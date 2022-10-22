« previous next »
Author Topic: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78  (Read 10269 times)

Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
« Reply #480 on: Today at 10:00:40 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:55:29 am

It annoys me because on here, I personally know a lot of match-going reds that I have been lucky enough to know for years. We'd go to the game, we'd talk about the game and that would be home and away. I don't do that many aways thesedays because of life - but am considering to getting back into it when I retire - but it was people you knew that went to the match. These people would post measured and fascinating stuff about the game that you'd missed and even when we were crap, it was stuff looking at the game and the players and quite often what went well among the bad stuff.

But it was all stuff you'd talk about going to the game, it was the beauty of what we'd tried and quite often when we lost, it was the talent and skill that undid us and the moves that the other team made.

Referees have pretty much ruined the game now, but I don't want to get into that here.

But now it's all about negatives. If we don't win, it isn't about the positives or what we did well; it's an endless wall of negativity, gloom and anger. A world-class player one week is labelled as 'shite' and 'not fit to wear the shirt' the next.

I support Liverpool for the joy of it. For the goals, for the glory but also for the bad times and sticking together when times get rough. To shout even louder when we're crap. To clap even more when the wheels have fallen off. The defend the Reds against the indefensible sometimes. Because isn't that what you do as a fan. The word literally means fanatic.

Instead now we have a miserable, boring, dire, crying, whining, negative shitbag of wank from people that seem to want to appear knowledagble and 'fair' when it comes to us and a fair few of them are so entrenched in their misery (That they inflict on us) that even if we won everything going, they'd still be fucking moaning about something.

Let's get footy supporting back to what it was. It's not a career. It doesn't have to be serious. It's about fun and joy and the experience. Just fucking enjoy it you miserable bastards :)

It's not that place anymore. I stopped posting on here years ago when it changed from the place you speak of to what it is now. I'm only here now because I'm bored shitless with my leg in a pot which by the way, prevents me from goin the game.

Think of your sanity.
Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
« Reply #481 on: Today at 10:33:52 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:41:08 am
The biggest disappointment for me, again, is our fucking fans.

We were losing 5-2 to Real Madrid. The chances of winning or going through were slight.

Thought we played fairly well and we were a bit defensive, but while we wanted to win, getting battered 5-0 if we couldn't wasn't a desirable outcome.

I'm disappointed we're out, but to hear the fucking crying nowdays is pretty pathetic. I suppose that's the difference. In the past we'd go to the game or watch it in the pub and we'd have a moan about whatever and it was gone. We'd got it out of our system. We'd whinged about something and it's finished.

Nowdays you get some cryarsing inbred c*nt throwing his dummy out of the pram and before you know it every bellend has to 'go one better' or 'outdo' him and then you have a fucking wall of crying, whining, babyish shitbags all wailing like a group of Llamas on a holiday retreat in Butlins.

Well fuck off. Still proud of the team and what they've done and made up we've got Jurgen.

Worst thing for  me is that if we pick up again next season and go on a great run, these two-faced bastards will be the first ones shouting 'Yeah' as if they in any way deserve to even be supporting the reds after all their shite, crying and fucking bile.

We do well? Support the Reds. We do badly? Support the Reds.

Things go around in circles and sometimes we do well and sometimes we don't. No need to put the fucking boot in forever. Just fuck off. Rather have the club than most of the fans.

But that being said, we have got some of the best fans around, I'd like to hear their views more and their stories because at least they are worth a carrot unlike a lot of the moaning twats who even fucking moan when we fucking win. Fucks sake.

You seem to be of this ridiculous viewpoint that being unhappy with the current situation makes someone less of a supporter. Which is silly.
The people running the club right now deserve criticism because allowing this capitulation to happen isn't acceptable (a capitulation that was predicted for years by the way).

Although I did see a post from you downplaying the loss to Bournemouth and trying to make it a positive thing, simply because it effected the ev. That spoke volumes
Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
« Reply #482 on: Today at 10:36:28 am »
Quote from: Studge10 on Today at 10:33:52 am
You seem to be of this ridiculous viewpoint that being unhappy with the current situation makes someone less of a supporter. Which is silly.
The people running the club right now deserve criticism because allowing this capitulation to happen isn't acceptable (a capitulation that was predicted for years by the way).

