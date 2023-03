Again they play like absolute dog shite and spawn a win



Just hope Brighton smash them - there luck must surely run out



Just hope they don't win the 3 trophies which they really don't deserve. Not arsed if they win the Europa League as it's pure shite now anyway (and Mourinho won that and the League Cup with them a few years ago). Be a joke if Ten Hag wins 3 trophies in his first season when they're genuinely a bang average team that gets outplayed most weeks and got stuffed 7-0 at Anfield.We were a better side in 2001. The help they get from refs is off the charts every season.