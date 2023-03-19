Over the past five years or so, a lot of games have started treating us like idiots.



Horizon: Zero Dawn was a great little game (RIP Lance Riddick). Not perfect, but great. Then Forbidden West comes out, and Aloy is now the most annoying person on post-post-apocalyptic earth! Maybe I should use my focus, hey it looks like you havent solved this puzzle in five seconds flat, allow me to GIVE YOU THE ANSWER.



God of War 2018 was a great little game. Not perfect, but pretty damn close, and I loved it. Ragnarok comes out and Mimir / Atreus will not shut the fuck up, theres Marvel-style hes behind me, isnt he quips everywhere (when will this trend die), and again - if the game thinks youre stuck at all, itll just go ahead and hold your hand whether you want it to or not.



Its driving me insane. I actually waited a while to get Ragnarok but I had some spare money last month, so I bought it. I managed a few hours before I switched back to Elden Ring to do the plat, and I havent gone back to Ragnarok since. So, in fairness, it may improve as the game goes along but it was annoying enough for those first few hours to make me not want to go back to it.



Since Ive mentioned Elden Ring, it does tend to go too far in the other direction - good luck finishing Millicents quest line without Google, or Nepheli, or Sellen, or Latenna you get the drift - but I love it because it lets you make your own way and you really do have total freedom without annoying arse sidekicks making shite jokes every 30 seconds.



Basically, this thread is about how Elden Ring has absolutely broken gaming for me.