Poll

From 12th to bottom getting very tight down there. Who's your 3 to get flushed?

Crystal Palace
13 (3.8%)
Wolves
4 (1.2%)
Leeds
20 (5.9%)
Everton
63 (18.6%)
Notts Forest
42 (12.4%)
Leicester
23 (6.8%)
West Ham
7 (2.1%)
Bournemouth
69 (20.4%)
Southampton
98 (28.9%)

Total Members Voted: 113

Author Topic: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation

Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
« Reply #40 on: April 5, 2023, 11:25:31 am »
Some big games this weekend at the bottom.

Leeds vs Palace, winner of that would be close to safe you would imagine. Leicester vs B'mouth, loser of that would be in deep trouble.
Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
« Reply #41 on: April 5, 2023, 11:26:27 am »
should relegate 6 teams this year.
no one seems able to pull away, they're all scrapping and picking up points, i thought wolves form hadn't been too bad but they still right in it.
i suppose usually theres at least 1 team thats cut adrift but even southampton are putting up a fight.
Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
« Reply #42 on: April 5, 2023, 11:50:33 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on April  5, 2023, 11:20:26 am
Forest and Southampton look doomed. Bournemouth probably to join them

I'd go with that.
Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
« Reply #43 on: April 5, 2023, 01:10:11 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on April  5, 2023, 11:20:26 am
Forest and Southampton look doomed. Bournemouth probably to join them

Yes, looks that way to me. Lampard, without doubt would have took Everton down, probably be rock bottom now if he was in charge. Dyche is good at what he does and if he hangs around I reckon he'll get Everton mid table.

I just Everton escape the drop at an away game or better still on a day/night they're not playing at all, I couldn't face another night of relegation escape celebrations on County Road again!


Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
« Reply #44 on: April 5, 2023, 01:11:25 pm »
Everton escaping the drop and getting a 6 point deduction which would send them down would be utopia.
Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
« Reply #45 on: April 5, 2023, 01:19:45 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on April  5, 2023, 11:20:26 am
Forest and Southampton look doomed. Bournemouth probably to join them


Quote from: swoopy on April  5, 2023, 01:11:25 pm
Everton escaping the drop and getting a 6 point deduction which would send them down would be utopia.


I think the first one above with a possible variation based on the second one, of course managerial changes can impact at this late stage as well and there's more to come on that one I suspect.
Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
« Reply #46 on: April 5, 2023, 02:28:38 pm »
Leicester look in deep trouble. Really wouldn't want to rely on Danny Ward if you're scrapping for points. Then again Bournemouth have Neto.

Be great to see Leicester drop and have their team picked apart by the vultures.
Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
« Reply #47 on: April 5, 2023, 02:51:47 pm »
Southampton, Bournemouth and Leicester would be my guesses today. Sadly think Everton get out of it now, but I do think they'll go down next year.
Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 10:49:55 pm »
I'm revising my original picks  ;D


14 Bournemouth -28 33   
15 West Ham       -12 31   
16 Leeds             -20 29   
17 Everton           -22 27   
18 Forest            -32 27   
19 Leicester        -14 25   
20 Southampton-29 23

7 to go - West Ham have 8
Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
« Reply #49 on: Today at 09:37:57 am »
Leeds looked awful, two homes games and they ship 11 goals, think their next 3 games are there only hopes of picking up any points. After that it don't look good for them.

Leicester still have to play a few around them and have to beat Everton for any chance to stay up.

If I had to pick 3 after this weekend fixtures I say Southampton, Forest and Leeds are going down.
Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
« Reply #50 on: Today at 10:55:22 am »
https://www.worldfootball.net/table_calculator/eng-premier-league/

I still have Everton getting relegated finishing 18th on 31 points ;D
Leeds just scrape it with 32
Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
« Reply #51 on: Today at 11:07:48 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March 30, 2023, 02:06:31 pm
Everton to continue to be the blue turd floater. Bloody annoying, but Dyche is getting them moulded into his shiteball ways. Brentford putting in their worst performance of the season has given them a boost, then getting that jammy late equaliser against Chelsea. Just hoping the international break makes them stutter, especially with a tough April coming up.

Think it'll be Palace (imagine losing Viera as your manager and the OFC dodders into taking training, bringing his 'transferable' anti-football tactics?), along with Bournemouth and Southampton.



My amazing footballing predictions strike once again

Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
« Reply #52 on: Today at 11:24:05 am »
Now theyre all more or less on the same games played, my final standings prediction is:-
18. Leeds
19. Forest
20. Saints
Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
« Reply #53 on: Today at 11:26:07 am »
Leeds vs Leicester next week probably decides which one of them joins Forest and Southampton
Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
« Reply #54 on: Today at 11:46:02 am »
Southampton, Everton and Forest to go down. If not Everton, Leeds. I do think Dean Smith will get a result or two out of Leicester. If Forest go down, they're in serious shit.
Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
« Reply #55 on: Today at 12:15:56 pm »
Everton, Everton and Everton please. 
Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
« Reply #56 on: Today at 12:20:46 pm »
If Leicester beat Wolves and Everton at home I'm going to start dreaming about Operation Everton Going Down

Southampton look like they've lost their fight. Forest will also just about slip down, IMO. Don't see where their points are coming from now.

