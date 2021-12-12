« previous next »
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Public emergency alerts to be sent to all UK mobile phones
« Reply #40 on: Today at 10:54:09 am »
I've set myself a gentle phone alert for just before 3 to remind me so I don't absolutely shit myself when it goes off ;D
Online rob1966

Re: Public emergency alerts to be sent to all UK mobile phones
« Reply #41 on: Today at 11:20:56 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 10:54:09 am
I've set myself a gentle phone alert for just before 3 to remind me so I don't absolutely shit myself when it goes off ;D

Health and Safety bulletin went around this week to remind all drivers of this. Considering its illegal to touch a phone while driving, they've not fucking thought this one of have they? Feel for all the trampers and all other night workers who will be asleep when this goes off.

I've just found the in settings on the phone, search for Emergency alerts and you can turn it off
Offline FlashingBlade

Re: Public emergency alerts to be sent to all UK mobile phones
« Reply #42 on: Today at 11:51:45 am »
Not sure why all the consternation ...as I said previously had it for years in Netherlands....last summer it went off unexpected...a massive fire in a warehouse and wind driving smoke across part of city..Firebrigade feared toxic stuff in warehouse so message went out to those in line of smoke to close windows...two hours late Notice it wasn't toxic.......so a good thing right!?
Online rob1966

Re: Public emergency alerts to be sent to all UK mobile phones
« Reply #43 on: Today at 12:47:42 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 11:51:45 am
Not sure why all the consternation ...as I said previously had it for years in Netherlands....last summer it went off unexpected...a massive fire in a warehouse and wind driving smoke across part of city..Firebrigade feared toxic stuff in warehouse so message went out to those in line of smoke to close windows...two hours late Notice it wasn't toxic.......so a good thing right!?

Its the Tory govt, we just know they will fuck it up ;D

Tin foil hat wearers won't like that the Govt are monitoring every UK mobile phones location, me I think it's a good tool to be used like your example, but a blanket test, without a thought to who it will affect, is a big talking point.
Offline John C

Re: Public emergency alerts to be sent to all UK mobile phones
« Reply #44 on: Today at 03:00:03 pm »
Shit myself then!
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Public emergency alerts to be sent to all UK mobile phones
« Reply #45 on: Today at 03:01:10 pm »
That was shite. Wasn't even loud  :D
Offline sheepfest

Re: Public emergency alerts to be sent to all UK mobile phones
« Reply #46 on: Today at 03:01:49 pm »
Quite loud and am amazed it worked with the mob that we have in charge of us.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Public emergency alerts to be sent to all UK mobile phones
« Reply #47 on: Today at 03:01:59 pm »
Mine was late and didn't even make a noise
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Public emergency alerts to be sent to all UK mobile phones
« Reply #48 on: Today at 03:02:11 pm »
Mine was at 2.59 on my mobile so I wasn't ready but it only seemed to last a few seconds.

Just gone off on my work phone about 2 minutes later!
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Public emergency alerts to be sent to all UK mobile phones
« Reply #49 on: Today at 03:03:35 pm »
I was ready with phone in hand so I didn't get a surprise.

Mrs S thinks she's been clever by turning her phone off. Let's see if it goes off once she switches it back on...


Edit: It didn't.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:05:59 pm by Son of Spion »
Offline FlashingBlade

Re: Public emergency alerts to be sent to all UK mobile phones
« Reply #50 on: Today at 03:03:50 pm »
Welcome UK to the modern world!
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Public emergency alerts to be sent to all UK mobile phones
« Reply #51 on: Today at 03:09:33 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 03:03:50 pm
Welcome UK to the modern world!
You do realise that the alert gave everyone's exact location to the security services whilst simultaneously reading your mind and gaining all your passwords, don't you? 🥴
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Public emergency alerts to be sent to all UK mobile phones
« Reply #52 on: Today at 03:11:02 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 03:09:33 pm
You do realise that the alert gave everyone's exact location to the security services whilst simultaneously reading your mind and gaining all your passwords, don't you? 🥴

Bloke doing some work in our house this week told me theyre tracking it so theyll charge you 50p a mile to drive anywhere in a few months timejust you wait.
Online rob1966

Re: Public emergency alerts to be sent to all UK mobile phones
« Reply #53 on: Today at 03:16:30 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:11:02 pm
Bloke doing some work in our house this week told me theyre tracking it so theyll charge you 50p a mile to drive anywhere in a few months timejust you wait.

Did you tell him to look at Traffic view on google maps, or leave him in his own ignortant little world?

Bet he voted Leave too.
Offline classycarra

Re: Public emergency alerts to be sent to all UK mobile phones
« Reply #54 on: Today at 03:18:30 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:11:02 pm
Bloke doing some work in our house this week told me theyre tracking it so theyll charge you 50p a mile to drive anywhere in a few months timejust you wait.
doesn't seem the brightest.. you should send him an invoice and see if you can get him to pay you
Online damomad

Re: Public emergency alerts to be sent to all UK mobile phones
« Reply #55 on: Today at 03:27:54 pm »
Had headphones on at the time, glad it didnt go through the Bluetooth or my ears would still be ringing.
Online liverbloke

Re: Public emergency alerts to be sent to all UK mobile phones
« Reply #56 on: Today at 04:03:44 pm »
both me and my girl didn't receive it - both in west derby - but my brothers in scotland and the north east did

feel like i've missed out - unless we are the only 2 people in the uk who haven't been mind-altered?

don't worry - we'll save the world but we'll have to kill all you zombies first

hope that's okay  :wave
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Public emergency alerts to be sent to all UK mobile phones
« Reply #57 on: Today at 04:05:39 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:16:30 pm
Did you tell him to look at Traffic view on google maps, or leave him in his own ignortant little world?

Bet he voted Leave too.

Id say so. He was itching to tell me its all Sadiq Khans fault I think.
