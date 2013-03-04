Total Members Voted: 10
Voting closes: Today at 09:50:34 pm
Seven Samurai1954 | ActionThe Godfather1972 | CrimeInglorious Basterds2009 | AdventureGoodFellas1990 | DramaJojo Rabbit2019 | ComedyThe Terminator1984 | Sci-FiNight of the Living Dead1968 | HorrorIts a Wonderful Life1946 | FamilyIn the Mood for Love2000 | WildcardThere Will Be Blood 2007 | Bonus
The Matrix (1999, Cat. 6)No Country For Old Men (2007, Cat. 2)Scarface (1983, Cat.4)Casablanca (1942, Cat. 1)Singin in the Rain (1952, Cat. 5)Lawrence of Arabia (1962, Cat 3)The Exorcist (1973, Cat. 7)Rango (2011, Cat.8 )The Hunt (2012, Cat. 9)Awakenings (Bonus)
Mad Max: Fury Road2015| Cat 1 - ActionVertigo1958| Cat 2 - Mystery8½1963| Cat 3 - Fantasy Taxi Driver1976| Cat 4 - DramaGroundhog Day1993| Cat 5 - ComedyBlade Runner1982| Cat 6 - Sci-fi28 Days Later2002| Cat 7 - HorrorMiracle on 34th Street 1947| Cat 8 - FamilyThe Princess Bride1987| Wildcard #1Blue Velvet1986| Wildcard #2
That's me done! The "can't pick repeat picks" really was the hardest rule ever. Pans Labyrinth2006| Cat 1 - WarReservoir Dogs1974 | Cat 2 - CrimeThe Empire Strikes Back1967 | Cat 6 - Sci Fi Psycho1977 | Cat 4 - DramaMonty Python and Holy Grail1974| Cat 5 - ComedyFantasiaPre-1950's | Cat 8 - AnimationInvasion of the Body Snatchers1954 | Cat 7 - HorrorInception 2010| Cat 3 - AdventureShawshank Redemption1994| Bonus DramaOne Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest1975 | Bonus - Drama
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid1969| WesternSe7en1995| ThrillerStagecoach1939| AdventureWild Strawberries1957| DramaThe Grand Budapest Hotel2014| ComedyBrazil 1985| Sci-FiLet the Right One In2008| HorrorWilly Wonka and the Chocolate Factory1971| FamilyThe King of Comedy1982| WildcardThe Conformist 1970| Bonus
Dr. Strangelove1964 | War The Godfather II1974 | CrimeGhostbusters1984 | Adventure Bringing Up Baby1938 | RomanceIn the Loop2009 | Comedy 12 Monkeys1995 | Sci-FiOne Cut of the Dead2017 | HorrorAnimal Farm1954 | AnimationAlien1979 | WildcardBanshees of Inisherin2022 | Wildcard
Bridge ion the River Kwai1957| War Pulp Fiction1994| CrimeSpirited Away2001| FantasyRaging Bull1980| DramaLife of Brian1979| Comedy 2001: A Space Odyssey1978| Sci-FiAbbot & Costello Meet Frankenstein1948| HorrorToy Story 32010| AnimationMemento2000| WildcardThe Motorcycle Diaries2004| Wildcard
Category 1 - Western - 1966The Good The Bad And The Ugly dir. Sergio LeoneCat 6. Sci-FiEverything Everywhere All at Once2022 · Dir. Daniel Scheinert, Daniel KwanCat 4. RomanceForeign LanguageAmélie (Le Fabuleux Destin d'Amélie Poulain) 2001 dir. Jean-Pierre JeunetCat 3. AdventureRaiders of the Lost Ark1981 dir Steven Spielberg Cat 8. Animation/FamilyToy Story (1995)Dir. John LasseterCat 5. ComedyM*A*S*H (1970)dir. Robert AltmanCat 2. Thriller/CrimeBad Day at Black Rock (1955) dir. John SturgesCat 7. HorrorBlack and WhiteThe Bride of Frankenstein (1935) Dir. James WhaleWildcard Pick #1WALL·E (2008)Dir. Andrew StantonWildcard Pick 2Spider-Man - Into The Spider-Verse (2018)dir. Peter Ramsey, Bob Persichetti, Rodney Rothman
