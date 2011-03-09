« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: UAPs over America: real or balloons??  (Read 1494 times)

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,271
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #40 on: March 24, 2023, 01:50:20 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on March 24, 2023, 12:04:27 pm
All fair points.

As I posted, I always try to keep an open mind - and I love the idea that 'we are not alone'.

And yes, I wasn't suggesting 'we' were first - but given what we know about how violent the Earth's formation was and the billions of years it took to 'settle down' enough for single cells to emerge - I'm assuming other planets would have similar 'timeframes' - but not exactly the same of course.

I just find it difficult to get my head around it.

:)



its highly likely there is other life out there but space is vast, mind boggling in size and also incredibly hostile to life as we know it.
So the chances of highly civilised lifeforms with the ability to cross unimaginable distances is probably quite limited.
More likely experimental military drones etc. and the UFO stuff is simply good cover.

Quote from: redbyrdz on March 24, 2023, 12:58:15 pm
UAP - under age pensioner?

Judging by many American accounts, Unwanted Anal Probe?
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,186
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #41 on: March 24, 2023, 01:59:00 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on March 24, 2023, 01:50:20 pm
its highly likely there is other life out there but space is vast, mind boggling in size and also incredibly hostile to life as we know it.
So the chances of highly civilised lifeforms with the ability to cross unimaginable distances is probably quite limited.
More likely experimental military drones etc. and the UFO stuff is simply good cover.


Seems like there is more than enough evidence to suggest it can't all be drones, even very clever ones. A couple of the expert aviators on Merged podcast would dissuade you of that.

I'm sure there have been drones and balloons wrongly mistaken for UAP though.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,271
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #42 on: March 24, 2023, 02:16:33 pm »
Still more likely than aliens.
Not saying they don't exist but again the distances and energy requirements involved with interstellar travel are immense.
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,186
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #43 on: March 24, 2023, 02:29:37 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on March 24, 2023, 02:16:33 pm
Still more likely than aliens.
Not saying they don't exist but again the distances and energy requirements involved with interstellar travel are immense.

They are certainly immense and vast.

But think of an average Victorian Briton, sitting there minding their own business, and then you hand them an iPhone 14 with ChatGPT on it. Vastly immense wizardy they could not dare comprehend, and built by humans not that many generations from them!
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,280
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #44 on: March 24, 2023, 02:30:03 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on March 24, 2023, 01:50:20 pm

So the chances of highly civilised lifeforms with the ability to cross unimaginable distances is probably quite limited.


Written more succinctly than I did. :)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,186
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #45 on: March 25, 2023, 08:33:44 am »
With people on large distances across the Galaxy and further.


~On sightings and video of UAP/UFOs from the United States alone, there is enough evidence to investigate further.


You won't find a person more credible or capable than former F18 pilot, Ryan Graves. Worth Googling. Whenever he talks about his squadron over Virginia being buzzed, every night by "objects" do pretty extraordinary manuovres he could not sound less impressed, he is just calm and factual and technical on what they recorded and saw.

There is now famous video of this but listening to him is more convincing still, this guy did not want to part of the UAP thing, he teaches aviation safety and just wants more awareness and research on this phenomenon. Senators are being briefed in congress by credible pilots like him and Biden signed a law protecting whistle-blowers in the military who want to report such incidents.


Could we be about to hear much more or even something major from the US over the next 18 months??


Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,280
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #46 on: March 25, 2023, 08:38:23 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on March 25, 2023, 08:33:44 am
With people on large distances across the Galaxy and further.


~On sightings and video of UAP/UFOs from the United States alone, there is enough evidence to investigate further.


You won't find a person more credible or capable than former F18 pilot, Ryan Graves. Worth Googling. Whenever he talks about his squadron over Virginia being buzzed, every night by "objects" do pretty extraordinary manuovres he could not sound less impressed, he is just calm and factual and technical on what they recorded and saw.

There is now famous video of this but listening to him is more convincing still, this guy did not want to part of the UAP thing, he teaches aviation safety and just wants more awareness and research on this phenomenon. Senators are being briefed in congress by credible pilots like him and Biden signed a law protecting whistle-blowers in the military who want to report such incidents.


Could we be about to hear much more or even something major from the US over the next 18 months??

Maybe.

I reckon Biden might be a Trekkie.  ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,186
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #47 on: March 25, 2023, 09:15:21 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on March 25, 2023, 08:38:23 am
Maybe.

I reckon Biden might be a Trekkie.  ;D

:) He looks like an FBI G-man from the 1960s for sure!

Plus the guy is 80, what does he have to lose?
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,260
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #48 on: March 25, 2023, 09:50:41 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on March 25, 2023, 08:38:23 am
Maybe.

I reckon Biden might be a Trekkie.  ;D

Beam me up Trumpie
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,972
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #49 on: March 25, 2023, 09:56:23 am »
I always liked the idea of a space based race, with the ability to travel close to or past the speed of light. With time being relative that's why we would always see the same shaped craft decades apart :)
Logged

Offline Bobber please?

