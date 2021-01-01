« previous next »
Author Topic: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78  (Read 7237 times)

Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
« Reply #400 on: Yesterday at 11:48:06 pm »
Lets face it, we were done after the first leg.

Time to move on and focus on the league.

We could learn a thing or two from Madrid about ball retention. No careless lobbed balls, patient in possession. Look at how deep Kroos was dropping to dictate the tempo from deep

Phuk yoo

Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
« Reply #401 on: Yesterday at 11:49:13 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 11:47:13 pm
Not sure what to make of Klopp's comments on the Nunez sub. Doesn't sound like he trusts him to defend out wide let alone through the centre. Guess we have preseason to work with him to get better at defending/pressing, but not really sure we've had this kind of situation with a forward before. Wouldn't be surprised if Diaz takes his place in the side towards the end of the season.

We should be playing him centrally down the middle, not on the left wing. Dunno whether thats forced because of the Diaz injury.
Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
« Reply #402 on: Yesterday at 11:50:06 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:24:59 pm
Two people with the name Klopp in their username asking how I believe we will get top 4 in the next few years, ffs ;D

When teams look shite like ours does now it is always overestimated how many new players is needed and how many you need to get rid of. I am of the belief that if we can fix the midfield shit will fall into place. Not saying I dont want more but that is the real problem with the team as far as I can see.

Just to be clear though I think we will get it this year but if that doesnt happen we will get it next. Yes I want more investment than we will likely get but Im certain we can do it.
It's embarrassing as fuck mate, so much hyperbole from one game to the next it's unreal, and that Kloppcorn being the worst of the lot, fucking awful poster on here.
Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
« Reply #403 on: Yesterday at 11:51:08 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 11:47:13 pm
Not sure what to make of Klopp's comments on the Nunez sub. Doesn't sound like he trusts him to defend out wide let alone through the centre. Guess we have preseason to work with him to get better at defending/pressing, but not really sure we've had this kind of situation with a forward before. Wouldn't be surprised if Diaz takes his place in the side towards the end of the season.
My guess is he knew it was over and wanted to protect him from injury but just doesnt want to admit we gave up the ghost.

Nothing wrong with that. We were going backwards by then.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:54:44 pm by MBL? »
Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
« Reply #404 on: Yesterday at 11:54:11 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Yesterday at 11:49:13 pm
We should be playing him centrally down the middle, not on the left wing. Dunno whether thats forced because of the Diaz injury.
Based on his comments since Gakpo has come in, I think he just prefers Gakpo in the middle as he's better defensively/pressing. If it was just the Diaz injury we could have played Gakpo wide.
Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
« Reply #405 on: Yesterday at 11:57:15 pm »
Quote from: Shady Craig on Yesterday at 11:50:06 pm
It's embarrassing as fuck mate, so much hyperbole from one game to the next it's unreal, and that Kloppcorn being the worst of the lot, fucking awful poster on here.
Its this sort of stuff that makes me avoid these threads after a loss. I just didnt think we were that bad tonight and were beaten by the better team.
Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
« Reply #406 on: Yesterday at 11:57:42 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 10:50:57 pm
Whys that? If we dont get top four this year we will next.

Imagine losing faith in Klopp this quickly. Disgraceful.
Its more disgraceful how shit the players have become and NOTHING over the whole season has been done about it.
Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
« Reply #407 on: Yesterday at 11:58:57 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:51:08 pm
My guess is he knew it was over and wanted to protect him from injury but just doesnt want to admit we gave up the ghost.

Nothing wrong with that. We were going backwards by then.
Maybe, obviously don't know what the sports scientists are saying but we'd just be saving him for Uruguay to play him however much they want in a short space of time.
Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
« Reply #408 on: Today at 12:03:40 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 10:50:57 pm
Whys that? If we dont get top four this year we will next.

Imagine losing faith in Klopp this quickly. Disgraceful.

I believe in Klopp, I don't believe in FSG supporting the manager enough to totally rebuild the squad which is what's needed to bring back top 4 football and fix the malaise of senior players underperforming.
Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
« Reply #409 on: Today at 12:05:08 am »
Quote from: hide5seek on Yesterday at 11:57:42 pm
Its more disgraceful how shit the players have become and NOTHING over the whole season has been done about it.
Nothing is as disgraceful as doubting Klopp. Makes it worse that everyone who is going overboard are criticising him in a back handed way and not just coming out and saying it. From what I saw the players played as best they could tonight. Plenty of games where they havent but not tonight. We have regressed and people need to get there heads around it.
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 11:58:57 pm
Maybe, obviously don't know what the sports scientists are saying but we'd just be saving him for Uruguay to play him however much they want in a short space of time.
Fairly sure they would play him as much as they want even if we made him run for the last part of a dead game. Also fairly sure that would increase the likely hood of injury when you add it all up.
Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
« Reply #410 on: Today at 12:13:47 am »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Today at 12:03:40 am
I believe in Klopp, I don't believe in FSG supporting the manager enough to totally rebuild the squad which is what's needed to bring back top 4 football and fix the malaise of senior players underperforming.
Not thinking we have a hope this year alone is doubting Klopp. And yeah we wont replace most of the squad but we will bring in a number of players in the summer and Klopp will make them better than theyve already been.

