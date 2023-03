It's going down to the absolute wire at the bottom. Could genuinely see the three spots being active going into the last week of the season. I'd guess now that if anyone goes it'll be Bournemouth, but Southampton are still kicking themselves despite not being great. Leeds having Rodrigo back is massive and I still see Leicester and West Ham finishing above Everton so it's going to be a mad end to the season down there.



EFC/Spurs is big. A couple could leapfrog Everton before they take to the field that weekend. The points going Everton's way would help us but truthfully the way it's going I'm not sure how much we'll help ourselves with some tough fixtures coming up.