Although I did see a post from you downplaying the loss to Bournemouth and trying to make it a positive thing, simply because it effected the ev. That spoke volumes

And you can get fucked as well. Surprised you weren't banned.

Fucking Mancs.
Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
« Reply #483 on: Today at 10:44:11 am »
Before this season, i actually thought that we had a good chance of winning the PL or CL. Now, everything is over in march. it makes me sick! i have never been more disappointed with how a season has turned out.
Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
« Reply #484 on: Today at 10:44:49 am »
Quote from: BCCC on Today at 10:00:40 am
It's not that place anymore. I stopped posting on here years ago when it changed from the place you speak of to what it is now. I'm only here now because I'm bored shitless with my leg in a pot which by the way, prevents me from goin the game.

Think of your sanity.

Bloody hell! That sounds painful.

As an alternative to some of the weird posts you see on here take up making some Airfix models or good quality jigsaws, more relaxing and therapeutic. ;D
Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
« Reply #485 on: Today at 10:49:25 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:36:28 am
And you can get fucked as well. Surprised you weren't banned.

Fucking Mancs.

huh? for what?

Sounds like i hit a nerve by calling you out on your nonsense.
Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
« Reply #486 on: Today at 10:55:33 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 10:44:49 am
Bloody hell! That sounds painful.

As an alternative to some of the weird posts you see on here take up making some Airfix models or good quality jigsaws, more relaxing and therapeutic. ;D

Nah, I've learned how to separate the internet from the club I support and have been going to watch for the last 50 years.
Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
« Reply #487 on: Today at 10:56:35 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:36:28 am
And you can get fucked as well. Surprised you weren't banned.

Fucking Mancs.

As with a few others mate, dont risk getting banned for 'that'.
Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
« Reply #488 on: Today at 11:30:55 am »
Quote from: MdArshad on Yesterday at 10:02:29 pm
First game against Fulham, the signs were there and we have been humilated time and time again in the league. 

First game in Europe, another sign was given, that our midfielders and defence are not good enough. What do we do? Just buy Gakpo. Amazingly pathetic club and Real Madrid's bitch we have turned to. This is what Porto feel everytime they meet us previously.

I have never criticised Klopp but given Kostas and Carvalho a few seconds or minutes is really a nice way to build up their confidence.



FFS how long you supported Liverpool? you think we are pathetic cos we are having a bad run? behave lad. We support Liverpool through thick and thin. Yeah we may not have unlimited resources just to go out and buy anyone we choose, but neither do the other 95% of English clubs. I think we get by pretty well seen as we have won the most silverware out of all the English clubs. Pathetic club? give your head a wobble ffs.
Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
« Reply #489 on: Today at 11:34:04 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:41:08 am
The biggest disappointment for me, again, is our fucking fans.

We were losing 5-2 to Real Madrid. The chances of winning or going through were slight.

Thought we played fairly well and we were a bit defensive, but while we wanted to win, getting battered 5-0 if we couldn't wasn't a desirable outcome.

I'm disappointed we're out, but to hear the fucking crying nowdays is pretty pathetic. I suppose that's the difference. In the past we'd go to the game or watch it in the pub and we'd have a moan about whatever and it was gone. We'd got it out of our system. We'd whinged about something and it's finished.

Nowdays you get some cryarsing inbred c*nt throwing his dummy out of the pram and before you know it every bellend has to 'go one better' or 'outdo' him and then you have a fucking wall of crying, whining, babyish shitbags all wailing like a group of Llamas on a holiday retreat in Butlins.

Well fuck off. Still proud of the team and what they've done and made up we've got Jurgen.

Worst thing for  me is that if we pick up again next season and go on a great run, these two-faced bastards will be the first ones shouting 'Yeah' as if they in any way deserve to even be supporting the reds after all their shite, crying and fucking bile.

We do well? Support the Reds. We do badly? Support the Reds.

Things go around in circles and sometimes we do well and sometimes we don't. No need to put the fucking boot in forever. Just fuck off. Rather have the club than most of the fans.

