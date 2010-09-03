I know what you mean with that description, but I thought it was just so brilliantly, perfectly Irish in its storytelling that I found it irresistible. I wouldn't say I liked it as much as "In Bruges," because it lacked some of the sweet charm of that one - not to mention the scrumptious Clemence Poesy - but I thought it was much more deserving of the Oscar than "Everything, Everywhere."



Everyone is different, obviously, but I found it fairly trite and pretty boring. Missus nearly walked out halfway through.The story wasn't really much of a story either. Old bloke knows he'll be remembered for nothing decides to invite people across from the City and then chops his fingers off and writes a song that he gets them to play knowing that they'll take the story back with them and he'll be remembered as the mad bastard who cut his fingers off.Pretty much sums it up apart from the poor donkey.Thought In Bruge was pretty boring as well to be honest.As I said, I like to go to the cinema to be entertained. If I'm watching a film that's not actually entertaining then I usually don't like it very much, especially as I've got off my arse and go to the pictures with the missus, so being bored on 'date night' isn't great.