Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March

A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
Reply #600 on: Today at 07:26:03 pm
My problem is, if I start to really believe that the game is bent/rigged... there's literally no point in watching anymore.  :(
JRed

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
Reply #601 on: Today at 07:37:35 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 07:26:03 pm
My problem is, if I start to really believe that the game is bent/rigged... there's literally no point in watching anymore.  :(
I dont know how anyone can not see how the refs are bent.
A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
Reply #602 on: Today at 07:40:23 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:37:35 pm
I dont know how anyone can not see how the refs are bent.

Then, what's the point of watching/following it any more? ???
JRed

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
Reply #603 on: Today at 07:43:19 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 07:40:23 pm
Then, what's the point of watching/following it any more? ???
There isnt much. Between the bent refs and the sportswashing cheats, the game is dead.
A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
Reply #604 on: Today at 07:45:59 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:43:19 pm
There isnt much. Between the bent refs and the sportswashing cheats, the game is dead.

 :( :(
Fromola

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
Reply #605 on: Today at 07:46:59 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 07:26:03 pm
My problem is, if I start to really believe that the game is bent/rigged... there's literally no point in watching anymore.  :(

It's no more bent/rigged than it was in the Ferguson days and that was in plain sight the shit he pulled.

VAR has seemed to make it worse though the favours these get year in year out. Usually from Manc refs as well while the media never say a word.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
Reply #606 on: Today at 07:48:31 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 07:26:03 pm
My problem is, if I start to really believe that the game is bent/rigged... there's literally no point in watching anymore.  :(
I usually don't these days to be honest with you, used to be I'd have watched any televised football from any league, then I just started concentrating on British football, then just our games, now I've even missed our matches too, a lot of people I talk to about it now are in the same boat, watching season after season of financially doped cheats winning at a canter kind of drains away any enthusiasm you had for the game.
Fromola

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
Reply #607 on: Today at 07:52:50 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 07:48:31 pm
I usually don't these days to be honest with you, used to be I'd have watched any televised football from any league, then I just started concentrating on British football, then just our games, now I've even missed our matches too, a lot of people I talk to about it now are in the same boat, watching season after season of financially doped cheats winning at a canter kind of drains away any enthusiasm you had for the game.

VAR has killed it as a spectator sport as well. Even watching games as a neutral, every time there's a goal you're waiting to see replays to see if it could be ruled out for anything, it's just not what the game is about. I like watching FA Cup games like the Sheff United one today where there's no VAR and it's just a just a good game of football. But then the reward is they get stuffed by City at Wembley with the million pound a week robot scoring 5 goals or whatever.

Even The Championship isn't that interesting as it's just the same clubs going up and down all the time. The return of Burnley to get walloped by City twice (every single time) and then kick us off the pitch.

A Red Abroad

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
Reply #608 on: Today at 07:54:56 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 07:48:31 pm
I usually don't these days to be honest with you, used to be I'd have watched any televised football from any league, then I just started concentrating on British football, then just our games, now I've even missed our matches too, a lot of people I talk to about it now are in the same boat, watching season after season of financially doped cheats winning at a canter kind of drains away any enthusiasm you had for the game.

I know. I despair too. :(

But I can't just give it up.
vicar

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
Reply #609 on: Today at 07:56:30 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 06:46:37 pm
It wasn't man-handlingHang on, I'm not saying he shouldn't have been booked at Anfield. There's no comparison to each of their actions though.

However, he should have been booked for kicking Trent off the pitch, then booked again for pushing the linesman.
TankEngine10

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
Reply #610 on: Today at 08:24:29 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:47:48 pm
The first stupid mistake was Willian, let them score id still have backed Fulham at 1-1. Mitrovic was stupid too but hed never get a red for that against any other team, hed get a yellow and a stern warning.
Ridiculous statement. He assaulted the ref, ref was spot on.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
Reply #611 on: Today at 08:31:25 pm
Quote from: TankEngine10 on Today at 08:24:29 pm
Ridiculous statement. He assaulted the ref, ref was spot on.
You may well be correct in this case, but it's the sheer inconsistencies week in and week out, what's a red card this week, won't even warrant a VAR check next week, all of the teams in the league are supposed to be subject to the same rules, although as we all know some are more equal than others.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
Reply #612 on: Today at 08:33:49 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 07:54:56 pm
I know. I despair too. :(

But I can't just give it up.
And to think it was only us keeping the league alive as a competition against the cheats, and nearly every other set of supporters still wanted the financial dopers to beat us, just so that it was someone other than Liverpool, really sad.
Bullet500

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
Reply #613 on: Today at 08:36:18 pm
Thought both red cards were fair.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
Reply #614 on: Today at 08:37:49 pm
Quote from: TankEngine10 on Today at 08:24:29 pm
Ridiculous statement. He assaulted the ref, ref was spot on.

Assaulted :lmao
FlashGordon

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
Reply #615 on: Today at 08:37:58 pm
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 08:36:18 pm
Thought both red cards were fair.

They were, but where were the red cards for Adam Smith and Bruno Fernandes against us  ;D
TankEngine10

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
Reply #616 on: Today at 08:42:13 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 08:37:49 pm
Assaulted :lmao
I mean, I've seen you of all people use that term for a bad tackle, mate. This was an actual act of aggression against the ref. It is an assault. The ref is within his rights to request Mitrovic gets a longer ban than the three he earned here, this is why refs are being attacked and intimidated around the country.
TankEngine10

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
Reply #617 on: Today at 08:45:08 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 08:31:25 pm
You may well be correct in this case, but it's the sheer inconsistencies week in and week out, what's a red card this week, won't even warrant a VAR check next week, all of the teams in the league are supposed to be subject to the same rules, although as we all know some are more equal than others.

