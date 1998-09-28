Pretty tough to call with all of them being so shit.



Assuming Bournemouth and above are safe



West Ham 31 pts with -12 GD

Leeds 29 points with -20 GD

Everton 27 pts with -22 GD

Forest 27 pts with -32 GD

Leicester 25 pts with -14 GD

Southampton 23 pts with -29 GD



GD could come into play for West Ham and Leicester being better than the rest, and for Forest it could have the opposite as they're at least 10 worse off than everyone bar Southampton.



Along with their European games, West Ham have Bournemouth A, Liverpool H, Palace A, Abu Dhabi A, Manc Utd H, Brentford A, Leeds H, Leicester H

Leeds - Fulham A, Leicester H, Bournemouth A, Abu Dhabi A, Saudi Arabia H, West Ham A, Spurs H

Everton - Palace A, Saudi H, Leicester A, Brighton A, Abu Dhabi H, Wolves A, Bournemouth H

Forest - Liverpool A, Brighton H, Brentford A, Southampton H, Chelsea A, Arsenal H, Palace A

Leicester - Wolves H, Leeds A, Everton H, Fulham A, Liverpool H, Saudi A, West Ham H

Southampton - Arsenal A, Bournemouth H, Saudi A, Forest A, Fulham H, Brighton A, Liverpool H



I could see Forest losing every game apart from Southampton.

Southampton could pick up a point or 2 v Bournemouth and Fulham.

Leeds need to sort themselves out sharpish.

Leicester could get out of it with a few points v Wolves, Leeds, Everton and West Ham.

Everton could easily lose their next 5 but still somehow be sitting in 17th.