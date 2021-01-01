« previous next »
CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78

T.Mills

Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
Today at 07:33:55 am
Quote from: Studge10 on Today at 02:01:43 am
Someone like myself??

No idea what he meant by that but it made me chuckle. Something my 5 year old Daughter would say. ;D
keyop

Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
Today at 07:44:59 am
Well that was disappointing.

Its fairly damning for Keita and Ox to be on the bench in a game we have to win - both far younger, more creative, and attack minded than Milner but still not able to convince Jurgen they deserve to start. Bajetic and Hendo picking up injuries didnt help, but it wasnt unexpected considering how everyone except Mo and Alisson seems regularly crocked.

This summer cant come soon enough - clearly some players mustve downed tools in training if they cant even get picked for a must win champions league away game, where theres nothing to lose.

This Real side under Ancelotti are always tough to beat, but its interesting to see their age profile, considering all the comments about our squad being too old or finished. Their starting 11 was Courtois (30), Carvajal (33), Militao (25), Rudiger (30), Nacho (33), Modric (37), Camivinga (20) Kroos (33), Vinicius (22), Benzema (35), Valverde (24).

Seven players aged over 30, five of which are aged 33 or older, and average age of 30.

2 of Ancelottis 3 changes from the first leg were the same age as the player they replaced, so its not like they overran us with youth at Anfield and then brought on the old experienced heads to see out the home leg. We know these are European royalty with more experience in this competition than anyone, but we really shouldve put up far more of a fight over 2 legs - particularly against a team fielding 5 players in their starting 11 who are at the age most players have long since retired.

Big summer ahead and lots of ins and outs needed.
OOS

Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
Today at 07:52:24 am
That was shite last night. We looked miles of Madrid, and the same with the other best team in Europe, Napoli this season.

This squad needs an overhaul. Too many players here that should be moved on. We only have to look at Madrid at how they planned their squad, yes they have spent a fortune but you need to at this level.

We spent every year under Klopp getting better, finding that extra margin that turns you from a good team to a winning one. Too many players have regressed.

We turned up at Madrids gaff with a two man midfield of Milner and Fab. I couldn't get angry at them, they were put into a difficult position.


The back five. It's only Ali that comes out well, Trent and Robertsons form have dropped. VVD looks like he's past his imperial phase, Konate is injured most of the time and Gomez and Matip look limp.

Every midfielder has issues. If Hendersons contract was up in the summer, I'd be like, thanks Jordan for what you have done, have a testimonial and off you go. Instead, we are stuck with him for another 2 years. Not good enough to start, rubbish off the bench. Fabinho playing like a 40 year old most of the time. Who is a Curtis Jones. He shouldn't be here next season. Thiago loves an injury. Elliot, I know the coaching staff love him but I can't it clicking in this current set up. Chamberlain and Kieta are done, they are gone in the summer and they know it. Milner is 37, he's no Modric. He can just about keep his head above water, mevermind coming in and running things. Bajčetić looks a good footballer, but does he have build for English football for a top 4 team long term? Just frustrating how we just fell apart in less than six months.

While I'm moaning, its clear we worked on those corners but fuck me, they were shite. Loading the box for Trent to twat it towards the halfway line missing everyone. Just a bad night that sums up this season.

Upfront, we are well stacked but nothing seems to click. It'd harsh but our season is over in March, Jota since coming back looks half the player. Its those fine margins at the top, once a player has lost it, we should be moving them on. Can you see Madrid keeping those players?

I've laid into the team there, individually they aren't to blame. Its down to the manager, footballing staff and board to fix it.
Penfold78

Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
Today at 07:53:10 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:10:57 am
Weve had worse defeats but to go down so meekly is extraordinarily disappointing. The selection was bordering on dumb, lets be honest. So we pick 4 forwards? Cool, we need goals. That bit is fine on the face of it. How do you plan to create chances and put them in positions to score? Fabinho and James Milner? Yeah, thatll work If youre going to play 4 forwards and that midfield pairing one of them simply had to be Firmino. Absolutely reeked of the end of matches when a team is chasing it and they end up taking off loads of midfielders or defenders for strikers and making the team less dangerous. Klopp got it badly wrong.

