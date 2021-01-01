« previous next »
Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March

RedG13

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
Reply #640 on: Today at 12:38:43 am
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Yesterday at 06:06:12 pm
Not if the ball is blocked on the line by the hand. Probably should have sent off Adam Smith for us too, on that basis.
There was a defender on the Line with Smith handball and was not on the goal line
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
Reply #641 on: Today at 12:55:40 am
Quote from: Wghennessy on Yesterday at 11:05:28 pm
What is it then?

I'd say if he punched him or booted him then that's an assault

Did he hurt the referee in any way whatsover?
Armchair expert

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
Reply #642 on: Today at 02:55:01 am
I see that dickhead Chris Sutton is calling for a 10 game ban now...🤔
Which is a bit rich seeing as DiCanio got nine games for actually pushing a ref over ...Then again it was against Utd so the punishment has to be more
rushyman

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
Reply #643 on: Today at 07:30:31 am
They were both reds and decisions were right

One handball cost them the entire game.

If we start saying it's bent because of this it's Everton territory. My only problem is Fernandes can push about refs at will.
Fromola

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
Reply #644 on: Today at 07:59:43 am
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 02:55:01 am
I see that dickhead Chris Sutton is calling for a 10 game ban now...🤔
Which is a bit rich seeing as DiCanio got nine games for actually pushing a ref over ...Then again it was against Utd so the punishment has to be more

If he'd punched Kavanagh i'd offer him the freedom of Liverpool. The Manc twat is as bent as a 9 bob note and cost us a league title with his corruption.

Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 09:29:50 pm
Was always a surely not for me until last year with the City decision against Everton and the Spurs game against us. Not a doubt in my mind now.

They were both Kavanagh (on VAR). Only surprised he didn't find something to rule out those goals at Newcastle for us (he certainly tried).
