Anyone have any experience with youth academies?

Anyone have any experience with youth academies?
Today at 03:14:34 pm
I was wondering if anyone had any experience with football youth academies in England?  At its simplest whether it's good for the kid (assuming, like the majority, they don't end up becoming a professional footballer).

A bit of context, my eldest has been invited to join the Nottingham Forest academy in their under 9s until the end of the school year.  He's a decent footballer - more of an athlete than anything, in truth - and whilst I don't want to write him off at 8-years old he's not an obvious candidate for professional footballer!!  He plays for one of the teams in our town and loves it and everything to do with football.  He doesn't know about the invitation.

As he's generally in a good place with school and after school activities I don't want to rock the boat too much.  At the same time I don't want to deny him the opportunity even if it just means he becomes a bit better at football and then gets released.  I'd like to think Forest handle these things well but I wouldn't be surprised if they don't!

Edit: it's not clear from the invitation what tier it is within their academy.  I can safely say it's not their core match squad and I don't know how many further teams they operate.
Re: Anyone have any experience with youth academies?
Reply #1 on: Today at 03:44:14 pm
Spanning the years 2015-2017

My lad was at Barnsley from under 9 and was released when they tend to cull at under 12's.  He really enjoyed it, was just the travel from Halifax 3 times a week plus the game at the weekend that was hard work.  Jack was a pretty smart lad so school work etc wasn't really an issue.

I looked at the academy team this year and there's 2 lads that he was with at Under -11 that have made the under 18's - out of about 20. 

I'd go for it and get some proper coaching.  At that age they normally have a couple of teams (7 or 8 in each team) and they might rotate.  They tend to have a 1st/2nd team by under 11's.