Absolutely, and I agree on that, but to suggest either card was up for debate today was ridiculous. This was a case of the rules being applied correctly, I'm not sure what all the drama is about in this case to be honest.

In the case of Fernandes vs us, i agree he deserved a red, but the assistant fucked it by putting his hands on the rat first. Tjat was a loophole and rats love loopholes.
Dumbstar

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
Reply #618 on: Today at 08:46:39 pm
The FA rigged the draw so United play every game at home. Fulham denied 2 clear pens. The second goal is offside and the lines are adjusted to let it stand. The FA bricking it that 9 man Fulham could embarrass them.

Just the usual stuff to try get them to win the FA cup.

buttersstotch

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
Reply #619 on: Today at 08:50:54 pm
Quote from: TankEngine10 on Today at 08:45:08 pm
Absolutely, and I agree on that, but to suggest either card was up for debate today was ridiculous. This was a case of the rules being applied correctly, I'm not sure what all the drama is about in this case to be honest.

In the case of Fernandes vs us, i agree he deserved a red, but the assistant fucked it by putting his hands on the rat first. Tjat was a loophole and rats love loopholes.

It's the consistency. I don't think anyone thinks abuse of officials is fair. The ref were already reaching for a card before Mitrovic even pushed him.

There are numerous examples of players doing the same thing and not even having an eyelid batted at them.
Hazell

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
Reply #620 on: Today at 08:52:03 pm
Quote from: Bullet500 on Today at 08:36:18 pm
Thought both red cards were fair.

They were but like Flash said, it's just the inconsistency. We.should have had two red cards against us in the last two games for the same things.
TankEngine10

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
Reply #621 on: Today at 08:53:23 pm
Quote from: Dumbstar on Today at 08:46:39 pm
The FA rigged the draw so United play every game at home. Fulham denied 2 clear pens. The second goal is offside and the lines are adjusted to let it stand. The FA bricking it that 9 man Fulham could embarrass them.

Just the usual stuff to try get them to win the FA cup.
Ah lad  :lmao

Whatever about the way the two mancs keep getting the draws, I'm afraid altering the laws of physics for goals is still beyond the FA. Can we not slip into utter One flew over the cuckoos nest style madness on this one?
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
Reply #622 on: Today at 08:57:26 pm
Quote from: TankEngine10 on Today at 08:42:13 pm
I mean, I've seen you of all people use that term for a bad tackle, mate. This was an actual act of aggression against the ref. It is an assault. The ref is within his rights to request Mitrovic gets a longer ban than the three he earned here, this is why refs are being attacked and intimidated around the country.


And yet the FA decided to take zero action against rat face,that was the whole point of North Banks post.
TankEngine10

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
Reply #623 on: Today at 09:09:19 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:57:26 pm

And yet the FA decided to take zero action against rat face,that was the whole point of North Banks post.
If the ref and assistants were happy with the initial decision, no further action can be taken though, right? Is that still a thing?
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
Reply #624 on: Today at 09:16:09 pm
Quote from: TankEngine10 on Today at 08:42:13 pm
I mean, I've seen you of all people use that term for a bad tackle, mate. This was an actual act of aggression against the ref. It is an assault. The ref is within his rights to request Mitrovic gets a longer ban than the three he earned here, this is why refs are being attacked and intimidated around the country.

Seen a few refs pushed and manhandled. Should have been a yellow with a stern warning to calm down.

Given how biased the ref was all game, it's not really surprising the Fulham players were angry.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
Reply #625 on: Today at 09:18:36 pm
Quote from: TankEngine10 on Today at 08:45:08 pm
Absolutely, and I agree on that, but to suggest either card was up for debate today was ridiculous. This was a case of the rules being applied correctly, I'm not sure what all the drama is about in this case to be honest.

In the case of Fernandes vs us, i agree he deserved a red, but the assistant fucked it by putting his hands on the rat first. Tjat was a loophole and rats love loopholes.

He was stopping Fernandes from assaulting Trent

He could have been sent off several times in our game including when he went down holding his face. That was a yellow on it's own. Trying to crock Trent was another yellow. Shoving the lino was yet another yellow and he jumped in a few times so any of those could have been a yellow too. Even in this game he was running up to the ref and screaming and him and the lino. Deffo a few yellows worth of dissent and yet.. nothing.

The rules are not applied consistently.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
Reply #626 on: Today at 09:20:36 pm
Quote from: Dumbstar on Today at 08:46:39 pm
The FA rigged the draw so United play every game at home. Fulham denied 2 clear pens. The second goal is offside and the lines are adjusted to let it stand. The FA bricking it that 9 man Fulham could embarrass them.

Just the usual stuff to try get them to win the FA cup.



Yeah agree. The second was a clear offside. No surprise that it didn't get ruled out. Just a long line of 'strange' decisions throughout that game. Thought Fulham had a stonewaller turned down as well - and VAR again didn't bother checking it.

At least 5 decisions were harsh and went against Fulham. All of them could have turned the game. Kavanagh looked as dodgy as fuck, but then again it's every game now.
