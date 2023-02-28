If aliens are out there and the Universe is 13.7 billion years old** then it's fair to say that there would be species around *somewhere* that evolved millions or hundreds of millions of years before us and equally likely that the opposite will be true in the millenia to come.



If we were visited then you can see a lot of reasons why it would be hushed up - it would entirely change the way that humanity viewed itself in the universe.



You'd think though that will all the major optical and computer progressions made, with the people with serious money in the game that if something real had been spotted*** then you'd be able to get better evidence than the blurry half arsed photos that you tend to see.



** been reading some stuff suggesting it's potentially way older than that and we don't really understand what is around us



*** You do see some amazing looking 'evidence' that just looks like CGI





Do any of us know? Will any of us ever know? Maybe, but I wouldn't worry about it. If it happens, it happens. Today a 'time traveller' from the 'future' reckons that there will be a mass invasion of the Earthy today by aliens and 8,000 people will be abducted.



I reckon I'll be on here tomorrow saying that was bollocks as well. Clock is ticking :0