In the 38 game PL era, very few teams have ever been relegated with 35 points. People talk about the magical 40 point mark but I would say it's more like 35-36 points.
This season there are 5 teams who are currently trending towards less than 35 points gained over 38 games (based on average ppg).
I think it'd need a significant upturn in fortunes for a number of the teams in bottom 5 for West Ham to get relegated. I think they are probably fine with 34 points given their goal difference.
I think a team will stay up with 33 points this season.
The average points for the 18th placed team is just over 35 points. But normally the 17th place team is a few points above that.
Last season, Burnley went down with 35. Leeds stayed up with 38 so even 37 would've sent Burnley down.
20/21 - Fulham got 28 points, but would've went down with 38.
19/20 - Bournemouth 34 points
18/19 - Cardiff went down on 34, but would've went down with 35
17/18 - Swansea went down with 33, but would've went down with 35
16/17 - Hull went down with 34, but would've went down with 39
15/16 - The old Newcastle 37, would've went down with 38
14/15 - Hull down with 35, would've went down with 37