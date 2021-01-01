« previous next »
Quote from: Studge10 on Today at 02:01:43 am
Someone like myself??

No idea what he meant by that but it made me chuckle. Something my 5 year old Daughter would say. ;D
Well that was disappointing.

Its fairly damning for Keita and Ox to be on the bench in a game we have to win - both far younger, more creative, and attack minded than Milner but still not able to convince Jurgen they deserve to start. Bajetic and Hendo picking up injuries didnt help, but it wasnt unexpected considering how everyone except Mo and Alisson seems regularly crocked.

This summer cant come soon enough - clearly some players mustve downed tools in training if they cant even get picked for a must win champions league away game, where theres nothing to lose.

This Real side under Ancelotti are always tough to beat, but its interesting to see their age profile, considering all the comments about our squad being too old or finished. Their starting 11 was Courtois (30), Carvajal (33), Militao (25), Rudiger (30), Nacho (33), Modric (37), Camivinga (20) Kroos (33), Vinicius (22), Benzema (35), Valverde (24).

Seven players aged over 30, five of which are aged 33 or older, and average age of 30.

2 of Ancelottis 3 changes from the first leg were the same age as the player they replaced, so its not like they overran us with youth at Anfield and then brought on the old experienced heads to see out the home leg. We know these are European royalty with more experience in this competition than anyone, but we really shouldve put up far more of a fight over 2 legs - particularly against a team fielding 5 players in their starting 11 who are at the age most players have long since retired.

Big summer ahead and lots of ins and outs needed.
That was shite last night. We looked miles of Madrid, and the same with the other best team in Europe, Napoli this season.

This squad needs an overhaul. Too many players here that should be moved on. We only have to look at Madrid at how they planned their squad, yes they have spent a fortune but you need to at this level.

We spent every year under Klopp getting better, finding that extra margin that turns you from a good team to a winning one. Too many players have regressed.

We turned up at Madrids gaff with a two man midfield of Milner and Fab. I couldn't get angry at them, they were put into a difficult position.


The back five. It's only Ali that comes out well, Trent and Robertsons form have dropped. VVD looks like he's past his imperial phase, Konate is injured most of the time and Gomez and Matip look limp.

Every midfielder has issues. If Hendersons contract was up in the summer, I'd be like, thanks Jordan for what you have done, have a testimonial and off you go. Instead, we are stuck with him for another 2 years. Not good enough to start, rubbish off the bench. Fabinho playing like a 40 year old most of the time. Who is a Curtis Jones. He shouldn't be here next season. Thiago loves an injury. Elliot, I know the coaching staff love him but I can't it clicking in this current set up. Chamberlain and Kieta are done, they are gone in the summer and they know it. Milner is 37, he's no Modric. He can just about keep his head above water, mevermind coming in and running things. Bajčetić looks a good footballer, but does he have build for English football for a top 4 team long term? Just frustrating how we just fell apart in less than six months.

While I'm moaning, its clear we worked on those corners but fuck me, they were shite. Loading the box for Trent to twat it towards the halfway line missing everyone. Just a bad night that sums up this season.

Upfront, we are well stacked but nothing seems to click. It'd harsh but our season is over in March, Jota since coming back looks half the player. Its those fine margins at the top, once a player has lost it, we should be moving them on. Can you see Madrid keeping those players?

I've laid into the team there, individually they aren't to blame. Its down to the manager, footballing staff and board to fix it.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:10:57 am
Weve had worse defeats but to go down so meekly is extraordinarily disappointing. The selection was bordering on dumb, lets be honest. So we pick 4 forwards? Cool, we need goals. That bit is fine on the face of it. How do you plan to create chances and put them in positions to score? Fabinho and James Milner? Yeah, thatll work If youre going to play 4 forwards and that midfield pairing one of them simply had to be Firmino. Absolutely reeked of the end of matches when a team is chasing it and they end up taking off loads of midfielders or defenders for strikers and making the team less dangerous. Klopp got it badly wrong.

In saying that, players have to take responsibility too. To concede 6 on the bounce against this version of Real Madrid is absolutely pathetic and not befitting of what Liverpool are in European competition. Weve been badly exposed and some huge changes need to be forthcoming otherwise we wont see games in this tournament for a while.

Milner starts because Klopp rates him highly for his leadership and game management. So do I. You cant just pick 11 players based on technical ability alone. There has to be a leader who sets the standard in terms of desire and discipline. The problem is for our pressing strategy to work we need our leader to have the legs of Mo Farah.
Football is cyclical ( unless youre a dirty cheating state owned sportswasher) and it looks like were at the end of one cycle/ about to embark on a new one.
We cant expect to get to finals every year, weve had an amazing journey under Klopp , won everything and been to many finals. It did seem like we were going through the motions at times last night but I think we have to give Madrid credit, they just nullified any threat we had and made us second guess things at times.

I firmly believe that some of the players have lost a bit of their love for the game by being robbed of titles by a club that has had unprecedented charges of cheating levelled at them. I know I have.
There are lots of factors as to why we are struggling now. One things for sure tho, I wouldnt want any other manager to try and build another great team. It should be a bit of a revolving door in the summer, with players leaving and arriving.
Exciting times ahead!
Time for a Red Star Belgrade moment.
Come back from the experience wiser.
Quote from: mickl on Today at 08:01:40 am
Time for a Red Star Belgrade moment.
Come back from the experience wiser.
End the thread. Great point, simple but crucial.
