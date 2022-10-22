Haha, this thread man.
Anyway, back to the game, we were slow all over the pitch. But it really is the midfield's lack of energy that is setting us back. Bellingham doesnt fix this himself, he will need energy around him too. Trent did frustrate me yesterday, only because he's better than that. His over-hit passes, just didnt land at all, he's got the lofted pass in his locker, but he wasnt good. vinicius made him look silly, but one of the 3 shining lights was Konate, he barely got beat, with a poor performing midfield in front of him, he still held his own.
Gakpo looked busy, fighting for the ball more than many others, still a bit disjointed, because he was playing so deep. The other shining light has been our goalkeeper. My fear is, with low morale, we might lose this guy. He is so good, kept us in the game as long as he could.
It was real madrid, we were 5-2 down, game was done in the first leg, we played okay in parts, but couldnt get 1 goal let alone 3. I think if we got one goal and won the game, most would be happy, but we lost 1-0. We have 2 weeks now, to get Henderson - Fabinho and Bajectic/Elliot firing for the Man City game. Its not must win, but it is must not lose.