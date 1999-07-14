Poll

From 12th to bottom getting very tight down there. Who's your 3 to get flushed?

Crystal Palace
13 (1.9%)
Wolves
4 (0.6%)
Leeds
92 (13.7%)
Everton
133 (19.8%)
Notts Forest
99 (14.7%)
Leicester
50 (7.4%)
West Ham
8 (1.2%)
Bournemouth
74 (11%)
Southampton
199 (29.6%)

Total Members Voted: 228

Predictions for bottom 3/relegation

The North Bank

Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
Reply #280 on: May 13, 2023, 09:28:43 am
Definitely looking like Leeds Leicester and Southampton now. Might not even go down to the last day
rob1966

Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
Reply #281 on: May 13, 2023, 12:30:35 pm
LEEDS LEEDS LEEDS LEEDS Come on you Yorkshire men and twat these Saudis
Terry de Niro

Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
Reply #282 on: May 13, 2023, 05:20:46 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on May 13, 2023, 09:28:43 am
Definitely looking like Leeds Leicester and Southampton now. Might not even go down to the last day
Leeds seem to have a bit of a fight in them as seeing Fat Sam has introduced a bisto and wine recipe to their diets.
PeterTheRed

Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
Reply #283 on: May 13, 2023, 10:08:13 pm
Leeds and Forest are not going down ...
johnny74

Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
Reply #284 on: May 13, 2023, 11:49:21 pm
If Everton were to go mad and beat City that would be Leeds and Leicester both gone I think.

Leeds on 31 with only two games to get one win puts them on 34 if they're lucky.
rushyman

Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
Reply #285 on: May 14, 2023, 12:39:50 am
So Bamfords shit
rushyman

Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
Reply #286 on: May 14, 2023, 12:40:42 am
Quote from: johnny74 on May 13, 2023, 11:49:21 pm
If Everton were to go mad and beat City that would be Leeds and Leicester both gone I think.

Leeds on 31 with only two games to get one win puts them on 34 if they're lucky.

It would take Leicester beating us to tip the scales back
Black Bull Nova

Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
Reply #287 on: May 14, 2023, 12:42:42 am
It's going to take Everton cocking up to prevent it being Leicester and Leeds
rafathegaffa83

Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
Reply #288 on: May 14, 2023, 02:47:58 am
Quote from: rushyman on May 14, 2023, 12:39:50 am
So Bamfords shit

If Bamford scores today to make it 2-0 and puts in a last minute winner against Leicester then Leeds are almost certainly staying up. Two bad misses are probably the difference between them staying up and going down
Machae

Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
Reply #289 on: May 14, 2023, 03:32:59 pm
If Meslier was dropped earlier, then Leeds would most likely have had more points
4pool

Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
Reply #290 on: May 14, 2023, 03:42:36 pm
Round 37

May 20th
Wolves v Everton 3:00 Pm
Forest v Arsenal 5:30 Pm

May 21st
West Ham v Leeds

May 22nd
Saudi cheats v Leicester
---------------------------------

Round 38

May 28th (all kickoffs at 4:30 pm)

Palace v Forest
Everton v Bournemouth
Leicester v West Ham
Leeds v Spurs
Machae

Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
Reply #291 on: May 14, 2023, 03:44:01 pm
Quote from: 4pool on May 14, 2023, 03:42:36 pm
Round 37

May 20th
Wolves v Everton 3:00 Pm
Forest v Arsenal 5:30 Pm

May 21st
West Ham v Leeds

May 22nd
Saudi cheats v Leicester
---------------------------------

Round 38

May 28th (all kickoffs at 4:30 pm)

Palace v Forest
Bournemouth v Everton
Leicester v West Ham
Leeds v Spurs

Everton play Bournemouth home don't they?
4pool

Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
Reply #292 on: May 14, 2023, 03:44:29 pm
Quote from: Machae on May 14, 2023, 03:44:01 pm
Everton play Bournemouth home don't they?

Yeah, updated that.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
Reply #293 on: May 14, 2023, 03:44:55 pm
Quote from: 4pool on May 14, 2023, 03:42:36 pm
Round 37

May 20th
Wolves v Everton 3:00 Pm
Forest v Arsenal 5:30 Pm

May 21st
West Ham v Leeds

May 22nd
Saudi cheats v Leicester
---------------------------------

Round 38

May 28th (all kickoffs at 4:30 pm)

Palace v Forest
Bournemouth v Everton
Leicester v West Ham
Leeds v Spurs

Everton are at home against Bournemouth not away.

Only way I see Everton going down is if Wolves are motivated enough to turn them over, and West Ham are unmotivated enough to get beat by Leeds.

Leicester are gone if we beat them tomorrow I reckon. Leeds could beat both West Ham and Spurs.
Boaty McBoatface

Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
Reply #294 on: May 14, 2023, 03:53:12 pm
Quote from: rushyman on May 14, 2023, 12:39:50 am
So Bamfords shit
A Bamford-Maupay partnership would make grown men cry.
rob1966

Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
Reply #295 on: May 14, 2023, 04:05:09 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on May 14, 2023, 03:44:55 pm
Everton are at home against Bournemouth not away.

