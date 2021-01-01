« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March  (Read 10300 times)

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,105
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #600 on: Today at 07:26:03 pm »
My problem is, if I start to really believe that the game is bent/rigged... there's literally no point in watching anymore.  :(
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,337
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #601 on: Today at 07:37:35 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 07:26:03 pm
My problem is, if I start to really believe that the game is bent/rigged... there's literally no point in watching anymore.  :(
I dont know how anyone can not see how the refs are bent.
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,105
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #602 on: Today at 07:40:23 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:37:35 pm
I dont know how anyone can not see how the refs are bent.

Then, what's the point of watching/following it any more? ???
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,337
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #603 on: Today at 07:43:19 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 07:40:23 pm
Then, what's the point of watching/following it any more? ???
There isnt much. Between the bent refs and the sportswashing cheats, the game is dead.
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,105
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #604 on: Today at 07:45:59 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:43:19 pm
There isnt much. Between the bent refs and the sportswashing cheats, the game is dead.

 :( :(
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,850
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #605 on: Today at 07:46:59 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 07:26:03 pm
My problem is, if I start to really believe that the game is bent/rigged... there's literally no point in watching anymore.  :(

It's no more bent/rigged than it was in the Ferguson days and that was in plain sight the shit he pulled.

VAR has seemed to make it worse though the favours these get year in year out. Usually from Manc refs as well while the media never say a word.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,943
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #606 on: Today at 07:48:31 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 07:26:03 pm
My problem is, if I start to really believe that the game is bent/rigged... there's literally no point in watching anymore.  :(
I usually don't these days to be honest with you, used to be I'd have watched any televised football from any league, then I just started concentrating on British football, then just our games, now I've even missed our matches too, a lot of people I talk to about it now are in the same boat, watching season after season of financially doped cheats winning at a canter kind of drains away any enthusiasm you had for the game.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,850
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #607 on: Today at 07:52:50 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 07:48:31 pm
I usually don't these days to be honest with you, used to be I'd have watched any televised football from any league, then I just started concentrating on British football, then just our games, now I've even missed our matches too, a lot of people I talk to about it now are in the same boat, watching season after season of financially doped cheats winning at a canter kind of drains away any enthusiasm you had for the game.

VAR has killed it as a spectator sport as well. Even watching games as a neutral, every time there's a goal you're waiting to see replays to see if it could be ruled out for anything, it's just not what the game is about. I like watching FA Cup games like the Sheff United one today where there's no VAR and it's just a just a good game of football. But then the reward is they get stuffed by City at Wembley with the million pound a week robot scoring 5 goals or whatever.

Even The Championship isn't that interesting as it's just the same clubs going up and down all the time. The return of Burnley to get walloped by City twice (every single time) and then kick us off the pitch.

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,105
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #608 on: Today at 07:54:56 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 07:48:31 pm
I usually don't these days to be honest with you, used to be I'd have watched any televised football from any league, then I just started concentrating on British football, then just our games, now I've even missed our matches too, a lot of people I talk to about it now are in the same boat, watching season after season of financially doped cheats winning at a canter kind of drains away any enthusiasm you had for the game.

I know. I despair too. :(

But I can't just give it up.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online vicar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,541
  • Free at last!
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #609 on: Today at 07:56:30 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 06:46:37 pm
It wasn't man-handlingHang on, I'm not saying he shouldn't have been booked at Anfield. There's no comparison to each of their actions though.

However, he should have been booked for kicking Trent off the pitch, then booked again for pushing the linesman.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Up
« previous next »
 