.
One very good book to read is by Patrick Jackson called Quantum Paranormal: A 21st Century Analysis of the Paranormal Phenomena. Its a very original and intriguing take on whats behind the silver spheres such as the Mosul Orb and the silver sphere video shown above a war zone last month in the UAP briefing. He could be on to something or not, but I found it a refreshing original take.