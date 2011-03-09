Getting a bit long-winded now, isn't it? You going to go back

and try and debunk everyone ever involved in UAP reporting? Jesus H.



Do you think they let just anyone write an investigative piece for

The New York Times? Those journalists all have creds, you can look them up.



Now let me surprise you, journalism does not pay very well!

So often if you have contacts and expertise in a particular field, as a journalist you might

publish a book to earn some extra cash.



Keane writes a book on UFOs. Wow, shocker.



So did Ross Coultart. He speaks a lot about the topic now on Twitter.

He is claiming to have heard about people testifying to Congress.



Again, we go back, there is no smoking gun yet.



I don't need to hear from Mick flipping West, since I do not claim either of those

incidents presents inconvertible proof of something which would upset your belief systems.



So we hear pilots will testify. That will be interesting in open Congress. I would love more people to

hear Ryan Graves: not even Alan X could find dirt on him. He doesn't even want to be there, he's worries about

Aviation safety. The guy is a boyscout.



I will list out several of Ryan Graves' podcasts in another post.



He's a bucket of cold water for many of the motherfuckers who ain't got their heads set to receive.











It's irrelevant whether I 'find dirt' on Ryan Graves or anyone else. The bottom line is the available physical and video evidence and that bottom line shows nothing that can't be explained with a bit of analysis or remains 'unknown' because the information is poor.Let's see what comes from the upcoming release of information by the US Government.In the meantime, do you believe the gimbal and tictac videos show objects moving with amazing speed and performing impossible manouvres (the pilot's version) or the detailed analysis and modelling based on phsyical evidence, data from the cockpit display and the optics and sensors of the plane's tracking systems?It's disappointing you;re dismissive of the work dome by someone like Mick West. He's doing the work that the UFO believers should be doing. If they gave a shiny shite about being credible they would do what a good skeptic would do and analyse the fuck out of their own evidence to make sure it stands up.If you engaged with those videos you would be able to understand why every elongated white object flashing across the sky means nothing at all and is almost certainly explained by something mundane.So much of the 'evidence' is video or photographic, often with night vision or thermal imaging, that a deep dive into optics, video and digital photography is an essential tool of you want to understand what you're looking at. And so on...You might still disagree with people like him but have you engaged properly and have you understood? Otherwise it's all trust and belief.