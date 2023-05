I think Leeds and Southampton are the most likely to go down. Leeds have shown very little fight and they have a tough run.



I think out of Forest, Everton and Leicester; Everton are still the favorites to go down. Everton have fewest points on board and lack quality in final third. They also have Pickford and Keane at the back who will cost them a couple of goals every game.



Forest have been a little unlucky to be down there, they have played with some fight and have a few quality players but they have been edged out in many close contests.



Leicester have the quality but are very one-dimensional in attack and error prone at the back. They are unbeaten in 3 but two of those games were draws against Leeds and Everton so I don't know if that counts as good form. Still they have picked up points while other teams around them haven't.