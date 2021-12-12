« previous next »
Author Topic: Public emergency alerts to be sent to all UK mobile phones  (Read 1720 times)

Online redgriffin73

Re: Public emergency alerts to be sent to all UK mobile phones
« Reply #40 on: Today at 10:54:09 am »
I've set myself a gentle phone alert for just before 3 to remind me so I don't absolutely shit myself when it goes off ;D
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Public emergency alerts to be sent to all UK mobile phones
« Reply #41 on: Today at 11:20:56 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 10:54:09 am
I've set myself a gentle phone alert for just before 3 to remind me so I don't absolutely shit myself when it goes off ;D

Health and Safety bulletin went around this week to remind all drivers of this. Considering its illegal to touch a phone while driving, they've not fucking thought this one of have they? Feel for all the trampers and all other night workers who will be asleep when this goes off.

I've just found the in settings on the phone, search for Emergency alerts and you can turn it off
Fuck the Tories

Re: Public emergency alerts to be sent to all UK mobile phones
« Reply #42 on: Today at 11:51:45 am »
Not sure why all the consternation ...as I said previously had it for years in Netherlands....last summer it went off unexpected...a massive fire in a warehouse and wind driving smoke across part of city..Firebrigade feared toxic stuff in warehouse so message went out to those in line of smoke to close windows...two hours late Notice it wasn't toxic.......so a good thing right!?
Re: Public emergency alerts to be sent to all UK mobile phones
« Reply #43 on: Today at 12:47:42 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 11:51:45 am
Not sure why all the consternation ...as I said previously had it for years in Netherlands....last summer it went off unexpected...a massive fire in a warehouse and wind driving smoke across part of city..Firebrigade feared toxic stuff in warehouse so message went out to those in line of smoke to close windows...two hours late Notice it wasn't toxic.......so a good thing right!?

Its the Tory govt, we just know they will fuck it up ;D

Tin foil hat wearers won't like that the Govt are monitoring every UK mobile phones location, me I think it's a good tool to be used like your example, but a blanket test, without a thought to who it will affect, is a big talking point.
Fuck the Tories

Re: Public emergency alerts to be sent to all UK mobile phones
« Reply #44 on: Today at 03:00:03 pm »
Shit myself then!
Re: Public emergency alerts to be sent to all UK mobile phones
« Reply #45 on: Today at 03:01:10 pm »
That was shite. Wasn't even loud  :D
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: Public emergency alerts to be sent to all UK mobile phones
« Reply #46 on: Today at 03:01:49 pm »
Quite loud and am amazed it worked with the mob that we have in charge of us.
Re: Public emergency alerts to be sent to all UK mobile phones
« Reply #47 on: Today at 03:01:59 pm »
Mine was late and didn't even make a noise
Re: Public emergency alerts to be sent to all UK mobile phones
« Reply #48 on: Today at 03:02:11 pm »
Mine was at 2.59 on my mobile so I wasn't ready but it only seemed to last a few seconds.

Just gone off on my work phone about 2 minutes later!
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Public emergency alerts to be sent to all UK mobile phones
« Reply #49 on: Today at 03:03:35 pm »
I was ready with phone in hand so I didn't get a surprise.

Mrs S thinks she's been clever by turning her phone off. Let's see if it goes off once she switches it back on...


Edit: It didn't.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:05:59 pm by Son of Spion »
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Re: Public emergency alerts to be sent to all UK mobile phones
« Reply #50 on: Today at 03:03:50 pm »
Welcome UK to the modern world!
Re: Public emergency alerts to be sent to all UK mobile phones
« Reply #51 on: Today at 03:09:33 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 03:03:50 pm
Welcome UK to the modern world!
You do realise that the alert gave everyone's exact location to the security services whilst simultaneously reading your mind and gaining all your passwords, don't you? 🥴
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Re: Public emergency alerts to be sent to all UK mobile phones
« Reply #52 on: Today at 03:11:02 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 03:09:33 pm
You do realise that the alert gave everyone's exact location to the security services whilst simultaneously reading your mind and gaining all your passwords, don't you? 🥴

Bloke doing some work in our house this week told me theyre tracking it so theyll charge you 50p a mile to drive anywhere in a few months timejust you wait.
« Reply #53 on: Today at 03:16:30 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:11:02 pm
Bloke doing some work in our house this week told me theyre tracking it so theyll charge you 50p a mile to drive anywhere in a few months timejust you wait.

