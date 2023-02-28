« previous next »
UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Putting this up without a tin-foil hat on.

Since the New York Times reported a $22 million budget (peanuts) was secured for UAP (UFOs) study by the late Congressman, Harry Reid, then I guess we can call this a news story. The Times published a major and now famous article on this in 2017. It proved that the Pentagon and US military were actively looking into this issue.

Yet for 70+ years, this has been a joke and money-maker for Hollywood.

Further US intelligence reports have been made public since 2021, stating UAP are real, and many incidents reported by trained and serious observers are not explained or explainable.

Here's a Politico article: https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2023/02/28/ufo-uap-navy-intelligence-00084537


So many many jokes are possible and the world has very serious problems elsewhere but what gives?


Two US folk who are very very credible are looking into UAP:


Prof Avi Loeb, who is head of Astronomy at Harvard (see: Galileo program)


Ryan Graves, a former F18 Fighter pilot who has seen a lot and has formed an Aviation sub-committee to bring experts to study this.


If you want to listen to a really fascinating podcast, Ryan Graves interviews either pilots, aviators or scientists on the topic with his Merged podcast. He is not a believer of anything, there are no crazies or attention seekers, so the tone is of an investigation into an aviation safety issue. It's pretty wild when you listen to it.


Maybe, the silly season on this could be over soon...




*this thread may well die on its arse or never be a thing but The White House thought it was a thing when they hastily assembled a team to look at this.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
 ;D  Expected.


There is some data out there, probably.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
The most convincing evidence is from the USS Nimitz case imo.

Multiple sightings by multiple people, including Air Force pilots.  The 'physics' of the movement of the UAPs defied any currently known propulsion technology.

No rational explanation apart from speculative and far fetched ones like parallax and instrument malfunction.

Ya better believe...
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
The most convincing evidence is from the USS Nimitz case imo.

Multiple sightings by multiple people, including Air Force pilots.  The 'physics' of the movement of the UAPs defied any currently known propulsion technology.

No rational explanation apart from speculative and far fetched ones like parallax and instrument malfunction.

Ya better believe...

Yes, that was a really convincing case, as you say there were many witnesses, all trained and sober Navy folk.

There have been many other cases, and I would imagine the Navy and Airforce must have better footage and instrument that have recorded these objects.

Aside from conspiracy, one plausible explanation for intelligence services not saying more is the fact that during the Cold War, US did not want to reveal the sensitivity of their surveillance instruments. A situation that still stands.

Ryan Graves and his whole Hornet F18 group had a whole load of near misses in 2014/15. This has activated him, in a big way, on this topic.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Yes, that was a really convincing case, as you say there were many witnesses, all trained and sober Navy folk.

There have been many other cases, and I would imagine the Navy and Airforce must have better footage and instrument that have recorded these objects.

Aside from conspiracy, one plausible explanation for intelligence services not saying more is the fact that during the Cold War, US did not want to reveal the sensitivity of their surveillance instruments. A situation that still stands.

Ryan Graves and his whole Hornet F18 group had a whole load of near misses in 2014/15. This has activated him, in a big way, on this topic.

Absolutely.

They released bits of official footage from it as well!  Their usual modus operandi is denial, but this was not the case for the USS Nimitz incident and that says a lot.

Either someone has developed secret tech 50-100 years ahead of our time or there is something going on that we have no idea about!

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
If aliens are out there and the Universe is 13.7 billion years old** then it's fair to say that there would be species around *somewhere* that evolved millions or hundreds of millions of years before us and equally likely that the opposite will be true in the millenia to come.

If we were visited then you can see a lot of reasons why it would be hushed up - it would entirely change the way that humanity viewed itself in the universe.

You'd think though that will all the major optical and computer progressions made, with the people with serious money in the game that if something real had been spotted*** then you'd be able to get better evidence than the blurry half arsed photos that you tend to see.

** been reading some stuff suggesting it's potentially way older than that and we don't really understand what is around us

*** You do see some amazing looking 'evidence' that just looks like CGI


Do any of us know? Will any of us ever know? Maybe, but I wouldn't worry about it. If it happens, it happens. Today a 'time traveller' from the 'future' reckons that there will be a mass invasion of the Earthy today by aliens and 8,000 people will be abducted.

I reckon I'll be on here tomorrow saying that was bollocks as well. Clock is ticking :0
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Meh.

If aliens - great.
Death of monotheistic religions and hope for the future.

If humans - great.
We're getting somewhere, may mean war but we live with the threat of desctuction anyway.

If humans by alien design - great.
Same as above.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Meh.

If aliens - great.
Death of monotheistic religions and hope for the future.

If humans - great.
We're getting somewhere, may mean war but we live with the threat of desctuction anyway.

If humans by alien design - great.
Same as above.

How about aliens created by humans?
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Lads, I think we are deviating from the topic somewhat.

This is about mounting evidence of UAPs, not philosophical discussions about the existence of Aliens! ;D
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Lads, I think we are deviating from the topic somewhat.

This is about mounting evidence of UAPs, not philosophical discussions about the existence of Aliens! ;D

Unidentified Angry Possums?
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Unidentified Angry Possums?

Underwhelming Andy Post.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
