« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Lucas Leiva Retires  (Read 477 times)

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,734
Lucas Leiva Retires
« on: Yesterday at 04:12:26 pm »
https://youtu.be/u-7QmKpSXMo

Lucas Leiva has retired. Recently returned, from Lazio, to the club, Gremio, where he made his name in Brasil, he fell victim to heart issues that manifested in early season training. He took a couple of months to rest and hoped that they would resolve themselves but alas they have not and he in a short, emotional interview (above) sadly announced his retirement.

I loved Lucas. He was the original Scouse Brasilian and paved the way for the great connection we have with his country. He carried himself with great dignity and professionalism and no little humour. He always gave 100% and (I felt) always put the team first. He had to fight to gain the respect of the terraces here and while he was never the silky, smooth, South American trickster we possibly thought we were buying he more than made up for it in vision, tactical awareness, skill, selflessness and dogged determination.

I won't ramble on about him and I'm sure many of you will have your own memories of the man from Dourados to share. I appreciated him, his qualities are synonymous with those of this club. Heart, spirit, humour, the collective. I wish him and his family well, he'll always have a place in our hearts. He's a credit to himself, his family and his country. Valeu Lucas.

Mods, not sure where this goes ok !
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:15:36 pm by Dougle »
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,505
  • YNWA
Re: Lucas Leiva Retires
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:18:11 pm »
Logged

Offline groove

  • eeeeee baby!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,706
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lucas Leiva Retires
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:31:34 pm »
Kinda think he deserves a thread outside of the ex-players one? I don't like this "ah, we love Lucas, he's a great lad, loves the club, stuck around forever" thing because it maybe diminishes the fact of what a good player he was?
Logged

Offline groove

  • eeeeee baby!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,706
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lucas Leiva Retires
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:35:08 pm »
A player that read the game so well it allowed him to play at the top level, despite the fact that injuries and age have basically left him incapable of more than a trot, until his heart literally said "no more".
Logged

Offline Lucaspool FC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 530
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lucas Leiva Retires
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:27:02 pm »
Oh no have to change my nick now :( To Leivarpool perhaps what a legend!
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,693
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Lucas Leiva Retires
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:53:08 pm »
A really intelligent player who read the game well. Great at keeping possession.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,499
Re: Lucas Leiva Retires
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:54:19 pm »
Quote from: groove on Yesterday at 04:31:34 pm
Kinda think he deserves a thread outside of the ex-players one? I don't like this "ah, we love Lucas, he's a great lad, loves the club, stuck around forever" thing because it maybe diminishes the fact of what a good player he was?
We do love him though ♥️
Logged

Offline Always_A_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,375
  • The reds are coming up the hill boys
Re: Lucas Leiva Retires
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:49:26 pm »
Such a sad end to his career, but his health is the most important thing.

When he joined, he was written off by many, consistently the scape goat for shit performances and given no chance of success at LFC.

His rise to fan favourite was a thing of beauty & despite there still being people in our fanbase unable to admit how good he was, by 2011, his performances were regularly absolutely brilliant, he was a firm starter and one of the best DCM's in the league.

I remember the League Cup Quarter Final away at Chelsea in 2011. We won 2-0 - the build up in the pubs was amazing, we were escorted to the ground by police as we sang throughout the streets of Chelsea and the celebrations after the game were class. But I remember the game as it was the game that Lucas suffered a cruciate ligament injury and was stretchered off. We were all devastated for the lad as we all knew how good he was and how far he'd come to get to that level. He was then out for 6 months & like many who have done their ACL, was never able to get back to the levels he reached before it.

But make no mistake, in that 2011 season, he was unbelievable!

"And that is why we like him, we like him, we like him! In fact we fucking love him, we love him, we love him!"

A true gent, a true red, he was written off early, but left a legend.

Enjoy your retirement and look after yourself Lucas. YNWA
Logged
Quote from: Robinred on February 20, 2021, 11:26:24 pm
Well still finish in top four - and they wont. You can quote me on this in May.

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,956
Re: Lucas Leiva Retires
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:13:27 pm »
Love him. Fallow period when he was here but gave it his all and rightfully endeared himself to the fans.
Logged

Offline lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,499
Re: Lucas Leiva Retires
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:02:54 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 11:13:27 pm
Love him. Fallow period when he was here but gave it his all and rightfully endeared himself to the fans.
👍
Logged

Offline didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,224
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lucas Leiva Retires
« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:25:52 am »
Developed into a world class player with us. Intelligence coupled with tenacity.  That knee injury took a lot from him.  Hope it's an easily managed condition he has, always came across as a top lad.
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,197
Re: Lucas Leiva Retires
« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:29:34 am »
One of the most memorable players we've had. I still use his "unluckeeee" line whenever I see something funny
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,691
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lucas Leiva Retires
« Reply #12 on: Today at 03:08:43 am »
Quote from: groove on Yesterday at 04:31:34 pm
Kinda think he deserves a thread outside of the ex-players one? I don't like this "ah, we love Lucas, he's a great lad, loves the club, stuck around forever" thing because it maybe diminishes the fact of what a good player he was?

Yea but some nice posts in there from Jason.
At his peak he was a great 6. Absolutely one of the best.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,723
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Lucas Leiva Retires
« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:25:16 am »
Hope he still has the flag I gave him..

YNWA Lucas.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 