Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) - Final

Hazell

Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) - Final
Yesterday at 11:05:33 pm
Please select the winner from the following matc-ups::

NICHOLLS1986 vs Hazell vs Musketeer Gripweed


NICHOLLS1986

Quote from: NICHOLLS1986 on March 15, 2023, 12:29:10 pm
Seven
Samurai
1954 | Action

The Godfather
1972 | Crime

Inglorious Basterds
2009 | Adventure

GoodFellas
1990 | Drama

Jojo Rabbit
2019 | Comedy

The Terminator
1984 | Sci-Fi

Night of the Living Dead
1968 | Horror
Its a
Wonderful Life
1946 | Family

In the Mood for Love
2000 | Wildcard

There Will Be Blood
2007 | Bonus
 


vs

Hazell

Quote from: Hazell on March 14, 2023, 07:21:30 pm
Dr. Strangelove
1964 | War
 The Godfather II
1974 | Crime
Ghostbusters
1984 | Adventure
Bringing Up Baby
1938 | Romance
In the Loop
2009 | Comedy
 
12 Monkeys
1995 | Sci-Fi
One Cut of the Dead
2017 | Horror
Animal Farm
1954 | Animation
Alien
1979 | Wildcard
Banshees of Inisherin
2022 | Wildcard

vs

Musketeer Gripweed

Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on March 14, 2023, 08:23:56 pm
Bridge ion the River Kwai
1957| War
 Pulp Fiction
1994| Crime
Spirited Away
2001| Fantasy
Raging Bull
1980| Drama
Life of Brian
1979| Comedy
 
2001: A Space Odyssey
1978| Sci-Fi
Abbot & Costello Meet Frankenstein
1948| Horror
Toy Story 3
2010| Animation
Memento
2000| Wildcard
The Motorcycle Diaries
2004| Wildcard
classycarra

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) - Final
Reply #1 on: Today at 12:43:44 am
anyone else unable to see the results after voting?
Samie

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) - Final
Reply #2 on: Today at 01:26:20 am
Yes, Haze turned it off until voting closes.  ;D
Armand9

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) - Final
Reply #3 on: Today at 04:10:37 am
quite a clear choice for me this time

good job dudes
