Really intriguing that Leicester woke up today, I think they might have got to where they need to be just in the nick of time. The bottom five all have the stench of death about so even a small spark like that could be just enough to save them. They can’t all finish in the twenties so they’re going to have to get at least some points - even a mere two wins should be enough to save most of these and it’s hard to see eg Leeds even managing that.



Pity Chelsea don’t have half-a-dozen fewer points though, just to give it some spice down there.