The other thing that alien watchers often fail to consider is the minuscule chance of a relevant window of time being available for life forms to discover each other.



The universe is very very old, as well as very very large. In its 14 billion or so years of existence, I’d quite happily believe that a multitude of planets have evolved life. I’m also not averse to believing that some of them would eventually be capable of long distance space travel.



But all Species come and go, for a variety of reasons, and nothing lasts forever.



So, the chances of a planet evolving life capable of long distance space travel, then finding a planet in the universe which also has sentient life on it at that same instant of time are mind bogglingly small.



Earth could have been visited by aliens billions of years ago and all they’d have found was a lifeless rock. The human race is only about 200k years old, and the way we’re going we won’t last another 200k years. That’s a tiny percentage of the age of the universe.



So the chances of aliens having evolved enough to to travel the huge distances involved, then finding us in existence at that same period of time are close to zero. Then of course you have to also accept that even after finding this millionth of a needle in ten billion haystacks, the miserable c*nts just fly about a bit and don’t even come to say hello.



So all these sightings are, to my mind, the ramblings of fucking loons (for fucking loons, you can usually substitute the word “Americans”).