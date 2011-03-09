« previous next »
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #240 on: Today at 12:52:49 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 12:44:54 pm
It doesn't actually make either more likely.

It just means a few % of cases still remain unexplained.
There may very well be perfectly natural explanations and I would say that is the most probable outcome in all cases.

Youre right, neither is more likely and we cant discount the ET hypothesis just because we think things are impossible. That famous quote Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic

You may be right and certainly thats the safer bet.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #241 on: Today at 12:55:29 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 08:48:19 pm
Getting a bit long-winded now, isn't it? You going to go back
and try and debunk everyone ever involved in UAP reporting? Jesus H.

Do you think they let just anyone write an investigative piece for
The New York Times? Those journalists all have creds, you can look them up.

Now let me surprise you, journalism does not pay very well!
So often if you have contacts and expertise in a particular field, as a journalist you might
publish a book to earn some extra cash.

Keane writes a book on UFOs. Wow, shocker.

So did Ross Coultart. He speaks a lot about the topic now on Twitter.
He is claiming to have heard about people testifying to Congress.

Again, we go back, there is no smoking gun yet.

I don't need to hear from Mick flipping West, since I do not claim either of those
incidents presents inconvertible proof of something which would upset your belief systems.

So we hear pilots will testify. That will be interesting in open Congress. I would love more people to
hear Ryan Graves: not even Alan X could find dirt on him. He doesn't even want to be there, he's worries about
Aviation safety. The guy is a boyscout.

I will list out several of Ryan Graves' podcasts in another post.

He's a bucket of cold water for many of the motherfuckers who ain't got their heads set to receive.

:)



It's irrelevant whether I 'find dirt' on Ryan Graves or anyone else. The bottom line is the available physical and video evidence and that bottom line shows nothing that can't be explained with a bit of analysis or remains 'unknown' because the information is poor.

Let's see what comes from the upcoming release of information by the US Government.

In the meantime, do you believe the gimbal and tictac videos show objects moving with amazing speed and performing impossible manouvres (the pilot's version) or the detailed analysis and modelling based on phsyical evidence, data from the cockpit display and the optics and sensors of the plane's tracking systems?

It's disappointing you;re dismissive of the work dome by someone like Mick West. He's doing the work that the UFO believers should be doing. If they gave a shiny shite about being credible they would do what a good skeptic would do and analyse the fuck out of their own evidence to make sure it stands up.

If you engaged with those videos you would be able to understand why every elongated white object flashing across the sky means nothing at all and is almost certainly explained by something mundane.

So much of the 'evidence' is video or photographic, often with night vision or thermal imaging, that a deep dive into optics, video and digital photography is an essential tool of you want to understand what you're looking at. And so on...

You might still disagree with people like him but have you engaged properly and have you understood? Otherwise it's all trust and belief.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #242 on: Today at 01:19:31 pm »
Quote from: Bobber please? on Today at 12:52:49 pm
You’re right, neither is more likely and we can’t discount the ET hypothesis just because we think things are impossible. That famous quote “Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic”

You may be right and certainly that’s the safer bet.

The Arthur C Clarke quote doesn't really apply here though. It's backwards. People who want to believe in magic (extra terrestrial visitations) are interpreting essentially mundane observations as incredible advanced technology.

So a moth flitting about in a night vision camera becomes a distant alien craft moving with impossible control and accelleration.

A bit of white fluff caught on the wind caught by a drone's camera turns into a UFO travelling at 10x the speed of sound...

And so on.

Not directed at you but can we please all stop with the "US pilots are trained observers" shite.

This is the transcript and video of the March 28 2003 "blue on blue" incident where A-10s from the 190th spotted a column of British vehicles and attacked them despite have clear visual on them and seeing the orange markings that identified them as friendly. Lance-Corporal Matty Hull was killed in the incident.

Pilots are not superhuman. They are people like the rest of us and make mistakes. The actual engagement is about 6 minutes into the video.

https://en.wikisource.org/wiki/Transcript_of_the_'friendly_fire'_incident_video_(28_March_2003)
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #243 on: Today at 01:33:26 pm »
When Obama said "there's footage and records of objects in the skies that we don't know exactly what they are" I raised an eyebrow, I haven't paid close attention to this and from reading this thread it seems metabunk is able to provide a good explanation for a lot of this stuff, but Alan one thing that puzzles me is surely the people who operate this equipment know exactly how it works? If there are people whose profession it is to analyse the data can't find a good explanation it does feel a bit odd, surely they've ruled out all the simple explanations before arriving at "fuck knows"?
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #244 on: Today at 01:41:22 pm »
Maybe I'm under rating crowd sourced knowledge and overestimating the USG's powers of deduction, it's definitely the more probable answer than aliens obviously, but it feels odd for them to publicly say they don't know when people on a forum are able to work it out pretty easily
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #245 on: Today at 02:09:41 pm »
Quote from: Skagger on Today at 01:41:22 pm
Maybe I'm under rating crowd sourced knowledge and overestimating the USG's powers of deduction, it's definitely the more probable answer than aliens obviously, but it feels odd for them to publicly say they don't know when people on a forum are able to work it out pretty easily

The US Government is not a single entity and it's worth remembering that the original investigation of the Tic Tac video was carried out by AAWSAP BAASS in 2009. In other words, the same clowns who were responsible for the Skinwalker Ranch lunacy (including dino-beavers and werewolves) were the people who were convinced the Tic Tac "exhibited advanced propulsion capability." The author of the report was Jay Stratton who visited Skinwalker ranch and believed he was infected by a poltergeist that terrorised his family.

