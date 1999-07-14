We need to thrash Leicester, but they'll have opportunities remaining. We really need them to get a result at Newcastle. Would be huge for us just like the Leeds result (would've nicer if Bamford wasn't shit).



Forest, Leicester, and Leeds all have winnable fixtures on the final day. If Everton draw or lose at Wolves, a Leeds or Leicester win on Matchday 37 ensures that Everton will begin the final day in the relegation zone and would need results to go their way. If it's Leicester, their goal-difference advantage (hopefully slimmer after we beat them but still strong) will make it difficult for Everton.



Leicester not beating Everton, Leeds getting a point but not 3 against Newcastle, and Everton beating Brighton instead of Newcastle are all very annoying results for our top 4 hopes and their relegation. But both are still on.