I usually don't these days to be honest with you, used to be I'd have watched any televised football from any league, then I just started concentrating on British football, then just our games, now I've even missed our matches too, a lot of people I talk to about it now are in the same boat, watching season after season of financially doped cheats winning at a canter kind of drains away any enthusiasm you had for the game.



VAR has killed it as a spectator sport as well. Even watching games as a neutral, every time there's a goal you're waiting to see replays to see if it could be ruled out for anything, it's just not what the game is about. I like watching FA Cup games like the Sheff United one today where there's no VAR and it's just a just a good game of football. But then the reward is they get stuffed by City at Wembley with the million pound a week robot scoring 5 goals or whatever.Even The Championship isn't that interesting as it's just the same clubs going up and down all the time. The return of Burnley to get walloped by City twice (every single time) and then kick us off the pitch.