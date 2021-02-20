Such a sad end to his career, but his health is the most important thing.



When he joined, he was written off by many, consistently the scape goat for shit performances and given no chance of success at LFC.



His rise to fan favourite was a thing of beauty & despite there still being people in our fanbase unable to admit how good he was, by 2011, his performances were regularly absolutely brilliant, he was a firm starter and one of the best DCM's in the league.



I remember the League Cup Quarter Final away at Chelsea in 2011. We won 2-0 - the build up in the pubs was amazing, we were escorted to the ground by police as we sang throughout the streets of Chelsea and the celebrations after the game were class. But I remember the game as it was the game that Lucas suffered a cruciate ligament injury and was stretchered off. We were all devastated for the lad as we all knew how good he was and how far he'd come to get to that level. He was then out for 6 months & like many who have done their ACL, was never able to get back to the levels he reached before it.



But make no mistake, in that 2011 season, he was unbelievable!



"And that is why we like him, we like him, we like him! In fact we fucking love him, we love him, we love him!"



A true gent, a true red, he was written off early, but left a legend.



Enjoy your retirement and look after yourself Lucas. YNWA