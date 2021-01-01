« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March  (Read 2733 times)

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,493
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #120 on: Today at 03:24:54 pm »

Wolves 0 - [1] Leeds; Jack Harrison 6' - https://dubz.co/video/ac17e8 & https://streamin.me/v/80904f7e

Aston Villa [1] - 0 Bournemouth; Douglas Luiz 7 - https://dubz.co/video/7a9fbb & https://streamin.me/v/bb93db7a
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,697
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #121 on: Today at 03:35:42 pm »
Brentford 1-0 Leicester
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,918
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #122 on: Today at 03:36:47 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:35:42 pm
Brentford 1-0 Leicester

Rodgers is surely on the brink

They can go down
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,767
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #123 on: Today at 03:39:49 pm »
What's happening at Southampton, seems to have been a lot of subs?
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,697
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #124 on: Today at 03:46:45 pm »
Soton 0-1 Spurs
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,719
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #125 on: Today at 03:47:02 pm »
Another day of every result going wrong, lovely.
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,017
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #126 on: Today at 03:47:04 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 03:39:49 pm
What's happening at Southampton, seems to have been a lot of subs?

Lots of knocks and fatigue it would appear. :)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,017
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #127 on: Today at 03:47:33 pm »
And Spurs score.  :(
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,983
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #128 on: Today at 03:52:42 pm »
Wolves v Leeds,not happy could be a moody second half.
Logged

Offline Redman78

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,984
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #129 on: Today at 03:56:27 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 03:47:02 pm
Another day of every result going wrong, lovely.

Will happen most weeks to be fair, of course they'll have their slip ups but that's where we need consistency to have any chance of top 4.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,219
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #130 on: Today at 03:57:35 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 03:47:02 pm
Another day of every result going wrong, lovely.

makes zero difference if we can't win our games.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,235
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #131 on: Today at 04:02:40 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 03:47:02 pm
Another day of every result going wrong, lovely.

It doesnt matter.
Results went our way and we still fucked up. Unless we start winning, other results will matter little.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,719
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #132 on: Today at 04:08:34 pm »
Gerrin Saints!!
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,697
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #133 on: Today at 04:08:35 pm »
Wolves 0-2 Leeds
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,697
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #134 on: Today at 04:09:27 pm »
Soton 1-1 Spurs
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,918
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #135 on: Today at 04:10:04 pm »
Our Wolves and Bournemouth away results were awful
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,017
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #136 on: Today at 04:12:17 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 04:08:34 pm
Gerrin Saints!!

That young Walcott for Southampton looks like a prospect. :)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,697
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #137 on: Today at 04:13:24 pm »
Brentford 1-1 Leicester
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,493
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #138 on: Today at 04:14:11 pm »

Brentford [1] - 0 Leicester City; Mathias Jensen 32 - https://dubz.co/video/d13fda & https://streamin.me/v/6a8b136d

Brentford 1 - [1] Leicester City; Harvey Barnes 53 - https://dubz.co/video/037af1 & https://streamin.me/v/5e6eb985


Southampton 0 - [1] Tottenham; Pedro Porro 45+1' - https://dubz.co/video/eda301 & https://streamin.me/v/083a228c

Southampton [1] - 1 Tottenham; Che Adams 46' - https://dubz.co/video/09c5e6 & https://streamin.me/v/fe98f3ea


Bournemouth's 'Stephens handball vs Aston Villa, not given.' (in penalty area) - https://v.redd.it/ch4za89ysioa1


Wolves 0 - [2] Leeds; Luke Ayling 49' - https://streamin.me/v/264b7063 &
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,017
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #139 on: Today at 04:16:11 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:10:04 pm
Our Wolves and Bournemouth away results were awful

And Forest.  :(
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,017
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #140 on: Today at 04:16:46 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 04:14:11 pm
Brentford [1] - 0 Leicester City; Mathias Jensen 32 - https://dubz.co/video/d13fda & https://streamin.me/v/6a8b136d

Brentford 1 - [1] Leicester City; Harvey Barnes 53 - https://dubz.co/video/037af1 & https://streamin.me/v/5e6eb985


Southampton 0 - [1] Tottenham; Pedro Porro 45+1' - https://dubz.co/video/eda301 & https://streamin.me/v/083a228c

Southampton [1] - 1 Tottenham; Che Adams 46' - https://dubz.co/video/09c5e6 & https://streamin.me/v/fe98f3ea


Bournemouth's 'Stephens handball vs Aston Villa, not given.' (in penalty area) - https://v.redd.it/ch4za89ysioa1


Wolves 0 - [2] Leeds; Luke Ayling 49' - https://streamin.me/v/264b7063 &

Ta mate.  :thumbup
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,017
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #141 on: Today at 04:17:59 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 04:14:11 pm


Wolves 0 - [2] Leeds; Luke Ayling 49' - https://streamin.me/v/264b7063 &

The state of the defending.  ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,895
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #142 on: Today at 04:20:34 pm »
Not the best set of results for Everton atm
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,697
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #143 on: Today at 04:20:56 pm »
Wolves 0-3 Leeds
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 715
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #144 on: Today at 04:22:23 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:20:34 pm
Not the best set of results for Everton atm
Pity
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,918
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #145 on: Today at 04:23:26 pm »
Everton will stay up.

They will get a draw here and there plus worse teams than them down there.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,697
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #146 on: Today at 04:24:04 pm »
Wolves 1-3 Leeds
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,697
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #147 on: Today at 04:27:29 pm »
Soton 1-2 Spurs
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,017
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #148 on: Today at 04:28:40 pm »
Harry f*cking Kane!  >:(
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,908
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League/FA Cup fixtures 17th - 19th March
« Reply #149 on: Today at 04:29:11 pm »
Fuck off Spurs you boring bastards.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 