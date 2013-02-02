I Just can't see past Leeds and Forest. I think both Everton and Leicester will find a way out of it as they won't need much although I was suprised at just how poor Leicester where last night. I still think Leicester and Everton could get points in virtually all their games, they have results in them and the players who've came back for Everton recently, Calvert Lewin in particular, do make a big difference whilst Leicester have a few quality player who could drag them through.



Forest must beat Southampton to have any chance and I don't think they will. If they don't, they're finished.



Leeds have absolutely nothing and for me have been the worst team in the league for a few weeks. I had them down for no more than 1 point at the most from the last 4 games before Sam came in. He may give them a chance but i don't see it myself, I think they're done.