But that being said, we have got some of the best fans around, I'd like to hear their views more and their stories because at least they are worth a carrot unlike a lot of the moaning twats who even fucking moan when we fucking win. Fucks sake.

Very well said
Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
« Reply #490 on: Today at 11:46:52 am »
Quote from: Studge10 on Today at 10:49:25 am
huh? for what?

Sounds like i hit a nerve by calling you out on your nonsense.
Arent you bored of it yet?
I know it must be shit supporting the Abu Dhabi regime but it must be worse than I thought for people to sign up to rival teams forums.
Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
« Reply #491 on: Today at 11:53:09 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 11:46:52 am
Arent you bored of it yet?
I know it must be shit supporting the Abu Dhabi regime but it must be worse than I thought for people to sign up to rival teams forums.

What a truly nonsensical comment to make
Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
« Reply #492 on: Today at 12:18:47 pm »
Before reading this thread I'd like to post my own thoughts about the game. It had a chess-like quality to it as against the first match which was like a boxing match, with both teams swinging to knock each other out. I thought the first half was fairly even and the only area (for me) where we left ourselves down was in finishing. We attacked well as did Madrid when they bothered to. Second half they both slowed the game in general, time wasting from the start and also put a bit more into scoring. We were ok without ever really troubling them. Again, like the first game they bullied Mo who had 2 or 3 players tackling him heavily at times. As such I understood Klopp's reasoning for subbing on Harvey and Bobby as an attempt to gain control push them back and probe for a break or an error on their part. We nearly scored a couple of times, ironically the closest being Harvey choosing to pass when he had a clear sight of goal, of course they scored from the next period of play when the break went their way. Harvey made a very positive difference, bringing Mo into it with fluid neat passing and moving. The one thing we probably missed was a killer in the box. Bobby was a gamble that didn't pay off in that respect.
Overall I thought it was a good, tactically pragmatic approach. We didn't gamble at exposing ourselves (Though VIni murdered us again) and as a consequence we possibly lacked something up front. If we had been level or even a goal down it could well have yielded a victory overall. As it was we needed a couple of breaks and as has generally happened this season they didn't go our way. They gave it a good go but 3 goals was way too much to pull back to that Madrid team for this Liverpool team.

There is a bigger picture I know but that's what I made of us last night. Madrid are excellent, well balanced with great game understanding throughout the team. We are down a couple of levels from last season and in transition.
Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
« Reply #493 on: Today at 12:33:38 pm »
How many premiership titles would have we have won, without blatant cheating by you know who, and some poor finishing in last seasons champions league final when we were by far the better team.

Sure, havent quite hit the heights this time around.

But weve had our moments, we are far from a bad team
and we have the greatest manager since Paisley, as results prove.
Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
« Reply #494 on: Today at 12:37:41 pm »
Quote from: mickl on Today at 12:33:38 pm
How many premiership titles would have we have won, without blatant cheating by you know who, and some poor finishing in last seasons champions league final when we were by far the better team.

Sure, havent quite hit the heights this time around.

But weve had our moments, we are far from a bad team
and we have the greatest manager since Paisley, as results prove.

We'd have won loads more. But that team is done.

This is a new team. And we've got to be honest about it, we currently are closer to being a bad team than a top team- results show that. Just like prior results in recent years showed we were one of the best teams in decades.

Its time to rebuild, which will take years to do without proper investment.
Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
« Reply #495 on: Today at 12:38:02 pm »
Some of you boys and girls, like to sit on your hands and of course youre far to cool to wear Red on match day, Ive seen you, dont try and deny it.

Well why dont sit on some of your negative comments as well.

I am privileged to follow Liverpool.

And so by the way, are you.
Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
« Reply #496 on: Today at 12:41:56 pm »
You can always tell who the real fans are. They're the ones who hate the rest of the fanbase and spend most of their time here slagging off other fans.
Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
« Reply #497 on: Today at 12:43:06 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 12:41:56 pm
You can always tell who the real fans are. They're the ones who hate the rest of the fanbase and spend most of their time here slagging off other fans.

 ;D
