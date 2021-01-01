well i'm glad that you enjoyed your trip - but i wanted us to win a football match no matter what



I have been to a few away games in Europe and part of the whole thing is enjoying the place you go to. The fact that people spend lots of cash and time to support the team indicates that winning is very important, and being there cheering on the team is the reason for going. However, taking in the sights and picking up the vibe of the city is all part of the event. My last game was Atetico in 2020 andthe fact I spent a few hours in the Prado, which was great, didn't mean I wasn't interested in us winning the match. To be honest, the match was crap and the Prado visit was the highlight.