  • But Hicks Is Still A Wanker
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 590
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #50 on: March 25, 2023, 10:24:57 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on March 25, 2023, 08:33:44 am
With people on large distances across the Galaxy and further.


~On sightings and video of UAP/UFOs from the United States alone, there is enough evidence to investigate further.


You won't find a person more credible or capable than former F18 pilot, Ryan Graves. Worth Googling. Whenever he talks about his squadron over Virginia being buzzed, every night by "objects" do pretty extraordinary manuovres he could not sound less impressed, he is just calm and factual and technical on what they recorded and saw.

There is now famous video of this but listening to him is more convincing still, this guy did not want to part of the UAP thing, he teaches aviation safety and just wants more awareness and research on this phenomenon. Senators are being briefed in congress by credible pilots like him and Biden signed a law protecting whistle-blowers in the military who want to report such incidents.


Could we be about to hear much more or even something major from the US over the next 18 months??




He is very impressive but then I find listening to most pilots are. He has a new podcast called Merged Podcast where he talks with other pilots who have seen unusual phenomena whilst flying

His chat with pilot Gary Voorhis is really good and Garys encounter last year of the race track is absolutely fascinating, where he describes objects going round in a circular race track pattern at 80k feet and then further objects dropping down and joining the race. All this happened whilst he himself was travelling at 500mph at 40k feet and the objects stayed with him in his view at the 10 oclock position above him for 30 mins, racing round in this race track like pattern. He gives various reasons why it couldnt have satellites of other aircraft. Other pilots flying at the same time witnessed this too.

I think with whats happening in the US congress and the bills that were passed to protect and allow witnesses under NDAs to testify to congress without fear, which will begin happening in the near future will be worth keeping an eye on, and likely we will know a lot more in the next 12-18 months. Some people believe we are about to see disclosure over this period and the process has already started.
« Last Edit: March 25, 2023, 10:33:31 am by Bobber please? »
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,280
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #51 on: March 25, 2023, 11:18:25 am »
Quote from: TSC on March 25, 2023, 09:50:41 am
Beam me up Trumpie

It's life Donald, but not as we know it.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,850
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #52 on: March 25, 2023, 12:35:56 pm »
It's all a grift and/or a distraction.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jHDlfIaBEqw&amp;" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jHDlfIaBEqw&amp;</a>

Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,683
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #53 on: March 25, 2023, 01:43:51 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on March 24, 2023, 02:16:33 pm
Still more likely than aliens.
Not saying they don't exist but again the distances and energy requirements involved with interstellar travel are immense.

Well that really depends on whether reality is what we think it is.

For instance, if different realities or dimensions were possible then distance might not be the thing we think it is.

Einstein's 'Spooky Action at a Distance' (or quantum entanglement) suggests that we don't have all the answers and mankind seems on the verge of another paradigm shift into new theories.

Look at the impact of Galileo, Newton, Einstein and others. Who knows when the next breakthrough might come and those were done in about a thousand years.

If you did have some alien culture that had been around for 1,000,0000 years or 1,000,000,000 years then you'd imagine that this timeframe would allow them to discover stuff beyond their first couple of thousands of years of reason.

As Arthur C. Clarke opined Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.
Logged
Poor.

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,972
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #54 on: March 25, 2023, 02:38:38 pm »
Quote from: BER on March 25, 2023, 12:35:56 pm
It's all a grift and/or a distraction.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jHDlfIaBEqw&amp;" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jHDlfIaBEqw&amp;</a>



Yeah that channel likes to think they are experts in CGI but do some terrible stuff
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,741
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 09:15:46 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on March 24, 2023, 06:47:07 am
My guess is the sheer maths suggests there must be other civilisations in the vastness of our galaxy and many others too. Some may have reached our technological level millions of years ago.

I'll come back to some of the other points but I think this is a massively anthropocentric and Developed-world-centric view of the Universe. It assumes that evolution has somehow been geared towards the development of human beings (on Earth) and that technology is an extension of evolution that automatically follows.

That's using a single datapoint (humans) and extrapolating across the entire Universe. There are 8-9 million species on Earth and 99 percent that have ever existed are now extinct. 800,000,000 species and only one has developed language and technology.

And the development of technology was the result of a series of very specific circumstances. Human civilisations existed for thousands of years with developments in farming, cereal cultivation, domestication of animals, the development of writing, mathematics, construction etc but it was the avialbility of fossil fuels (first coal, then oil) that fueled the indiustrial revolution and kick-started the technological revolution.

Coal was laid down 300 million years ago. Millions of years of rainforest growth covering most of the Earth's landmass was gradually turned into coal. Forget about advanced technology for a moment, could industry develop without an available source of energy dense fuel? And would the Indiustrial Revolution have happened without the expansion of the textile industry and the slave trade?

I could go on but we as a species didn't progress from hominid ancestors to owners of iPhones and Twitter handles because it's an automatic process. There are so many variables (I think the Drake equation is simplistic nonsense) and so many moments in the development that led to modern humans that could have gone diferently that the development of a technological civilisation Earth is a multi-million to one chance.