In saying that, players have to take responsibility too. To concede 6 on the bounce against this version of Real Madrid is absolutely pathetic and not befitting of what Liverpool are in European competition. Weve been badly exposed and some huge changes need to be forthcoming otherwise we wont see games in this tournament for a while.

Milner starts because Klopp rates him highly for his leadership and game management. So do I. You cant just pick 11 players based on technical ability alone. There has to be a leader who sets the standard in terms of desire and discipline. The problem is for our pressing strategy to work we need our leader to have the legs of Mo Farah.
JRed

Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
Today at 07:59:51 am
Football is cyclical ( unless youre a dirty cheating state owned sportswasher) and it looks like were at the end of one cycle/ about to embark on a new one.
We cant expect to get to finals every year, weve had an amazing journey under Klopp , won everything and been to many finals. It did seem like we were going through the motions at times last night but I think we have to give Madrid credit, they just nullified any threat we had and made us second guess things at times.

I firmly believe that some of the players have lost a bit of their love for the game by being robbed of titles by a club that has had unprecedented charges of cheating levelled at them. I know I have.
There are lots of factors as to why we are struggling now. One things for sure tho, I wouldnt want any other manager to try and build another great team. It should be a bit of a revolving door in the summer, with players leaving and arriving.
Exciting times ahead!
mickl

Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
Today at 08:01:40 am
Time for a Red Star Belgrade moment.
Come back from the experience wiser.
TepidT2O

Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
Today at 08:06:50 am
Quote from: mickl on Today at 08:01:40 am
Time for a Red Star Belgrade moment.
Come back from the experience wiser.
End the thread. Great point, simple but crucial.
Big Dirk

Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
Today at 08:13:01 am
If last night didnt show the owners we need to invest in midfield then we need to pack up and go homeMilner and Fabinho couldnt open up a bag of Crispspainful to watchalso need Diaz back ASAP.
MonsLibpool

Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
Today at 08:20:29 am
No games in the next 2-3 weeks. We could all do with a break to be honest.
killer-heels

Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
Today at 08:21:38 am
Quote from: keyop on Today at 07:44:59 am
Well that was disappointing.

Its fairly damning for Keita and Ox to be on the bench in a game we have to win - both far younger, more creative, and attack minded than Milner but still not able to convince Jurgen they deserve to start. Bajetic and Hendo picking up injuries didnt help, but it wasnt unexpected considering how everyone except Mo and Alisson seems regularly crocked.

This summer cant come soon enough - clearly some players mustve downed tools in training if they cant even get picked for a must win champions league away game, where theres nothing to lose.

This Real side under Ancelotti are always tough to beat, but its interesting to see their age profile, considering all the comments about our squad being too old or finished. Their starting 11 was Courtois (30), Carvajal (33), Militao (25), Rudiger (30), Nacho (33), Modric (37), Camivinga (20) Kroos (33), Vinicius (22), Benzema (35), Valverde (24).

Seven players aged over 30, five of which are aged 33 or older, and average age of 30.

2 of Ancelottis 3 changes from the first leg were the same age as the player they replaced, so its not like they overran us with youth at Anfield and then brought on the old experienced heads to see out the home leg. We know these are European royalty with more experience in this competition than anyone, but we really shouldve put up far more of a fight over 2 legs - particularly against a team fielding 5 players in their starting 11 who are at the age most players have long since retired.

Big summer ahead and lots of ins and outs needed.

They play a different style to us but funnily enough I was thinking about their age profile as well (no idea how old the likes of Nacho was), as well as thinking about how much i hate Jeremy C*nt.

