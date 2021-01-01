It is less than 12 months ago so I will use it. Not exactly living in the past here. If a team can do that it is understandable that the coaching staff didnt think we needed a complete rebuild straight after? Even had we got our number one target would this season have been impacted that much? Most will say we should have had a viable backup and I agree but again with hindsight would that player have made that much of a difference with the regression weve seen?



Im only still banging this drum because it feels like everybody thinks in their head they knew this was coming.. Did they fuck. Plenty of Hendo doubters and he has been on a downward curve but nobody expected Fabinho to turn into a pub footballer for example.



The past is the past, 12 months ago Arsenal finished outside the top 4. You don't dine on near misses of the past, we're too big and successful of a club to do that, the league and FA Cup were nice, but its not a reason to excuse the lack of spending for me, if anything it just proves how great a manager we have that we can manage to squeeze out every bit of a overused squad to near once in a lifetime results.And to answer your question yes, a top midfielder an athletic powerful one would have gone a long way to alleviating many of our problems this season. I would say a good amount of posters were saying we needed a midfielder even after the great season we had last season, no one expected the downward spiral of Fabinho but a lot acknowledged we still needed a top class midfielder to play alongside him regardless, and they were right.Our best performances actually came from a midfield consisting of Keita Thiago and Fabinho, two out of three of these starting midfielders were known to be injury prone.