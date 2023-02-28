Putting this up without
a tin-foil hat on.
Since the New York Times reported a $22 million budget (peanuts) was secured for UAP (UFOs) study by the late Congressman, Harry Reid, then I guess we can call this a news story. The Times published a major and now famous article on this in 2017. It proved that the Pentagon and US military were actively looking into this issue.
Yet for 70+ years, this has been a joke and money-maker for Hollywood.
Further US intelligence reports have been made public since 2021, stating UAP are real, and many incidents reported by trained and serious observers are not explained or explainable.
Here's a Politico article: https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2023/02/28/ufo-uap-navy-intelligence-00084537
So many many jokes are possible and the world has very serious problems elsewhere but what gives?
Two US folk who are very very credible are looking into UAP:Prof Avi Loeb
, who is head of Astronomy at Harvard (see: Galileo program)Ryan Graves
, a former F18 Fighter pilot who has seen a lot and has formed an Aviation sub-committee to bring experts to study this.
If you want to listen to a really fascinating podcast, Ryan Graves interviews either pilots, aviators or scientists on the topic with his Merged podcast. He is not a believer of anything, there are no crazies or attention seekers, so the tone is of an investigation into an aviation safety issue. It's pretty wild when you listen to it.
Maybe, the silly season on this could be over soon...
*this thread may well die on its arse or never be a thing but The White House thought it was a thing when they hastily assembled a team to look at this.