I could be wrong of course but Im looking at what Klopp and fsg have done over a number of years so Im backing it because it is the logical thing to do. I will reiterate that I will probably be a bit disappointed with what our net spend ends up being, I just dont understand how people give up after one bad season.
Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
« Reply #411 on: Today at 12:17:50 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:57:15 pm
Its this sort of stuff that makes me avoid these threads after a loss. I just didnt think we were that bad tonight and were beaten by the better team.
100 % how it went down, it was expected but people still act like they were actually assuming it would be another Barca type comeback 🙄
Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
« Reply #412 on: Today at 12:21:54 am »
A lot of people wont be happy until we can compete financially with teams who are cheating or are leveraging their futures for a shorter term gain. I hope theres a happy medium where we can invest more than normal in transfer fees but definitely not to the detriment of the clubs future. After all if we have a big couple of windows there will be very quiet ones after and the same people will be back on moaning.

We were literally 2 wins from being one of the best teams ever. We can certainly get back to the top level with a few new lads in.
Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
« Reply #413 on: Today at 12:32:48 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:21:54 am
A lot of people wont be happy until we can compete financially with teams who are cheating or are leveraging their futures for a shorter term gain. I hope theres a happy medium where we can invest more than normal in transfer fees but definitely not to the detriment of the clubs future. After all if we have a big couple of windows there will be very quiet ones after and the same people will be back on moaning.

We were literally 2 wins from being one of the best teams ever. We can certainly get back to the top level with a few new lads in.

Lets move on it never happened, we'll remember the two cups but we can't keep using it as the justification of us not competing with our rivals in the market, of which only one currently is owned by a oil state.
Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
« Reply #414 on: Today at 12:37:21 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:32:48 am
Lets move on it never happened, we'll remember the two cups but we can't keep using it as the justification of us not competing with our rivals in the market, of which only one currently is owned by a oil state.

Well to be fair, the degree of performance slump was surprising. The fact that it happened may not be, but just the magnitude of how different things are this season from last was surprising.

In any case, it is what it is. We have a team of players, some of whom are top quality players and are capable of propelling us to more title challenges and more trophies, whilst there are a few players who won't add value to those aspirations. Hopefully we can focus on the league now and try to finish the season strongly. We will then have to refresh the squad and some of our ideas and start anew. I'm confident the team and the staff can turn it around, and we'll see something different next season.
Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
« Reply #415 on: Today at 12:43:51 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:32:48 am
Lets move on it never happened, we'll remember the two cups but we can't keep using it as the justification of us not competing with our rivals in the market, of which only one currently is owned by a oil state.
It is less than 12 months ago so I will use it. Not exactly living in the past here. If a team can do that it is understandable that the coaching staff didnt think we needed a complete rebuild straight after? Even had we got our number one target would this season have been impacted that much? Most will say we should have had a viable backup and I agree but again with hindsight would that player have made that much of a difference with the regression weve seen?

Im only still banging this drum because it feels like everybody thinks in their head they knew this was coming.. Did they fuck. Plenty of Hendo doubters and he has been on a downward curve but nobody expected Fabinho to turn into a pub footballer for example.
Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
« Reply #416 on: Today at 12:56:17 am »
The scary thing is that was us throwing everything at them and we couldn't even get out of first gear.
Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
« Reply #417 on: Today at 01:07:03 am »
Quote from: BER on Today at 12:56:17 am
The scary thing is that was us throwing everything at them and we couldn't even get out of first gear.

We didn't trow anything at them. This season's team has lost the will to play.  ;D
Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
« Reply #418 on: Today at 01:08:43 am »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Today at 12:03:40 am
I believe in Klopp, I don't believe in FSG supporting the manager enough to totally rebuild the squad which is what's needed to bring back top 4 football and fix the malaise of senior players underperforming.

You're NEVER going to rebuild a squad in one window. Our attack is sorted bar a quality backup for Mo.  Our entire midfield does need an upgrade though and a another quality Centre Back.
Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
« Reply #419 on: Today at 01:12:47 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:07:03 am
We didn't trow anything at them. This season's team has lost the will to play.  ;D
I agree with BER. Think we did give it everything tonight. It just wasnt enough and they were better. Its why Im on a post match thread after 1 am defending them like a an absolute fool.
Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
« Reply #420 on: Today at 01:33:04 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:08:43 am
You're NEVER going to rebuild a squad in one window. Our attack is sorted bar a quality backup for Mo.  Our entire midfield does need an upgrade though and a another quality Centre Back.

