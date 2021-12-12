« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March  (Read 6350 times)

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,715
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #360 on: Today at 12:23:37 pm »
Is that the Jack Robinson that was once our youngest ever player?
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,063
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #361 on: Today at 12:24:19 pm »
Tyler Morton's Blackburn Rovers take the lead - penalty.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,715
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #362 on: Today at 12:25:03 pm »
That's a clear as day pen, what the fuck are the commentators waffling about?
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,654
  • Bam!
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #363 on: Today at 12:25:06 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:23:37 pm
Is that the Jack Robinson that was once our youngest ever player?

Yes
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,428
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #364 on: Today at 12:25:17 pm »
Really impressed by Morton in the opening twenty, always had a great range of passing about him. But he looks more aggressive off the ball than I remember.

Interesting summer for him.
Logged
AHA!

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,063
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #365 on: Today at 12:28:01 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 12:25:17 pm
Really impressed by Morton in the opening twenty, always had a great range of passing about him. But he looks more aggressive off the ball than I remember.

Interesting summer for him.

Yeah, he's looking decent. :)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,715
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #366 on: Today at 12:28:35 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 12:25:06 pm
Yes

He's still the youngest to ever play for us in the league.
Harvey is the youngest in the FA Cup.
Jerome Sinclair the youngest in the League Cup.
Phil Charnock the youngest to play for us in Europe.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,834
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #367 on: Today at 12:29:50 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 12:25:17 pm
Really impressed by Morton in the opening twenty, always had a great range of passing about him. But he looks more aggressive off the ball than I remember.

Interesting summer for him.

Been dropped lately in the league but they've kept playing him in the cup, had a good performance at Leicester in the last round.

Championship is a long and brutal season, so he may have just needed a bit of a breather lately, he's not played much football before this season.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,063
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #368 on: Today at 12:29:59 pm »
Nasty deflection.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,834
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #369 on: Today at 12:34:36 pm »
Sheffield United have already reached more FA Cup semi finals than Everton in the last 30 years (or since the 1989 final).  Also played in as many League Cup semi finals in that time.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,715
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #370 on: Today at 01:19:50 pm »
Has this been described as a 'proper' cup tie yet?
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,715
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #371 on: Today at 01:20:42 pm »
Looked offside on first viewing

Nope, great timing.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,428
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #372 on: Today at 01:20:43 pm »
Excellent work winning the ball from Morton.

Cracking game.
Logged
AHA!

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,063
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #373 on: Today at 01:21:00 pm »
Nicely taken goal. :)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,834
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #374 on: Today at 01:22:38 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:19:50 pm
Has this been described as a 'proper' cup tie yet?

Littered with errors but a very fast paced match, good game to watch, what you'd expect from a big cup tie. The early kick off often subdues it but it's been good.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,715
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #375 on: Today at 01:23:37 pm »
Carter booked, ruling him out of the semi final v Man City.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,760
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #376 on: Today at 01:38:12 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 12:25:17 pm
Really impressed by Morton in the opening twenty, always had a great range of passing about him. But he looks more aggressive off the ball than I remember.

Interesting summer for him.

Yeah hes very tenacious, despite not being the quickest he can tackles.

I want him to go out on a PL loan next season.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,724
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #377 on: Today at 01:41:16 pm »
Pissing about with defensive changes when you're very comfortable usually ends up that way
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,715
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #378 on: Today at 01:41:31 pm »
Game on
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,527
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #379 on: Today at 01:41:50 pm »
Great game this.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Up
« previous next »
 