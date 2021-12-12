She's a tory wanker too.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Arsenal take the lead. Martinelli with a nice finish from a Saka assist
Palace playing OK, but turn into a pub side when they get to the final 3rd.
"One nil to the Arsenal" is one of the worst chants in football.
Oh, now they can stop the game to remove a beachball from the pitch.
Palace will get twatted now I reckon.
Aye, that will never not piss me off
I'm still bitter about that myself. That ref would never have officiated another game if that had been against Fergusons Utd.
Absolutely absurd that none of the officials knew that the goal shouldn't have stood.
Arsenal will go eight clear
Crosby Nick never fails.
Prepare for those amazingly cringy screenshots and how will I explain to my grandkids that Arsenal didnt win the league from here posts. As if any of them will ever father children.
Yeah always annoys me when I think of that big, red inflatable globe bouncing around the groundBut enough about Steve Bruce's head, the beach ball was annoying, too
