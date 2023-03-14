Poll

Please select the winner from the following match:

Lastrador vs
7 (53.8%)
El Lobo
6 (46.2%)

Total Members Voted: 13

Author Topic: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) - Lastrador vs El Lobo (till 6.00pm)  (Read 123 times)

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,069
Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) - Lastrador vs El Lobo (till 6.00pm)
« on: Today at 12:49:34 pm »
As the previous match up between Lastrador and El Lobo ended in a draw, they both get the chance to face each other again, with the winner going through to the next round. Voting closes at 6.00pm:


Lastrador

Quote from: Lastrador on March 14, 2023, 09:44:33 pm
Butch Cassidy
and the Sundance Kid
1969| Western

Se7en
1995| Thriller

Stagecoach
1939| Adventure

Wild Strawberries
1957| Drama

The Grand Budapest Hotel
2014| Comedy

Brazil
1985| Sci-Fi

Let the Right One In
2008| Horror
Willy Wonka
and the Chocolate Factory
1971| Family

The King of Comedy
1982| Wildcard

The Conformist
1970| Bonus
 


vs

El Lobo

Quote from: El Lobo on March 15, 2023, 09:11:09 am
Pinocchio
1940 | Ainimation
 Once Upon a Time in the West
1968 | Western
Back To The Future
1985 | Sci-Fi
Gladiator
2000 | Adventure
Casino Royale
2006 | Wildcard
 
The 400 Blows
1959 | Drama
Chinatown
1974 | Thriller
The Big Lebowski
1998 | Comedy
Get Out
2018 | Horror
A Clockwork Orange
1974 | Wildcard

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,824
  • Not Italian
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) - Lastrador vs El Lobo (till 6.00pm)
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:02:13 pm »
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) - Lastrador vs El Lobo (till 6.00pm)
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:05:54 pm »
Oh yeah, forgot ;D

Well done Las, unlucky Lobo.
Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,331
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) - Lastrador vs El Lobo (till 6.00pm)
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:06:02 pm »
Pretty sure that last vote came at 6:01

Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) - Lastrador vs El Lobo (till 6.00pm)
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:34:25 pm »
Just PMing tubby to confirm there's no conspiracy here.
Re: Super Ultimate Last Ever * (Working Title) - Lastrador vs El Lobo (till 6.00pm)
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:23:37 pm »
Dont mention tubby, I mentioned him once.