At some point in the past, the population of our human ancestors was reduced to between 10,000 and 30,000. Suppose that small population had been reduced to zero by some event. Which alternative species would have stepped up, started developing agriculture, seafaring, mathematics and building with stone?  Which ape, reptile or insect would now be manning the radiotelescopes scanning the skies for first contact with their alien kin?

It's all so anthropocentric. We see ourselves as the pinnacle of evolution so the pinnacle of evolution (assuming evolution is a thing for alien life) must be some form of "us" or if not "us" then a more advanced version of "us".

In fact it's even more sad than that. Not only do we want alen life to be a version of us - but they also have to have a massive obsession with us that makes them travel across vast distances just to have a look at us.

Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,741
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 10:33:14 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on March 25, 2023, 02:38:38 pm
Yeah that channel likes to think they are experts in CGI but do some terrible stuff


Their analysis was spot on. When someone posts yet another blurry 'triangular UFO' the reaction should be oh for fucks sake, it's an out of focus light shot through a cheap three-blade diaphragm.





Many UFO/UAP sightings are unexplained... That's unsurprising when the quality of information is something like this:



A vague blur with no scale or context, that is clearly some kind of camera artefact.

The second one is spot on - it's almost certainly a parallax effect. I found this example of parallax with a quick search.

https://st2.depositphotos.com/4885551/11231/v/600/depositphotos_112318688-stock-video-hot-air-balloons-in-the.mp4

The balloon looks like it's moving against the backgroundbut it's actually stationary and the appearance of movement is created by the movement of the camera.

And the last one - they pick up the key points - the 'changes in attitude' of the blur match the rotation of the camera indicating it's a camera effect not real movement and the movement against the clouds is another example of parallax.

Of course they could be alien spacecraft but so could anything. Occam's Razor suggests they're something more mundane.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,186
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #57 on: Today at 09:48:01 am »
Quote from: Bobber please? on March 25, 2023, 10:24:57 am
He is very impressive but then I find listening to most pilots are. He has a new podcast called Merged Podcast where he talks with other pilots who have seen unusual phenomena whilst flying

His chat with pilot Gary Voorhis is really good and Garys encounter last year of the race track is absolutely fascinating, where he describes objects going round in a circular race track pattern at 80k feet and then further objects dropping down and joining the race. All this happened whilst he himself was travelling at 500mph at 40k feet and the objects stayed with him in his view at the 10 oclock position above him for 30 mins, racing round in this race track like pattern. He gives various reasons why it couldnt have satellites of other aircraft. Other pilots flying at the same time witnessed this too.

I think with whats happening in the US congress and the bills that were passed to protect and allow witnesses under NDAs to testify to congress without fear, which will begin happening in the near future will be worth keeping an eye on, and likely we will know a lot more in the next 12-18 months. Some people believe we are about to see disclosure over this period and the process has already started.

I share your summary there. It seems like there are moves on Capitol Hill, you could struggle to
believe what's happening but it is real. Bottom line is: if you train an intelligence person for 20 years
to be a fighter pilot and they tell you what they have seen, that their Radar picked up; best to listen and investigate further.

On Merged, The Mark Hulsey episode is interesting too. I'm guessing what we're waiting for is even better/clearer and more compelling evidence to be seen, verified by scientists and then what, taken to Joe Biden? Guessing it will have to be irrefutable otherwise you can already guess the Republican attacks that Joe has gone senile.

One way or another, it will be fascinating. Kind of feels that with the rise of AI and chatbot technology aw well, BIG change is a coming....
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,724
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #58 on: Today at 10:34:09 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 09:15:46 pm
I'll come back to some of the other points but I think this is a massively anthropocentric.........

In fact it's even more sad than that. Not only do we want alen life to be a version of us - but they also have to have a massive obsession with us that makes them travel across vast distances just to have a look at us.


It's hard to get away from anthropocentrism though because that's all we've got to go on. I read something by the Astronomer Royal, Lord Martin Rees and he said something along the lines of us being more likely to encounter technological entities rather than biological entities because the the biological phase may only last a few thousand years (which probably won't coincide with our few thousand years) but their robotic offspring will last for millions (if not eternity).

Great (if scary) theory, but painfully anthropocentric.

The bit in bold is even scarier because it's as though we have a need to seek out intergalactic Evertonians.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,280
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #59 on: Today at 11:00:53 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:34:09 am
It's hard to get away from anthropocentrism though because that's all we've got to go on. I read something by the Astronomer Royal, Lord Martin Rees and he said something along the lines of us being more likely to encounter technological entities rather than biological entities because the the biological phase may only last a few thousand years (which probably won't coincide with our few thousand years) but their robotic offspring will last for millions (if not eternity).

Great (if scary) theory, but painfully anthropocentric.

The bit in bold is even scarier because it's as though we have a need to seek out intergalactic Evertonians.

 ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 