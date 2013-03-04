Poll

NICHOLLS1986 vs
5 (16.7%)
RobbieRedman vs
3 (10%)
Betty Blue
3 (10%)
Chakan vs
5 (16.7%)
Lastrador vs
1 (3.3%)
Hazell
4 (13.3%)
Musketeer Gripweed vs
3 (10%)
killer-heels vs
4 (13.3%)
John_P
2 (6.7%)

Total Members Voted: 10

Voting closes: Today at 09:50:34 pm

  Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) - Semi finals
« on: Yesterday at 09:50:34 pm »
Please select the winner from the following match-ups:

NICHOLLS1986 vs RobbieRedman vs Betty Blue
Chakan vs Lastrador vs Hazell
Musketeer Gripweed vs killer-heels vs John_P

Match 1:

NICHOLLS1986

Quote from: NICHOLLS1986 on March 15, 2023, 12:29:10 pm
Seven
Samurai
1954 | Action

The Godfather
1972 | Crime

Inglorious Basterds
2009 | Adventure

GoodFellas
1990 | Drama

Jojo Rabbit
2019 | Comedy

The Terminator
1984 | Sci-Fi

Night of the Living Dead
1968 | Horror
Its a
Wonderful Life
1946 | Family

In the Mood for Love
2000 | Wildcard

There Will Be Blood
2007 | Bonus
 


vs

RobbieRedman

Quote from: RobbieRedman on March 14, 2023, 06:35:21 pm


The Matrix (1999, Cat. 6)
No Country For Old Men (2007, Cat. 2)
Scarface (1983, Cat.4)
Casablanca (1942, Cat. 1)
Singin in the Rain (1952, Cat. 5)
Lawrence of Arabia (1962, Cat 3)
The Exorcist (1973, Cat. 7)
Rango (2011, Cat.8 )
The Hunt (2012, Cat. 9)
Awakenings (Bonus)

vs

Betty Blue

Quote from: Betty Blue on March 15, 2023, 10:05:20 pm
Mad Max: Fury Road
2015| Cat 1 - Action
Vertigo
1958| Cat 2 - Mystery

1963| Cat 3 - Fantasy
 
Taxi Driver
1976| Cat 4 - Drama
Groundhog Day
1993| Cat 5 - Comedy
Blade Runner
1982| Cat 6 - Sci-fi

28 Days Later
2002| Cat 7 - Horror
Miracle on 34th Street
1947| Cat 8 - Family
The Princess Bride
1987| Wildcard #1

Blue Velvet
1986| Wildcard #2


Match 2:

Chakan

Quote from: Chakan on March 14, 2023, 01:56:47 pm
That's me done! The "can't pick repeat picks" really was the hardest rule ever.

Pans Labyrinth
2006| Cat 1 - War
Reservoir Dogs
1974 | Cat 2 - Crime
The Empire Strikes Back
1967 | Cat 6 - Sci Fi
 
Psycho
1977 | Cat 4 - Drama
Monty Python and Holy Grail
1974| Cat 5 - Comedy
Fantasia
Pre-1950's | Cat 8 - Animation

Invasion of the Body Snatchers
1954 | Cat 7 - Horror
Inception
2010| Cat 3 - Adventure
Shawshank Redemption
1994| Bonus  Drama

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest
1975 | Bonus - Drama

vs

Lastrador

Quote from: Lastrador on March 14, 2023, 09:44:33 pm
Butch Cassidy
and the Sundance Kid
1969| Western

Se7en
1995| Thriller

Stagecoach
1939| Adventure

Wild Strawberries
1957| Drama

The Grand Budapest Hotel
2014| Comedy

Brazil
1985| Sci-Fi

Let the Right One In
2008| Horror
Willy Wonka
and the Chocolate Factory
1971| Family

The King of Comedy
1982| Wildcard

The Conformist
1970| Bonus
 


vs

Hazell

Quote from: Hazell on March 14, 2023, 07:21:30 pm
Dr. Strangelove
1964 | War
 The Godfather II
1974 | Crime
Ghostbusters
1984 | Adventure
Bringing Up Baby
1938 | Romance
In the Loop
2009 | Comedy
 
12 Monkeys
1995 | Sci-Fi
One Cut of the Dead
2017 | Horror
Animal Farm
1954 | Animation
Alien
1979 | Wildcard
Banshees of Inisherin
2022 | Wildcard


Match 3:

Musketeer Gripweed

Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on March 14, 2023, 08:23:56 pm
Bridge ion the River Kwai
1957| War
 Pulp Fiction
1994| Crime
Spirited Away
2001| Fantasy
Raging Bull
1980| Drama
Life of Brian
1979| Comedy
 
2001: A Space Odyssey
1978| Sci-Fi
Abbot & Costello Meet Frankenstein
1948| Horror
Toy Story 3
2010| Animation
Memento
2000| Wildcard
The Motorcycle Diaries
2004| Wildcard

vs

killer-heels

Quote from: Lastrador on March 14, 2023, 10:04:37 pm


vs

John_P

Quote from: John_P on March 14, 2023, 06:07:00 pm
Category 1 - Western - 1966
The Good The Bad And The Ugly dir. Sergio Leone



Cat 6. Sci-Fi
Everything Everywhere All at Once
2022 · Dir. Daniel Scheinert, Daniel Kwan



Cat 4. Romance
Foreign Language
Amélie (Le Fabuleux Destin d'Amélie Poulain)
2001 dir. Jean-Pierre Jeunet



Cat 3. Adventure
Raiders of the Lost Ark
1981 dir Steven Spielberg



Cat 8. Animation/Family
Toy Story (1995)
Dir. John Lasseter




Cat 5. Comedy
M*A*S*H (1970)
dir. Robert Altman







Cat 2. Thriller/Crime
Bad Day at Black Rock (1955)
dir. John Sturges




Cat 7. Horror
Black and White
The Bride of Frankenstein (1935)
Dir. James Whale




Wildcard Pick #1
WALL·E (2008)
Dir. Andrew Stanton





Wildcard Pick 2
Spider-Man - Into The Spider-Verse (2018)
dir. Peter Ramsey, Bob Persichetti, Rodney Rothman




  The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) - Semi finals
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:01:21 pm »
Killer's first semi, I remember those days.
  The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) - Semi finals
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:58:44 pm »
more votes in the first semi than there are voters again - someone definitely not getting it ;D
  The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) - Semi finals
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:26:25 am »
BUMP
