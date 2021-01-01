That was shite last night. We looked miles of Madrid, and the same with the other best team in Europe, Napoli this season.



This squad needs an overhaul. Too many players here that should be moved on. We only have to look at Madrid at how they planned their squad, yes they have spent a fortune but you need to at this level.



We spent every year under Klopp getting better, finding that extra margin that turns you from a good team to a winning one. Too many players have regressed.



We turned up at Madrids gaff with a two man midfield of Milner and Fab. I couldn't get angry at them, they were put into a difficult position.





The back five. It's only Ali that comes out well, Trent and Robertsons form have dropped. VVD looks like he's past his imperial phase, Konate is injured most of the time and Gomez and Matip look limp.



Every midfielder has issues. If Hendersons contract was up in the summer, I'd be like, thanks Jordan for what you have done, have a testimonial and off you go. Instead, we are stuck with him for another 2 years. Not good enough to start, rubbish off the bench. Fabinho playing like a 40 year old most of the time. Who is a Curtis Jones. He shouldn't be here next season. Thiago loves an injury. Elliot, I know the coaching staff love him but I can't it clicking in this current set up. Chamberlain and Kieta are done, they are gone in the summer and they know it. Milner is 37, he's no Modric. He can just about keep his head above water, mevermind coming in and running things. Bajčetić looks a good footballer, but does he have build for English football for a top 4 team long term? Just frustrating how we just fell apart in less than six months.



While I'm moaning, its clear we worked on those corners but fuck me, they were shite. Loading the box for Trent to twat it towards the halfway line missing everyone. Just a bad night that sums up this season.



Upfront, we are well stacked but nothing seems to click. It'd harsh but our season is over in March, Jota since coming back looks half the player. Its those fine margins at the top, once a player has lost it, we should be moving them on. Can you see Madrid keeping those players?



I've laid into the team there, individually they aren't to blame. Its down to the manager, footballing staff and board to fix it.