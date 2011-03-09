My guess is the sheer maths suggests there must be other civilisations in the vastness of our galaxy and many others too. Some may have reached our technological level millions of years ago.



I'll come back to some of the other points but I think this is a massively anthropocentric and Developed-world-centric view of the Universe. It assumes that evolution has somehow been geared towards the development of human beings (on Earth) and that technology is an extension of evolution that automatically follows.That's using a single datapoint (humans) and extrapolating across the entire Universe. There are 8-9 million species on Earth and 99 percent that have ever existed are now extinct. 800,000,000 species and only one has developed language and technology.And the development of technology was the result of a series of very specific circumstances. Human civilisations existed for thousands of years with developments in farming, cereal cultivation, domestication of animals, the development of writing, mathematics, construction etc but it was the avialbility of fossil fuels (first coal, then oil) that fueled the indiustrial revolution and kick-started the technological revolution.Coal was laid down 300 million years ago. Millions of years of rainforest growth covering most of the Earth's landmass was gradually turned into coal. Forget about advanced technology for a moment, could industry develop without an available source of energy dense fuel? And would the Indiustrial Revolution have happened without the expansion of the textile industry and the slave trade?I could go on but we as a species didn't progress from hominid ancestors to owners of iPhones and Twitter handles because it's an automatic process. There are so many variables (I think the Drake equation is simplistic nonsense) and so many moments in the development that led to modern humans that could have gone diferently that the development of a technological civilisation Earth is a multi-million to one chance.At some point in the past, the population of our human ancestors was reduced to between 10,000 and 30,000. Suppose that small population had been reduced to zero by some event. Which alternative species would have stepped up, started developing agriculture, seafaring, mathematics and building with stone? Which ape, reptile or insect would now be manning the radiotelescopes scanning the skies for first contact with their alien kin?It's all so anthropocentric. We see ourselves as the pinnacle of evolution so the pinnacle of evolution (assuming evolution is a thing for alien life) must be some form of "us" or if not "us" then a more advanced version of "us".In fact it's even more sad than that. Not only do we want alen life to be a version of us - but they also have to have a massive obsession with us that makes them travel across vast distances just to have a look at us.