Only way I see Everton going down is if Wolves are motivated enough to turn them over, and West Ham are unmotivated enough to get beat by Leeds.

Leicester are gone if we beat them tomorrow I reckon. Leeds could beat both West Ham and Spurs.

Wolves last home game of the season, West Ham could be knackered after the away tie at Ak Alkmaar, they'll either be shot or looking at the Final.

I'm starting to believe the shite will actually go now. I thought they would get out of it after the Brighton game, but not now
disgraced cake

Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
Reply #296 on: May 14, 2023, 04:08:05 pm
Hoping Brighton get something at Arsenal here. Might not bank on it after last week but it's a very strange league at times. City have near enough got it wrapped up anyway but if Arsenal drop points the game at Forest will mean less to them, plus Forest will turn up big time you'd think.

Leeds last two games are interesting. Don't think they'll get more than a point at West Ham but Spurs won't have anything to play for and are really shit so ...
skipper757

Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
Reply #297 on: May 14, 2023, 04:14:16 pm
We need to thrash Leicester, but they'll have opportunities remaining.  We really need them to get a result at Newcastle.  Would be huge for us just like the Leeds result (would've nicer if Bamford wasn't shit).

Forest, Leicester, and Leeds all have winnable fixtures on the final day.  If Everton draw or lose at Wolves, a Leeds or Leicester win on Matchday 37 ensures that Everton will begin the final day in the relegation zone and would need results to go their way.  If it's Leicester, their goal-difference advantage (hopefully slimmer after we beat them but still strong) will make it difficult for Everton.

Leicester not beating Everton, Leeds getting a point but not 3 against Newcastle, and Everton beating Brighton instead of Newcastle are all very annoying results for our top 4 hopes and their relegation.  But both are still on.
PeterTheRed

Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
Reply #298 on: May 14, 2023, 09:19:05 pm
Well, Forest are now more likely to get something against Arsenal, so it is up to Fat Sam to relegate Everton ...
Ghost Town

Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
Reply #299 on: May 14, 2023, 09:55:26 pm
It'd be very Everton That for them to tonk Brighton, wear out their Lonsdales in the ensuing celebration, and then meekly acquiesce to Wolves and Bournemouth
Elzar

Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
Reply #300 on: Yesterday at 09:57:27 pm
Every chance Leeds and Leicester go down due to 2 idiotic appointments. Not even a hindsight thing, Smith and Gracia were baffling at the time.
rafathegaffa83

Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
Reply #301 on: Yesterday at 10:26:31 pm
Shows you how much small details and luck matters at this stage. Bamford's miss against Leicester, plus Bamford and Maddison's missed penalties will likely end up being key factors in Everton staying up (along with that fluke win at Brighton)
PeterTheRed

Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
Reply #302 on: Yesterday at 10:58:33 pm
Forest (34): Arsenal (h), Palace (a)
Everton (32): Wolves (a), Bournemouth (h)
Leeds (31): West Ham (a), Tottenham (h)
Leicester (30): Newcastle (a), West Ham (h)

Still too early to call ...
thaddeus

Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
Reply #303 on: Yesterday at 11:11:32 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:58:33 pm
Forest (34): Arsenal (h), Palace (a)
Everton (32): Wolves (a), Bournemouth (h)
Leeds (31): West Ham (a), Tottenham (h)
Leicester (30): Newcastle (a), West Ham (h)

Still too early to call ...
They've all got at least one dead-rubber opponent.  I could see them all winning one of their remaining games but Everton definitely have the easiest final fixture so if they're not in the bottom three after the next round of fixtures they're surely safe.

Leicester look dead and buried right now but I thought the same about Everton and then they put five past Brighton.
PeterTheRed

Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
Reply #304 on: Yesterday at 11:22:41 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 11:11:32 pm
They've all got at least one dead-rubber opponent.  I could see them all winning one of their remaining games but Everton definitely have the easiest final fixture so if they're not in the bottom three after the next round of fixtures they're surely safe.

Leicester look dead and buried right now but I thought the same about Everton and then they put five past Brighton.

That Everton win at Brighton was a freak result, but freak results happen, so that is why I think it is too early to call. It will definitely be an exciting weekend, when it comes to the relegation battle ...
4pool

Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
Reply #305 on: Yesterday at 11:48:45 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:26:31 pm
Shows you how much small details and luck matters at this stage. Bamford's miss against Leicester, plus Bamford and Maddison's missed penalties will likely end up being key factors in Everton staying up (along with that fluke win at Brighton)

And Mo misses two penalties. We'd be top 4 right now.

As you say. small details and luck ( or no luck in our case).
Terry de Niro

Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
Reply #306 on: Today at 01:08:24 am
I reckon Leeds will get more than something from their last 2 matches.
