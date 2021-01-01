I see that dickhead Chris Sutton is calling for a 10 game ban now...🤔

Which is a bit rich seeing as DiCanio got nine games for actually pushing a ref over ...Then again it was against Utd so the punishment has to be more



Was always a surely not for me until last year with the City decision against Everton and the Spurs game against us. Not a doubt in my mind now.



If he'd punched Kavanagh i'd offer him the freedom of Liverpool. The Manc twat is as bent as a 9 bob note and cost us a league title with his corruption.They were both Kavanagh (on VAR). Only surprised he didn't find something to rule out those goals at Newcastle for us (he certainly tried).