I think maybe the physicality of the league helps them and would love to know the minutes played by certain players.
Gerry Attrick

Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
Today at 08:26:29 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:21:38 am
They play a different style to us but funnily enough I was thinking about their age profile as well (no idea how old the likes of Nacho was), as well as thinking about how much i hate Jeremy C*nt.

I think maybe the physicality of the league helps them and would love to know the minutes played by certain players.

The likes of Benzema hardly plays a La Liga game unless its against a top half side. Modric and Kroos are always getting rested and the defence changes quite a lot also.
DelTrotter

Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
Today at 08:27:10 am
Quote from: keyop on Today at 07:44:59 am


This Real side under Ancelotti are always tough to beat, but its interesting to see their age profile, considering all the comments about our squad being too old or finished. Their starting 11 was Courtois (30), Carvajal (33), Militao (25), Rudiger (30), Nacho (33), Modric (37), Camivinga (20) Kroos (33), Vinicius (22), Benzema (35), Valverde (24).


It's not particularly interesting, they play in a walking pace league with a non intense style (and won't win the league by the look of it, a younger team are), it's absolutely nothing like our situation. They were also woeful in every knockout tie last season with these old guys until Camavinga and Rodrygo come on and changed the ties. And not one person on here has ever said every old player is useless or finished but apart from that yeah, great point.
FLRed67

Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
Today at 08:28:21 am
Quote from: keyop on Today at 07:44:59 am
Well that was disappointing.

Its fairly damning for Keita and Ox to be on the bench in a game we have to win - both far younger, more creative, and attack minded than Milner but still not able to convince Jurgen they deserve to start. Bajetic and Hendo picking up injuries didnt help, but it wasnt unexpected considering how everyone except Mo and Alisson seems regularly crocked.

This summer cant come soon enough - clearly some players mustve downed tools in training if they cant even get picked for a must win champions league away game, where theres nothing to lose.

This Real side under Ancelotti are always tough to beat, but its interesting to see their age profile, considering all the comments about our squad being too old or finished. Their starting 11 was Courtois (30), Carvajal (33), Militao (25), Rudiger (30), Nacho (33), Modric (37), Camivinga (20) Kroos (33), Vinicius (22), Benzema (35), Valverde (24).

Seven players aged over 30, five of which are aged 33 or older, and average age of 30.

2 of Ancelottis 3 changes from the first leg were the same age as the player they replaced, so its not like they overran us with youth at Anfield and then brought on the old experienced heads to see out the home leg. We know these are European royalty with more experience in this competition than anyone, but we really shouldve put up far more of a fight over 2 legs - particularly against a team fielding 5 players in their starting 11 who are at the age most players have long since retired.

Big summer ahead and lots of ins and outs needed.

Real don't make decisions based on a players' age.

They make decisions based on whether the player has had his best days, what the future is likely to hold for the player injury-wise, whether they have identified someone younger and at least as good if not better to replace him with, on lower wages, and how much they can sell him for in the transfer market.

The player may have "won everything" and be in his twenties. They will still sell.  Eg. Varane.

They do  "succession planning" on a different level.
gazzalfc

Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
Today at 08:29:22 am
If we had any chance of winning (let alone going through), it had to be a mad game. It needed red cards, penalties, howlers and a few refereeing mistakes. It also needed to be intense

Within 5 minutes you knew it wasn't going to be a any of that and it just ended up being a knock around in Spain.

You just hope that this wont be our last game in the Champions league for a while?

Need to use this break now to reset and think how we get through the next period of games.
bobadicious

Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
Today at 08:38:41 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:20:29 am
No games in the next 2-3 weeks. We could all do with a break to be honest.

Instead of revitalising the squad Im fully expecting a load of players to get injured during our 2-3 week break. Rinse and repeat.
Fromola

Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
Today at 08:42:50 am
Quote from: FLRed67 on Today at 08:28:21 am
Real don't make decisions based on a players' age.

They make decisions based on whether the player has had his best days, what the future is likely to hold for the player injury-wise, whether they have identified someone younger and at least as good if not better to replace him with, on lower wages, and how much they can sell him for in the transfer market.

