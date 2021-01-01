Brentford 1-0 Leicester
What's happening at Southampton, seems to have been a lot of subs?
Another day of every result going wrong, lovely.
Gerrin Saints!!
Our Wolves and Bournemouth away results were awful
Brentford [1] - 0 Leicester City; Mathias Jensen 32 - https://dubz.co/video/d13fda & https://streamin.me/v/6a8b136dBrentford 1 - [1] Leicester City; Harvey Barnes 53 - https://dubz.co/video/037af1 & https://streamin.me/v/5e6eb985Southampton 0 - [1] Tottenham; Pedro Porro 45+1' - https://dubz.co/video/eda301 & https://streamin.me/v/083a228cSouthampton [1] - 1 Tottenham; Che Adams 46' - https://dubz.co/video/09c5e6 & https://streamin.me/v/fe98f3eaBournemouth's 'Stephens handball vs Aston Villa, not given.' (in penalty area) - https://v.redd.it/ch4za89ysioa1Wolves 0 - [2] Leeds; Luke Ayling 49' - https://streamin.me/v/264b7063 &
Wolves 0 - [2] Leeds; Luke Ayling 49' - https://streamin.me/v/264b7063 &
Not the best set of results for Everton atm
Crosby Nick never fails.
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.27]