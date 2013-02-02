Poll

Offline ljycb

Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
« Reply #200 on: Today at 12:16:59 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:11:47 am
Fat Sam could help them with their biggest problem at the moment, and that is their leaky defence. They have enough talent upfront, if they could somehow concede less ...

It could be hard for those players to get behind the idea of him fixing the leaky defence if/when they get spanked in their first game away at City.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
« Reply #201 on: Today at 12:31:11 am »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 12:16:59 am
It could be hard for those players to get behind the idea of him fixing the leaky defence if/when they get spanked in their first game away at City.

The problem with Leeds' defending is that they are doing the basics wrong. And Man City won't be pushing too hard, playing West Ham 3 days earlier and Real Madrid 3 days later. Leeds could get away with a reasonable defeat, if Fat Sam parks the bus and plays on the counter-attack. Man City wouldn't want to take too many risks ahead of their game of the season ...
Offline G Richards

Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
« Reply #202 on: Today at 03:56:06 am »
Leeds should have stuck with Jesse Marsch. They were a bit up and down, but they were playing for him and he was getting to grips with it. Since sacking him theyve been no better, and have possibly been worse.

Better to back your man to take you on.

Right now they are in a panic, and if Fat Sam is the answer, the question must be, Who ordered the pint of wine? 
Offline farawayred

Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
« Reply #203 on: Today at 06:29:42 am »
I can predict with near certainty that three teams will be relegated. Odds are that Saints will be one of them. That's how much my crystal ball will collaborate...
Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
« Reply #204 on: Today at 08:06:32 am »
They are all so shite and dont look like they have wins in them. That was Leicesters easiest game left. Not sure Leeds pick up another point. Forest have Southampton at home next - thats now a great chance for them to get out of it. I think a win for Forest would save them, as Leeds and Leicester dont look like they have it in them.
Online deano2727

Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
« Reply #205 on: Today at 08:08:48 am »
Southampton, Leeds and Leicester to go down. I fancy Forest to beat Southamton, Leeds will lose all their games and I can see Everton getting 4 from their final two games.
Online thaddeus

Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
« Reply #206 on: Today at 08:21:15 am »
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 08:08:48 am
Southampton, Leeds and Leicester to go down. I fancy Forest to beat Southamton, Leeds will lose all their games and I can see Everton getting 4 from their final two games.
I think that's about right but can't decide between Leicester or Everton.

Southampton look to have a bit of fight but the leads they've not converted into wins in the last few games means they've left themselves too much to do.  Leeds have not picked up enough points in winnable games and have a really tough looking run-in even if they do improve.

The only question for me is who goes down with those two.  Forest have the best run-in and Everton will likely benefit from Bournemouth having nothing to play for on the final day.  Leicester looked really poor last night.

The wild card team that will likely decide if Everton survive or not are Moysie's West Ham.  With their European matches they're going to be stretched a bit thin and still have to play both Leeds and Leicester. 
Offline Jookie

Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
« Reply #207 on: Today at 09:11:46 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 08:21:15 am

The wild card team that will likely decide if Everton survive or not are Moysie's West Ham.  With their European matches they're going to be stretched a bit thin and still have to play both Leeds and Leicester. 

In the 38 game PL era, very few teams have ever been relegated with 35 points. People talk about the magical 40 point mark but I would say it's more like 35-36 points.

This season there are 5 teams who are currently trending towards less than 35 points gained over 38 games (based on average ppg).

I think it'd need a significant upturn in fortunes for a number of the teams in bottom 5 for West Ham to get relegated. I think they are probably fine with 34 points given their goal difference.

I think a team will stay up with 33 points this season.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
« Reply #208 on: Today at 09:41:56 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 09:11:46 am
In the 38 game PL era, very few teams have ever been relegated with 35 points. People talk about the magical 40 point mark but I would say it's more like 35-36 points.

This season there are 5 teams who are currently trending towards less than 35 points gained over 38 games (based on average ppg).

I think it'd need a significant upturn in fortunes for a number of the teams in bottom 5 for West Ham to get relegated. I think they are probably fine with 34 points given their goal difference.

I think a team will stay up with 33 points this season.

The average points for the 18th placed team is just over 35 points. But normally the 17th place team is a few points above that.

Last season, Burnley went down with 35. Leeds stayed up with 38 so even 37 would've sent Burnley down.
20/21 - Fulham got 28 points, but would've went down with 38.
19/20 - Bournemouth 34 points
18/19 - Cardiff went down on 34, but would've went down with 35
17/18 - Swansea went down with 33, but would've went down with 35
16/17 - Hull went down with 34, but would've went down with 39
15/16 - The old Newcastle 37, would've went down with 38
14/15 - Hull down with 35, would've went down with 37
Online rushyman

Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
« Reply #209 on: Today at 10:14:02 am »
I'd say Everton need to be 3pts adrift come the bournemouth home game at the last game.

Bournemouth will be on the beach and the place will be turned into the 9th gate of hell on top of that.