The player may have "won everything" and be in his twenties. They will still sell.  Eg. Varane.

They do  "succession planning" on a different level.

They make smart decisions like selling Casemiro for big money and signing Tchouameni with Valvrede and Camavinga already emerged for succession planning.

However they tend to phone it in the league
rushyman

Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
Today at 08:48:40 am
Quote from: bobadicious on Today at 08:38:41 am
Instead of revitalising the squad Im fully expecting a load of players to get injured during our 2-3 week break. Rinse and repeat.

I think Mons meant a break from the constant slew of entitled rants
Draex

Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
Today at 08:55:49 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:26:29 am
The likes of Benzema hardly plays a La Liga game unless its against a top half side. Modric and Kroos are always getting rested and the defence changes quite a lot also.

This is key, Henderson/Thiago for example are elite when given decent breaks i.e. not playing 2-3 games a week. I'd even argue Salah needs some rests but as he's ever reliable he plays. The fact our backups or rotation players are massively injury prone is our biggest problem, we've flogged our best players, my concern is we've flogged them beyond the point of no return.
BCCC

Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
Today at 08:57:46 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:59:51 am
Football is cyclical ( unless youre a dirty cheating state owned sportswasher) and it looks like were at the end of one cycle/ about to embark on a new one.
We cant expect to get to finals every year, weve had an amazing journey under Klopp , won everything and been to many finals. It did seem like we were going through the motions at times last night but I think we have to give Madrid credit, they just nullified any threat we had and made us second guess things at times.

I firmly believe that some of the players have lost a bit of their love for the game by being robbed of titles by a club that has had unprecedented charges of cheating levelled at them. I know I have.
There are lots of factors as to why we are struggling now. One things for sure tho, I wouldnt want any other manager to try and build another great team. It should be a bit of a revolving door in the summer, with players leaving and arriving.
Exciting times ahead!

Should never be at the end of a cycle or having to rebuild, you should be constantly building and looking for replacements, making adjustments to the team trying to make transition seamless.

As the Madrid old guard where substituted last night they were replaced by their next generation. They bought Tchouemeni although they don't desperately need him yet, we wanted him because we desperately needed him.

Major team rebuilds are a result of neglect not the ending of an era.
liverbloke

Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
Today at 09:00:24 am
disappointing

started well enough - but again, the talent we have up front just doesn't know how to play together

trent can either put the ball on a sixpence or in the car park - tonight was one of his car park games

ali was again our saviour

harvey does not look like a game-changer - which is what we need (desperately)

real knew they didn't have to try too hard so that's why they looked 'average' - they were in no hurry to risk anything as it was up to us to go at them

that second half though - what the fuck?

we need to field a team that knows how to play together - you just wouldn't think they trained together

2 things from tonight though

1 we ain't gonna win it

2 madrid ain't gonna win it either
killer-heels

Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
Today at 09:07:42 am
Quote from: BCCC on Today at 08:57:46 am
Should never be at the end of a cycle or having to rebuild, you should be constantly building and looking for replacements, making adjustments to the team trying to make transition seamless.

As the Madrid old guard where substituted last night they were replaced by their next generation. They bought Tchouemeni although they don't desperately need him yet, we wanted him because we desperately needed him.

Major team rebuilds are a result of neglect not the ending of an era.

To be fair i think we have been constantly rebuilding. Diaz, Jota, Konate all brought in to become first team players. Where we went wrong however was last summer in that we didnt do anywhere near enough. Bring in a full back and one or two midfielders of a good level and things keep ticking along nicely.

Where its fucked up is a combination of a lack of new players, players designed to be the new crop getting injured and the settling in period for our big signing.
Sharado

Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
Today at 09:09:47 am
Quote from: BCCC on Today at 08:57:46 am
Should never be at the end of a cycle or having to rebuild, you should be constantly building and looking for replacements, making adjustments to the team trying to make transition seamless.