Did you tell him to look at Traffic view on google maps, or leave him in his own ignortant little world?

Bet he voted Leave too.
Fuck the Tories

Re: Public emergency alerts to be sent to all UK mobile phones
« Reply #54 on: Today at 03:18:30 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:11:02 pm
Bloke doing some work in our house this week told me theyre tracking it so theyll charge you 50p a mile to drive anywhere in a few months timejust you wait.
doesn't seem the brightest.. you should send him an invoice and see if you can get him to pay you
Re: Public emergency alerts to be sent to all UK mobile phones
« Reply #55 on: Today at 03:27:54 pm »
Had headphones on at the time, glad it didnt go through the Bluetooth or my ears would still be ringing.
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Re: Public emergency alerts to be sent to all UK mobile phones
« Reply #56 on: Today at 04:03:44 pm »
both me and my girl didn't receive it - both in west derby - but my brothers in scotland and the north east did

feel like i've missed out - unless we are the only 2 people in the uk who haven't been mind-altered?

don't worry - we'll save the world but we'll have to kill all you zombies first

hope that's okay  :wave
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Re: Public emergency alerts to be sent to all UK mobile phones
« Reply #57 on: Today at 04:05:39 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:16:30 pm
Did you tell him to look at Traffic view on google maps, or leave him in his own ignortant little world?

Bet he voted Leave too.

Id say so. He was itching to tell me its all Sadiq Khans fault I think.
Re: Public emergency alerts to be sent to all UK mobile phones
« Reply #58 on: Today at 04:15:00 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:47:42 pm
Its the Tory govt, we just know they will fuck it up ;D

Tin foil hat wearers won't like that the Govt are monitoring every UK mobile phones location, me I think it's a good tool to be used like your example, but a blanket test, without a thought to who it will affect, is a big talking point.

The government aren't monitoring each phone's location. The phone network sort of does, thats how it works. Each phone signal mast reports which phones are currently within reach.  Thats needed to route phone calls correctly. With the alarm, each phone mast is sending a signal to all connected phones to sound the alarm message. They can make it region-specific by only having ceetain masts send the signal, and it will then go to all phones that are currently connected to that mast, but not those in other regions.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

« Reply #59 on: Today at 04:40:58 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 04:15:00 pm
The government aren't monitoring each phone's location. The phone network sort of does, thats how it works. Each phone signal mast reports which phones are currently within reach.  Thats needed to route phone calls correctly. With the alarm, each phone mast is sending a signal to all connected phones to sound the alarm message. They can make it region-specific by only having ceetain masts send the signal, and it will then go to all phones that are currently connected to that mast, but not those in other regions.

I meant the tin hat wearing brigade, should have worded it better.
Fuck the Tories

« Reply #60 on: Today at 04:44:06 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:40:58 pm
I meant the tin hat wearing brigade, should have worded it better.

Thought so, but also thought its worth explaining again!




Think the conspiracy nutters are out to get everyone killed. Don't get vaccinated, don't listen to the emergency alarm. Bet if an area would be flooded or on fire, they'd also refuse to evacuate.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Re: Public emergency alerts to be sent to all UK mobile phones
« Reply #61 on: Today at 05:55:13 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 04:03:44 pm
both me and my girl didn't receive it - both in west derby - but my brothers in scotland and the north east did

feel like i've missed out - unless we are the only 2 people in the uk who haven't been mind-altered?

don't worry - we'll save the world but we'll have to kill all you zombies first

hope that's okay  :wave

You two are the lucky ones.

Think Day of the Triffids where everyone on earth who saw the cosmic lightshow went blind and were hunted down by flesh-eating plants.

