Before reading this thread I'd like to post my own thoughts about the game. It had a chess-like quality to it as against the first match which was like a boxing match, with both teams swinging to knock each other out. I thought the first half was fairly even and the only area (for me) where we left ourselves down was in finishing. We attacked well as did Madrid when they bothered to. Second half they both slowed the game in general, time wasting from the start and also put a bit more into scoring. We were ok without ever really troubling them. Again, like the first game they bullied Mo who had 2 or 3 players tackling him heavily at times. As such I understood Klopp's reasoning for subbing on Harvey and Bobby as an attempt to gain control push them back and probe for a break or an error on their part. We nearly scored a couple of times, ironically the closest being Harvey choosing to pass when he had a clear sight of goal, of course they scored from the next period of play when the break went their way. Harvey made a very positive difference, bringing Mo into it with fluid neat passing and moving. The one thing we probably missed was a killer in the box. Bobby was a gamble that didn't pay off in that respect.

Overall I thought it was a good, tactically pragmatic approach. We didn't gamble at exposing ourselves (Though VIni murdered us again) and as a consequence we possibly lacked something up front. If we had been level or even a goal down it could well have yielded a victory overall. As it was we needed a couple of breaks and as has generally happened this season they didn't go our way. They gave it a good go but 3 goals was way too much to pull back to that Madrid team for this Liverpool team.



There is a bigger picture I know but that's what I made of us last night. Madrid are excellent, well balanced with great game understanding throughout the team. We are down a couple of levels from last season and in transition.