As the Madrid old guard where substituted last night they were replaced by their next generation. They bought Tchouemeni although they don't desperately need him yet, we wanted him because we desperately needed him.

Major team rebuilds are a result of neglect not the ending of an era.

Yep.

We've, once again, jumped off our perch. We didn't need to be pushed. God awful planning for the last 4 years brought us here. People can say 'no one could have seen this coming' all they like but absolutely plenty of people did, just not enough in the one place that matters.
BCCC

Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
Today at 09:18:41 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:07:42 am
To be fair i think we have been constantly rebuilding. Diaz, Jota, Konate all brought in to become first team players. Where we went wrong however was last summer in that we didnt do anywhere near enough. Bring in a full back and one or two midfielders of a good level and things keep ticking along nicely.

Where its fucked up is a combination of a lack of new players, players designed to be the new crop getting injured and the settling in period for our big signing.
We still haven't replaced Wijnaldum. Bringing players in is a surgical business not buying moneyball targets to add value. Gakpo is a prospect and I'm glad we got him but he wasn't what we now desperately need. Konate is a good signing but at least a season too late.
Sharado

Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
Today at 09:20:46 am
Quote from: BCCC on Today at 09:18:41 am
We still haven't replaced Wijnaldum. Bringing players in is a surgical business not buying moneyball targets to add value. Gakpo is a prospect and I'm glad we got him but he wasn't what we now desperately need. Konate is a good signing but at least a season too late.

We effectively wrote a season off for Konate. He's a really good player but has a worrying injury record. Was writing that season off worth it? I'm not sure it was to be honest.

The whole 'wait for the right person' stuff we're told we do has worked for us once - Virgil. Other than that I'm not sure our approach to the transfer market has been particularly 'clever' since about 2018.
BCCC

Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
Today at 09:23:39 am
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 09:20:46 am
We effectively wrote a season off for Konate. He's a really good player but has a worrying injury record. Was writing that season off worth it? I'm not sure it was to be honest.

The whole 'wait for the right person' stuff we're told we do has worked for us once - Virgil. Other than that I'm not sure our approach to the transfer market has been particularly 'clever' since about 2018.

I agree with scouting the right replacement but you need more than one target.
Knight

Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
Today at 09:27:53 am
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 09:20:46 am
We effectively wrote a season off for Konate. He's a really good player but has a worrying injury record. Was writing that season off worth it? I'm not sure it was to be honest.

The whole 'wait for the right person' stuff we're told we do has worked for us once - Virgil. Other than that I'm not sure our approach to the transfer market has been particularly 'clever' since about 2018.

We didn't even wait, we completely screwed up the signing in the summer and were forced to grovel and then sort it out in January. That's not a sign of some brilliant wait till you get the right player strategy, that's a sign of incompetence on our end. We're overly cautious in signing players and it's dressed up as some sort of brilliant, 'wait for the right player' thing when in reality it's an unwillingness to take risks.

We've consistently been too slow to bring in successors and or replacements, ever since we risked success with our best ever squad in 19/20 on the front 3 staying fit. It was fine, they did, although we were then seemingly running on fumes a bit by the time we got to the CL business end. But then with the defence and the midfield we screwed up and the gambles backfired catastrophically.
Sharado

Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
Today at 09:31:08 am
Quote from: BCCC on Today at 09:23:39 am
I agree with scouting the right replacement but you need more than one target.

Yeah absolutely. Not least as our 'second choice' targets have included Mane and Salah. My point was more about the idea that writing off entire seasons for 'the right' player is no where near as 'clever' as we pretend it is, and this season is the biggest demonstration of that you could possibly wish for.
BCCC

Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
Today at 09:34:19 am
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 09:31:08 am
Yeah absolutely. Not least as our 'second choice' targets have included Mane and Salah. My point was more about the idea that writing off entire seasons for 'the right' player is no where near as 'clever' as we pretend it is, and this season is the biggest demonstration of that you could possibly wish for.

