Author Topic: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March  (Read 4857 times)

Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #280 on: Today at 07:20:13 pm »
Chelsea have no identity under Potter
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #281 on: Today at 07:20:17 pm »
Kepa got a hand to it but not strong enough.
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #282 on: Today at 07:20:17 pm »

Chelsea 2 - [2] Everton; Ellis Simms 90' - https://dubz.co/video/8f406a & https://streamin.me/v/8dd70ae0
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #283 on: Today at 07:20:30 pm »
There were people worried about this Chelsea side finishing above us further up the page. If they do, forget Champions League football, we'll be in the bottom half.
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #284 on: Today at 07:20:34 pm »
5 minutes added time
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #285 on: Today at 07:21:04 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:20:07 pm
Everton have the opposite of a curse where they can never get relegated.

They'll never go down. They'll never do anything in the league either
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #286 on: Today at 07:21:36 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:21:04 pm
They'll never go down. They'll never do anything in the league either

Neverton.
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #287 on: Today at 07:22:01 pm »
Wouldn't mind a draw here to be honest. Koulibaly though.. awful defending
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #288 on: Today at 07:22:19 pm »
Chelsea are at home? Right?
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #289 on: Today at 07:22:26 pm »
How the fuck is Potter still in a job?
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #290 on: Today at 07:22:39 pm »
Football...

Shite.
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #291 on: Today at 07:22:55 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 07:22:26 pm
How the fuck is Potter still in a job?

Some weird PR around him as hes English
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #292 on: Today at 07:23:59 pm »
Everton were never going down in my opinion
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #293 on: Today at 07:24:09 pm »
Draw is probably best. Everton still down there and Chelsea further behind us. Potter must be a goner soon though.
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #294 on: Today at 07:24:34 pm »
Havertz is the worst header of the ball.
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #295 on: Today at 07:24:55 pm »
A draw is not much good for Everton.
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #296 on: Today at 07:25:36 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 07:24:09 pm
Draw is probably best. Everton still down there and Chelsea further behind us. Potter must be a goner soon though.
I'm not arsed if we finish above them, it'll still be in 5th or 6th.
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #297 on: Today at 07:25:36 pm »
FT

Chelsea 2-2 Everton
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #298 on: Today at 07:25:51 pm »
Still very much keeps them in it.

But also yeah, lol at the fear for Chelsea in the last page or so
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #299 on: Today at 07:26:55 pm »
Good point for the blues, still only 3 off the bottom though. It's so fucking tight down there.
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #300 on: Today at 07:26:59 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 07:25:36 pm
I'm not arsed if we finish above them, it'll still be in 5th or 6th.

Cheer up. Fucking hell.
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #301 on: Today at 07:27:59 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 07:25:36 pm
I'm not arsed if we finish above them, it'll still be in 5th or 6th.

I think it would do you and everyone here more good if you give up on the season quietly. This type of dwelling on misery is good for no one
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #302 on: Today at 07:28:11 pm »
State of them in the away end. You'd think they'd won something.
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #303 on: Today at 07:29:00 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 07:28:11 pm
State of them in the away end. You'd think they'd won something.

It's only been 3 days since they won something.
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #304 on: Today at 07:30:07 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 07:27:59 pm
I think it would do you and everyone here more good if you give up on the season quietly. This type of dwelling on misery is good for no one
It's an honest opinion based on how we've played all season but ok, sure.
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #305 on: Today at 07:30:25 pm »
As good as life gets for Everton

Get Down the chippy love, we're celebrating

Imagine if they won something
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #306 on: Today at 07:31:25 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:21:04 pm
They'll never go down. They'll never do anything in the league either

Except be a pain in our arse.

I'm honestly starting to think that PL teams hate LFC so much they just decide to gift points to Everton to keep them up - because they know them being around pisses us off.
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #307 on: Today at 07:31:58 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 07:24:55 pm
A draw is not much good for Everton.

Ofcourse it is. Thats a brilliant result for them.
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #308 on: Today at 07:32:41 pm »
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Today at 07:26:55 pm
Good point for the blues, still only 3 off the bottom though. It's so fucking tight down there.

4 points between Palace in 12th and Saints in 20th. Tough to predict who's gonna be the fall guys but I bet the BS escape by goal difference or somesuch. A completely unflushable turd. ;D
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #309 on: Today at 07:33:04 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 07:31:25 pm
Except be a pain in our arse.

I'm honestly starting to think that PL teams hate LFC so much they just decide to gift points to Everton to keep them up - because they know them being around pisses us off.
If they keep flirting with relegation they will eventually go down. I think the stadium might fuck them to be honest.
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #310 on: Today at 07:33:06 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 07:31:58 pm
Ofcourse it is. Thats a brilliant result for them.

It's not really. Look at the table.
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #311 on: Today at 07:33:13 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 07:30:07 pm
It's an honest opinion based on how we've played all season but ok, sure.

So your honest opinion is the season is basically over and you don't care where we finish because it'll be below 4th.

That's a fair opinion to have. You don't have to keep repeating it as a means to being upset no matter what happens.

Chelsea win and it's "ah shit they'll finish above us"

Chelsea lose and "Ah shit Everton stay up and we are still shit"

Also I know you were just as miserable and defeatist with results last season as well
