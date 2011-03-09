I dont know Alan, some people may want to believe but others dont particularly have a desire to believe, but find that there are things that seemingly defy an explanation with our current accepted understanding of reality. But you do have a very fixed opinion that everything has a mundane explanation so I accept that from you, we wont agree.



I myself, go with the eye witnesses, sensors, radars and gun camera footage of the Nimitz battle group who were there until proven otherwise with better/conclusive evidence. I take your point that everyone including professional observers are not infallible and can make mistakes. Wonder if the additional classified data will see the light of day such as look on the AESA, theres a whole fleet of them and the reported sensor/radar evidence of craft dropping from 80k to sea level in seconds?



Do you have a theory for the off-lining of entire Minuteman ICBM silos at numerous bases? Essentially the incidents covered by the Robert Hastings book?



I do have a fixed opinion, best summed up by the Carl Sagan quote: extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence...Given the immense distances involved, the idea that an alien civilisation would make the multiple journeys across interstellar or intergalactic space in order to somehow report back to their home planet is an extraordinary claim.My starting point many years ago was that it was possible. That was influenced by a love of science fiction and books like Chariots of the Gods. But the more I looked the more that extraaordinary evidence disappeared into the distance. My skepticism went into overdrive after 9/11 - responding to videos like Loose Change. For a few years on here I fielded every question and any claim from the Truthers and there was nothing that couldn't be explained.I've done the same with the Moon Landings and other conspiracy theories. I know I won't persuade the majority of believers, although I have changed a few minds. I do it because there is always the possibility that one day there might be some evidence that it's true. That's skepticism and critical thinking.My little bit of work on the Mosul Orb is now up on Metabunk. It's a hypothesis that fits all of the evidence about the location, date and time of day, location of the drone (distance from the target and altitude), the tight field of view of the camera system and other factors. All of the information was sourced from the data on the screen by others on the site.My best guess is that it's a balloon (Peshmerga shot down Dora the Explorer helium balloons that ISIS were using for surveillance) but it could be any spherical, highly reflective object at around 1500m altitude.