2 of Forest Leeds and Leicester have to find 2pts from somewhere
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
« Reply #210 on: Today at 10:50:39 am »
I find it very amusing that people are expecting Everton to win their last two games.

Their last win was on March 11th ;D
Online KennyDaggers

Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
« Reply #211 on: Today at 10:55:16 am »
I Just can't see past Leeds and Forest. I think both Everton and Leicester will find a way out of it as they won't need much although I was suprised at just how poor Leicester where last night. I still think Leicester and Everton could get points in virtually all their games, they have results in them and the players who've came back for Everton recently, Calvert Lewin in particular, do make a big difference whilst Leicester have a few quality player who could drag them through.

Forest must beat Southampton to have any chance and I don't think they will. If they don't, they're finished.

Leeds have absolutely nothing and for me have been the worst team in the league for a few weeks. I had them down for no more than 1 point at the most from the last 4 games before Sam came in. He may give them a chance but i don't see it myself, I think they're done.
Online rushyman

Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
« Reply #212 on: Today at 10:58:23 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:50:39 am
I find it very amusing that people are expecting Everton to win their last two games.

Their last win was on March 11th ;D

Bournemouth at home is a win imo

The others are a point max

So 33 pts max
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
« Reply #213 on: Today at 11:03:18 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:50:39 am
I find it very amusing that people are expecting Everton to win their last two games.

Their last win was on March 11th ;D

No one is expecting them to win their last 2 games.

Saying they could is not the same as saying they will. They'll be playing 2 teams that have nothing to play for so it's not unreasonable that they could win them both.

I think they will beat Bournemouth, not sure about Wolves though.
Offline Sharado

Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
« Reply #214 on: Today at 11:11:00 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 09:11:46 am


I think a team will stay up with 33 points this season.

100%. I think 34 is the mark to be '100% safe' at the moment. Any win for leicester, everton, forest and leeds almost pulls them entirely out of it.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
« Reply #215 on: Today at 11:14:38 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 10:58:23 am
Bournemouth at home is a win imo

The others are a point max

So 33 pts max

I still think they stay up with 32
Online rushyman

Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
« Reply #216 on: Today at 11:29:52 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 11:14:38 am
I still think they stay up with 32

My opinion is If West Ham get through to the Europa Conference final Everton are relegated
Online Machae

Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
« Reply #217 on: Today at 11:34:55 am »
Games should be played the same time at this stage of the season
Online thaddeus

Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
« Reply #218 on: Today at 11:37:21 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 09:11:46 am
In the 38 game PL era, very few teams have ever been relegated with 35 points. People talk about the magical 40 point mark but I would say it's more like 35-36 points.

This season there are 5 teams who are currently trending towards less than 35 points gained over 38 games (based on average ppg).

I think it'd need a significant upturn in fortunes for a number of the teams in bottom 5 for West Ham to get relegated. I think they are probably fine with 34 points given their goal difference.

I think a team will stay up with 33 points this season.
Sorry, my message was vague.  I didn't mean that West Ham would take up one of the relegation spots, more that they may give points to potentially two of the sides that are in danger of relegation (Leeds and Leicester).

I think West Ham are already safe but a win for them against Man U would be ideal as it would pretty much guarantee it and take some points off one of our rivals.  They would then go into the final few games with Conference League as their priority.

Last season Everton were saved by Palace having nothing to play for and it would be annoying if Bournemouth bailed them out this season.  If Leeds and Leicester similarly benefit then at least it levels the playing field.
Online Fromola

Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
« Reply #219 on: Today at 11:44:15 am »
Leeds should have rolled the dice sooner. Gracia was a shit appointment to begin with but their performances were hopeless. They'd have been better off keeping Lasso.

Allardyce is pure desperation at this point. But if they can pinch a win somewhere it might be enough.
Offline Sharado

Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
« Reply #220 on: Today at 11:47:00 am »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 11:34:55 am
Games should be played the same time at this stage of the season

I kind of agree you know. Think this about the title race as well, in 2019 and 2022 we seemed to play before city every time. On the one hand it 'kept the pressure on' but I always felt like it meant city 'knew what they had to do'. I don't think City would have drawn with West Ham, for example, if we hadn't drawn with spurs the night before. But there we are.
Online KurtVerbose

Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
« Reply #221 on: Today at 11:55:15 am »
I went through a game predictor and came out with Leicester, Leeds and Southampton going down. Everton stayed up with 33 points.

https://thefishy.co.uk/calculator0.php?competition=1
Online mikey_LFC

Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
« Reply #222 on: Today at 11:58:49 am »
If

  • Nottingham Forest beat Southampton on Monday

and

  • Everton handsomely lose their next two games against Brighton away and Man City at home

and

  • Either Leicester or Leeds get at least 3 points from their remaining games

then, Everton will need to win their last 2 games of the season against Wolves away and Bournemouth at home. Theyve only won back to back games once this year, back in September/October.

To me, the first two of those seem quite likely, and the best chance of the last one happening is probably Leicester beating Fulham on Monday. So this time next week, we may be a City battering of Everton away from them needing 6 from 6.
