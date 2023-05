The 4 teams are seperated by 2 things for me:



The manager decisions - Dyche hasn't exactly done amazing, but he's set them up well enough to get a few decent results. Cooper has stuck to what he knew and managed to get them into another run of form. Forest have basically had 3 spells in the season where they have picked up most of their points. A run of 5 or 6 games where they got a 2 or 3 wins and a draw or so. That's all their points. Outside of that it's lose lose lose draw lose lose etc. Smith and Gracia are laughable. Honestly, massive incompetence is the only reason those 2 would come into clubs in a relegation battle



Strikers - Calvert Lewin has been such a focal point recently, and they have still been shit. They got 6 points from 6 games he was available, but that looks like it will be enough. Awonyini has hit form at the exact right season and scored the goals that have got them safe. Bamford and Vardy are shit.