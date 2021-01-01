Not if the ball is blocked on the line by the hand. Probably should have sent off Adam Smith for us too, on that basis.
What is it then?
I see that dickhead Chris Sutton is calling for a 10 game ban now...🤔 Which is a bit rich seeing as DiCanio got nine games for actually pushing a ref over ...Then again it was against Utd so the punishment has to be more
Was always a surely not for me until last year with the City decision against Everton and the Spurs game against us. Not a doubt in my mind now.
Page created in 0.024 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.62]