This is very similar, but all who heard the alert will go deaf by midnight and will be eaten by their houseplants as they sleep.
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Re: Public emergency alerts to be sent to all UK mobile phones
« Reply #62 on: Today at 06:14:29 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 04:03:44 pm
both me and my girl didn't receive it - both in west derby - but my brothers in scotland and the north east did

feel like i've missed out - unless we are the only 2 people in the uk who haven't been mind-altered?

don't worry - we'll save the world but we'll have to kill all you zombies first

hope that's okay  :wave

to be honest, it was probably deliberate as there's nothing in Derby for the Russians to nuke.
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Re: Public emergency alerts to be sent to all UK mobile phones
« Reply #63 on: Today at 06:23:38 pm »
Mine went off while I was at the checkout in Sainsbury's. Was a surpise as I thought it was in Airplane mode.
Re: Public emergency alerts to be sent to all UK mobile phones
« Reply #64 on: Today at 06:43:20 pm »
Girlfriend's went off on time but my phone did nothing.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

« Reply #65 on: Today at 06:43:58 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 06:43:20 pm
Girlfriend's went off on time but my phone did nothing.

My lads are with 3 and neither one went off.
Fuck the Tories

Re: Public emergency alerts to be sent to all UK mobile phones
« Reply #66 on: Today at 06:58:05 pm »
it wasn't very loud. Bit if a shit warning
Re: Public emergency alerts to be sent to all UK mobile phones
« Reply #67 on: Today at 07:00:45 pm »
I didn't get anything, or if I did I didn't notice
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Re: Public emergency alerts to be sent to all UK mobile phones
« Reply #68 on: Today at 07:06:20 pm »
sounds like they need to test the system again haha
« Reply #69 on: Today at 07:25:08 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 07:06:20 pm
sounds like they need to test the system again haha

Knew it would be a fuck up. Probably developed by Sunaks next door neighbour
Fuck the Tories

Re: Public emergency alerts to be sent to all UK mobile phones
« Reply #70 on: Today at 07:47:11 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:43:58 pm
My lads are with 3 and neither one went off.

Quote from: tubby on Today at 06:43:20 pm
Girlfriend's went off on time but my phone did nothing.

Sounds like Tubby and Robs kids arent coming on the Ark with the rest of us.
Re: Public emergency alerts to be sent to all UK mobile phones
« Reply #71 on: Today at 07:49:14 pm »
I'm their dad now.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: Public emergency alerts to be sent to all UK mobile phones
« Reply #72 on: Today at 08:07:41 pm »
I was out shopping and didn't see or hear anything. Is it a notification that would sit on the phone until cleared?
Yesterday's favourite... don't you hate it?

Re: Public emergency alerts to be sent to all UK mobile phones
« Reply #73 on: Today at 08:17:58 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 06:58:05 pm
it wasn't very loud. Bit if a shit warning

Can you type what it sounded like ?
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Re: Public emergency alerts to be sent to all UK mobile phones
« Reply #74 on: Today at 09:10:14 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:55:13 pm
You two are the lucky ones.

Think Day of the Triffids where everyone on earth who saw the cosmic lightshow went blind and were hunted down by flesh-eating plants.

This is very similar, but all who heard the alert will go deaf by midnight and will be eaten by their houseplants as they sleep.

that film scared me as a kid - but how did they get up the stairs?
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Re: Public emergency alerts to be sent to all UK mobile phones
« Reply #75 on: Today at 09:10:50 pm »
Quote from: Cruiser on Today at 06:14:29 pm
to be honest, it was probably deliberate as there's nothing in Derby for the Russians to nuke.

west derby - liverpool  :wave

so there's goodison that would make a good target
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

« Reply #76 on: Today at 09:23:15 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 06:58:05 pm
it wasn't very loud. Bit if a shit warning

Yes. You could say it was very British  ;)
Re: Public emergency alerts to be sent to all UK mobile phones
« Reply #77 on: Today at 10:07:56 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:23:15 pm
Yes. You could say it was very British  ;)

Terribly sorry to interrupt but were all in grave danger.
Re: Public emergency alerts to be sent to all UK mobile phones
« Reply #78 on: Today at 10:09:36 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 08:07:41 pm
I was out shopping and didn't see or hear anything. Is it a notification that would sit on the phone until cleared?

Yeah, there was a message that came up when the alarm sounded that you had to click on OK to clear. I forgot about it on my work phone until I checked my emails this evening and it was sitting there when I woke my phone up.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."