Leeds are a bit of a worry. They need to try something else, because even if they go gung ho it won't be enough, they concede too many.
Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
« Reply #57 on: Today at 12:33:37 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on April  5, 2023, 02:51:47 pm
Southampton, Bournemouth and Leicester would be my guesses today. Sadly think Everton get out of it now, but I do think they'll go down next year.

Bournemouth look like they're pulling out of it.

Right now Southampton, Leicester and Forest but Leeds are seriously shite.

Still think Everton manage to get out of it purely because Dyche will get them enough draws or something, but I'd agree with whoever it was saying they've got the worst squad of all the teams. There's not one Everton player I'd have here even as a sub but there's a half decent body or two in most of the other squads.
Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
« Reply #58 on: Today at 12:50:09 pm »
Think Everton's got the worst remaining fixture list between themselves, Bournemouth, Forest and Leicester. Though they are playing Bournemouth at Goodison on the final day, that should be mental.

I don't see Dyche as their saviour at all. His reputation is staked on him having players that play his style at his disposal, something I think Everton lack at the moment. Since he joined they've shipped 20 goals versus scoring only 8, not exactly replicating his Burnley type numbers, nor are they indicative of an improvement since he took over. 
Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
« Reply #59 on: Today at 01:08:27 pm »
Pretty tough to call with all of them being so shit.

Assuming Bournemouth and above are safe

West Ham 31 pts with -12 GD
Leeds 29 points with -20 GD
Everton 27 pts with -22 GD
Forest 27 pts with -32 GD
Leicester 25 pts with -14 GD
Southampton 23 pts with -29 GD

GD could come into play for West Ham and Leicester being better than the rest, and for Forest it could have the opposite as they're at least 10 worse off than everyone bar Southampton.

Along with their European games, West Ham have Bournemouth A, Liverpool H, Palace A, Abu Dhabi A, Manc Utd H, Brentford A, Leeds H, Leicester H
Leeds - Fulham A, Leicester H, Bournemouth A, Abu Dhabi A, Saudi Arabia H, West Ham A, Spurs H
Everton - Palace A, Saudi H, Leicester A, Brighton A, Abu Dhabi H, Wolves A, Bournemouth H
Forest - Liverpool A, Brighton H, Brentford A, Southampton H, Chelsea A, Arsenal H, Palace A
Leicester - Wolves H, Leeds A, Everton H, Fulham A, Liverpool H, Saudi A, West Ham H
Southampton - Arsenal A, Bournemouth H, Saudi A, Forest A, Fulham H, Brighton A, Liverpool H

I could see Forest losing every game apart from Southampton.
Southampton could pick up a point or 2 v Bournemouth and Fulham.
Leeds need to sort themselves out sharpish.
Leicester could get out of it with a few points v Wolves, Leeds, Everton and West Ham.
Everton could easily lose their next 5 but still somehow be sitting in 17th.
Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:08:27 pm

Leeds - Fulham A, Leicester H, Bournemouth A, Abu Dhabi A, Saudi Arabia H, West Ham A, Spurs H


Leeds need some points, probably at least 5 I'd say, from their next 3 fixtures or they're fucked.
Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
« Reply #61 on: Today at 02:35:48 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:20:46 pm
If Leicester beat Wolves and Everton at home I'm going to start dreaming about Operation Everton Going Down



Codename Turdflush
Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
« Reply #62 on: Today at 02:54:57 pm »
As others have said, the key game is Leicester-Everton

If Leicester win that, I think Everton have one foot over the trapdoor, as I could see them then only getting to 32 points max. If Everton win that game, it buys them enough breathing space and I would say they'd just about keep clear.

Can see each of Leeds, Leicester and Forest finishing on 32-33 points. It's just a pity one or two of these have been unable to put a run together to pull themselves clear.

I reckon WHU will safe (35-36 points)



Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
« Reply #63 on: Today at 03:30:35 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:54:57 pm
As others have said, the key game is Leicester-Everton


I think Leicester generally speaking are the 'king makers' here. It feels like they might have the players to pull themselves out of it, and to me at least they look like a squad most capable of putting enough results together. If they do then there's suddenly 2 places in play rather than 2. And I'd think that would be enough to relegate everton along with one of forest or leeds.
Re: Predictions for bottom 3/relegation
« Reply #64 on: Today at 03:41:01 pm »
Part of me wants Everton to stay up for another year. They aren't getting better next season. May have a points deduction. SO pro-long the agony for them. Once they are relegated they can get rid of their high earners which will give them a much needed reset.