The source for this is Chapter 13 of "Skinwalkers at the Pentagon" by James Lacatski, Colin Kelleher and George Knapp. Lacatski was AAWSAP Program Manager at the defence Intelligence Agency. The book has a foreword by Senator Harry Reid.

Do I find it surprising that a Government program set up by people already convinced about the existence of UFOs, dino-beavers and wrewolves failed to find a rational expanation for something and a group of skeptics did a better job? Not really.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #246 on: Today at 02:32:11 pm »
Quote from: Bobber please? on Today at 12:52:49 pm
Youre right, neither is more likely and we cant discount the ET hypothesis just because we think things are impossible. That famous quote Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic

You may be right and certainly thats the safer bet.

I'm not discounting ET's existence. I think its highly likely that there is other life in our universe. I just don't think its travelling here.
As for the government, well they've been practising misinformation for decades, but to hide their tech not aliens.
Jack Woolams, USAF test pilot used to wear a gorilla mask and bowler hat while testing the jet engine P59 during WW2, buzzing other pilots in it, waving then flying off.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #247 on: Today at 04:46:26 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 01:19:31 pm
The Arthur C Clarke quote doesn't really apply here though. It's backwards. People who want to believe in magic (extra terrestrial visitations) are interpreting essentially mundane observations as incredible advanced technology.

So a moth flitting about in a night vision camera becomes a distant alien craft moving with impossible control and acceleration.

A bit of white fluff caught on the wind caught by a drone's camera turns into a UFO travelling at 10x the speed of sound...

And so on.

Not directed at you but can we please all stop with the "US pilots are trained observers" shite.

This is the transcript and video of the March 28 2003 "blue on blue" incident where A-10s from the 190th spotted a column of British vehicles and attacked them despite have clear visual on them and seeing the orange markings that identified them as friendly. Lance-Corporal Matty Hull was killed in the incident.

Pilots are not superhuman. They are people like the rest of us and make mistakes. The actual engagement is about 6 minutes into the video.

https://en.wikisource.org/wiki/Transcript_of_the_'friendly_fire'_incident_video_(28_March_2003)


I dont know Alan, some people may want to believe but others dont particularly have a desire to believe, but find that there are things that seemingly defy an explanation with our current accepted understanding of reality. But you do have a very fixed opinion that everything has a mundane explanation so I accept that from you, we wont agree.

I myself, go with the eye witnesses, sensors, radars and gun camera footage of the Nimitz battle group who were there until proven otherwise with better/conclusive evidence. I take your point that everyone including professional observers are not infallible and can make mistakes. Wonder if the additional classified data will see the light of day such as look on the AESA, theres a whole fleet of them and the reported sensor/radar evidence of craft dropping from 80k to sea level in seconds?

Do you have a theory for the off-lining of entire Minuteman ICBM silos at numerous bases? Essentially the incidents covered by the Robert Hastings book?
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #248 on: Today at 04:54:47 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 02:32:11 pm
I'm not discounting ET's existence. I think its highly likely that there is other life in our universe. I just don't think its travelling here.
As for the government, well they've been practising misinformation for decades, but to hide their tech not aliens.
Jack Woolams, USAF test pilot used to wear a gorilla mask and bowler hat while testing the jet engine P59 during WW2, buzzing other pilots in it, waving then flying off.

I agree on the reason that it provides the perfect cover to hide their tech.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #249 on: Today at 05:07:37 pm »
Quote from: Bobber please? on Today at 04:46:26 pm
I dont know Alan, some people may want to believe but others dont particularly have a desire to believe, but find that there are things that seemingly defy an explanation with our current accepted understanding of reality. But you do have a very fixed opinion that everything has a mundane explanation so I accept that from you, we wont agree.

I myself, go with the eye witnesses, sensors, radars and gun camera footage of the Nimitz battle group who were there until proven otherwise with better/conclusive evidence. I take your point that everyone including professional observers are not infallible and can make mistakes. Wonder if the additional classified data will see the light of day such as look on the AESA, theres a whole fleet of them and the reported sensor/radar evidence of craft dropping from 80k to sea level in seconds?

Do you have a theory for the off-lining of entire Minuteman ICBM silos at numerous bases? Essentially the incidents covered by the Robert Hastings book?

Has there been any incidents where there is publicly available data from different sources?  For example footage and radar data, or even eye witness testimony and radar data from the same incident? 

I'm asking because a lot of people close to me lost their heads during the pandemic with a wide variety of nonsense, with 5G etc etc etc a quick Google and it was easily identified as bollocks, but when I was sent that clip of Obama I did a cursory scratch of the surface and on a skim read it did seem like there were a lot more credible people saying something was a bit odd versus lunatics talking about microchips in vaccines or whatever.

Alan has succinctly shown why the motives of people pushing some of this are questionable which is why I'm curious if any of these have more than one source of evidence of something currently having occurred?