I think we also need a bit of a tactical rebuild around exactly what we are doing at the back, and how we plan to win the ball back if we don't have it. Our play feels disjointed because we haven't quite got the instructions, position and decisions on the pitch right. Bringing in midfielders will help a lot, but it won't fix the issue.
Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
« Reply #421 on: Today at 01:34:11 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:43:51 am
It is less than 12 months ago so I will use it. Not exactly living in the past here. If a team can do that it is understandable that the coaching staff didnt think we needed a complete rebuild straight after? Even had we got our number one target would this season have been impacted that much? Most will say we should have had a viable backup and I agree but again with hindsight would that player have made that much of a difference with the regression weve seen?

Im only still banging this drum because it feels like everybody thinks in their head they knew this was coming.. Did they fuck. Plenty of Hendo doubters and he has been on a downward curve but nobody expected Fabinho to turn into a pub footballer for example.

The past is the past, 12 months ago Arsenal finished outside the top 4. You don't dine on near misses of the past, we're too big and successful of a club to do that, the league and FA Cup were nice, but its not a reason to excuse the lack of spending for me, if anything it just proves how great a manager we have that we can manage to squeeze out every bit of a overused squad to near once in a lifetime results.

And to answer your question yes, a top midfielder an athletic powerful one would have gone a long way to alleviating many of our problems this season. I would say a good amount of posters were saying we needed a midfielder even after the great season we had last season, no one expected the downward spiral of Fabinho but a lot acknowledged we still needed a top class midfielder to play alongside him regardless, and they were right.

Our best performances actually came from a midfield consisting of Keita Thiago and Fabinho, two out of three of these starting midfielders were known to be injury prone.
Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
« Reply #422 on: Today at 01:36:19 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:21:54 am
A lot of people wont be happy until we can compete financially with teams who are cheating or are leveraging their futures for a shorter term gain. I hope theres a happy medium where we can invest more than normal in transfer fees but definitely not to the detriment of the clubs future. After all if we have a big couple of windows there will be very quiet ones after and the same people will be back on moaning.

We were literally 2 wins from being one of the best teams ever. We can certainly get back to the top level with a few new lads in.

Nonsense.

We're not even competing financially with Arsenal- who aren't cheating or leveraging their future.
And this is after they've been useless for a decade, and we've regularly been in the champions league and  winning the biggest trophies


I don't know why you think we need to cheat to spend money. If FSG simply allowed that money to be spent on the team transfers instead of using it to pay for the new stands and training ground so they could fill their pockets in the future, we'd have been in a much better place right now.
Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
« Reply #423 on: Today at 01:52:52 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 01:34:11 am
The past is the past, 12 months ago Arsenal finished outside the top 4. You don't dine on near misses of the past, we're too big and successful of a club to do that, the league and FA Cup were nice, but its not a reason to excuse the lack of spending for me, if anything it just proves how great a manager we have that we can manage to squeeze out every bit of a overused squad to near once in a lifetime results.

And to answer your question yes, a top midfielder an athletic powerful one would have gone a long way to alleviating many of our problems this season. I would say a good amount of posters were saying we needed a midfielder even after the great season we had last season, no one expected the downward spiral of Fabinho but a lot acknowledged we still needed a top class midfielder to play alongside him regardless, and they were right.

Our best performances actually came from a midfield consisting of Keita Thiago and Fabinho, two out of three of these starting midfielders were known to be injury prone.
I said we needed a midfielder then as well and it would have helped but we didnt know we would drop off like we have.

Im not dinning on anything either, just using logic in how the coaching staff would would view the squad after nearly winning everything. I dont blame them for not seeing what was to come.
Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
« Reply #424 on: Today at 01:55:49 am »
Quote from: Studge10 on Today at 01:36:19 am
Nonsense.

We're not even competing financially with Arsenal- who aren't cheating or leveraging their future.
And this is after they've been useless for a decade, and we've regularly been in the champions league and  winning the biggest trophies


I don't know why you think we need to cheat to spend money. If FSG simply allowed that money to be spent on the team transfers instead of using it to pay for the new stands and training ground so they could fill their pockets in the future, we'd have been in a much better place right now.
I agree that the infrastructure should have been paid for by them and that is my one gripe with them. After that Id rather not talk to someone like yourself. So I wont from here on out.
Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
« Reply #425 on: Today at 01:59:15 am »
Quote from: BER on Today at 12:56:17 am
The scary thing is that was us throwing everything at them and we couldn't even get out of first gear.

They weren't even that good. They were saving themselves for the league, because i believe their fans this season would rather stop Barca from winning the league than winning the CL themselves. And yet, we couldn't hurt them.
Re: CL: R Mad 1 vs 0 Liverpool Benzema 78
« Reply #426 on: Today at 02:01:43 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 01:55:49 am
I agree that the infrastructure should have been paid for by them and that is my one gripe with them. After that Id rather not talk to someone like yourself. So I wont from here on out.

Someone like myself??