It's not clever at all and why FSG make business decisions not football ones.
FLRed67

Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
Today at 09:38:10 am
Quote from: BCCC on Today at 08:57:46 am
Should never be at the end of a cycle or having to rebuild, you should be constantly building and looking for replacements, making adjustments to the team trying to make transition seamless.

As the Madrid old guard where substituted last night they were replaced by their next generation. They bought Tchouemeni although they don't desperately need him yet, we wanted him because we desperately needed him.

Major team rebuilds are a result of neglect not the ending of an era.


Planning ahead versus reactive.

January of 2022: Teach You Many and Guimaraes could have been recruited. Sat on our hands.  Then rushed in to buy Diaz because he was about to sign for Spurs, and we needed a Mane replacement, who we realized was actually leaving. No really, he wasn't bluffing. He really wanted the same wages as Salah. Imagine that. Who'd a thunk it?

January of 2023: learned our lesson. Bought Gakpo before the summer buyers came in.







RedSamba

Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
Today at 09:38:31 am
Quote from: Big Dirk on Today at 08:13:01 am
If last night didnt show the owners we need to invest in midfield then we need to pack up and go homeMilner and Fabinho couldnt open up a bag of Crispspainful to watchalso need Diaz back ASAP.

If you think Diaz coming back after such a long injury will change our fortunes you are in for a shock
Sharado

Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
Today at 09:39:50 am
Quote from: FLRed67 on Today at 09:38:10 am

Planning ahead versus reactive.

January of 2022: Teach You Many and Guimaraes could have been recruited. Sat on our hands.  Then rushed in to buy Diaz because he was about to sign for Spurs, and we needed a Mane replacement, who we realized was actually leaving. No really, he wasn't bluffing. He really wanted the same wages as Salah. Imagine that. Who'd a thunk it?

January of 2023: learned our lesson. Bought Gakpo before the summer buyers came in.

Gumiaraes was just an incredible open goal. He's exactly the type of player we would have been signing under Klopp from 2016-2018ish, until we decided the squad only needed one addition every year.
MasonLFC00

Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
Today at 09:40:05 am
People need to calm down - it's never as good as you think and its never as bad.

A few midfield signings will revitalise this team.
killer-heels

Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
Today at 09:40:53 am
Quote from: MasonLFC00 on Today at 09:40:05 am
People need to calm down - it's never as good as you think and its never as bad.

A few midfield signings will revitalise this team.

Is your surname Mount?
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
Today at 09:41:08 am
The biggest disappointment for me, again, is our fucking fans.

We were losing 5-2 to Real Madrid. The chances of winning or going through were slight.

Thought we played fairly well and we were a bit defensive, but while we wanted to win, getting battered 5-0 if we couldn't wasn't a desirable outcome.

I'm disappointed we're out, but to hear the fucking crying nowdays is pretty pathetic. I suppose that's the difference. In the past we'd go to the game or watch it in the pub and we'd have a moan about whatever and it was gone. We'd got it out of our system. We'd whinged about something and it's finished.

Nowdays you get some cryarsing inbred c*nt throwing his dummy out of the pram and before you know it every bellend has to 'go one better' or 'outdo' him and then you have a fucking wall of crying, whining, babyish shitbags all wailing like a group of Llamas on a holiday retreat in Butlins.

Well fuck off. Still proud of the team and what they've done and made up we've got Jurgen.

Worst thing for  me is that if we pick up again next season and go on a great run, these two-faced bastards will be the first ones shouting 'Yeah' as if they in any way deserve to even be supporting the reds after all their shite, crying and fucking bile.

We do well? Support the Reds. We do badly? Support the Reds.

Things go around in circles and sometimes we do well and sometimes we don't. No need to put the fucking boot in forever. Just fuck off. Rather have the club than most of the fans.

But that being said, we have got some of the best fans around, I'd like to hear their views more and their stories because at least they are worth a carrot unlike a lot of the moaning twats who even fucking moan when we fucking win. Fucks sake.
